Daily Living | News

7 Best Deals Right Now at T.J. Maxx’s Clearance Sale 

From Gucci jewelry to chic home finds, these deals are too good to miss.

August 19, 2025
August 19, 2025
If you aren’t shopping the clearance section at T.J. Maxx this week, you are missing out on some fantastic savings. While there are some deals to be had in the clearance aisle of your local store, I often find it a bit picked over and lackluster compared to the website. This week, I was shocked by some items I found seriously marked down on the discount store’s website. We’re talking about interior designer-worthy furniture pieces and home goods, Gucci jewelry, and designer clothing items that are selling for a fraction of the price right now compared to other stores. Here are the 7 best deals right now at T.J. Maxx’s clearance sale.

1
Soho Living Sherpa Flower Shaped Ottoman

Soho Living ottoman
T.J. Maxx

I am obsessed with this Soho Living Sherpa Flower Shaped Ottoman. With scalloped edges and a cushioned sherpa texture, this 20-inch textured piece is an interior designer’s dream. Right now, it’s on clearance on the T.J. Maxx website for $75 from $99.99, compared to $140 or more elsewhere.

2
Gucci Heart Logo Charm Bracelet

Gucci logo charm bracelet at T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

This gorgeous Gucci sterling silver logo charm bracelet is a serious score at the discount store, perfect for the loved one in your life who wears their heart on their sleeve. The made-in-Italy trinket is on sale for $240, reduced from $299.99, and much cheaper than its original price, $450.

3
House & Garden 3pc Outdoor Wicker Chairs and Table Set

bistro set at T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

The Grandmillennial and Coastal Grandmother aesthetics are going strong right now. This adorable bistro set looks straight out of the Serena & Lily catalogue. Originally priced at $249.99, the House & Garden 3pc Outdoor Wicker Chairs and Table Set is now just $169.00, and includes two chairs with removable cushions and a table. Similar sets cost you over $1,000 or double that of name brands.

4
Free People Malina Maxi Dress

Free People maxi dress
T.J. Maxx

Many people assume that T.J. Maxx only sells last season’s designer clothes, but this isn’t the case. For example, the Free People Malina Maxi Dress, currently selling for $198 at Revolve, is marked down from $59.99 to just $48.00 – so basically 75 percent off retail.

5
Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto Di Panarea

acqua di parm candle
T.J. Maxx

I was surprised to find this 7-ounce Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto Di Panarea for just $43, marked down from $59.99 – especially because I saw it for $82 at Nordstrom.

6
Canaan Zebras Garden Pillow

zebra floral pillow
T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods are my go-to spots for throw pillows for less. And guess what? All my interior designer friends shop for them there, too. This Zebras Garden pillow from Canaan is giving serious Scalamandre vibes. The 22 x 22 pillow is just $29 marked down from $39.99, with similar pillows retailing for over $100 at other places.

7
Devon Windsor Azaria Bathing Suit

Devon Windsor cutout swimsuit
T.J. Maxx

All the “It” girls are wearing Devon Windsor swimsuits this season. The super stylish Azaria One-piece Swimsuit sells for  $165 on the designer’s website, and just $27 on sale from $49.99 at the discount store. I am ordering it now.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more
