Shoppers Can’t Believe These 5 Designer Sneakers Have Landed at T.J. Maxx

My obsession with designer sneakers is similar to Carrie Bradshaw’s with heels: I can’t get enough of them. One of the influencers I follow recently revealed that she found a pair of designer kicks for way less than retail at T.J. Maxx. I have seen the rare pair at my local store, but never in my size. However, when I started researching the discount store’s website, I, a person who gets paid to write about fashion and beauty for a living, was shocked to find many styles from my favorite designers. Here are 5 designer sneakers currently on the T.J. Maxx website.

1 Axel Arigato

Axel Arigato is one of those “if you know, you know” brands for sneaker collectors. Handmade in Portugal, these shoes are high-quality, comfortable, and chic. Currently, a few styles are available on the website, including these Leather Area Lo Sneakers, which are just $149.99 compared to up to $400 retail.

2 Rag & Bone

You might not know that T.J. Maxx carries Rag & Bone, because it is one of the hidden designers you need to click on to unveil. These Suede Retro Mesh Runner Sneakers are up to $258 at major retailers. But guess how much they are on the discount outlet’s website? A fraction of the price at $99.99.

3 Veja

Recently, influencers have been going crazy over Veja sneakers at the Maxx. Several styles of made-in-Brazil kicks are available, including the Leather V 12 Sneakers, which usually retail for $170. On the website, they are just $129.99, which is a steal for the on-trend shoes.

4 Off White

Off White is another surprise designer brand I saw at T.J. Maxx, considering the brand is hard to find, even at upscale malls. These chic leather sneakers are still a splurge at $519.99 on the discount store’s website, but they are a great deal compared to other stores. The same pair is selling for $680 at Neiman Marcus.

5 Golden Goose

One day, I walked into my local T.J. Maxx and found a pair of Golden Goose sneakers. I was shocked. They weren’t my size, but I would have picked them up if they were. Styles drop and sell out fast on the website. Right now, a pair of the brand’s made-in-Italy leather high sneakers is $519.99, with similar styles retailing for $695 at designer department stores. Even on the website, sizes are limited, so if yours is in stock order ASAP. If they don’t fit or you don’t like them, you can return online orders to a T.J. Maxx store or send them back via mail within 40 days of your order date, per the store’s return policy.