7 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shoppers love these new Dollar Tree kitchen finds, from pumpkin mugs to glass bottles.

August 30, 2025
There is a reason why everyone is obsessed with Dollar Tree: The discount store has unbelievable deals on everything from food to home decor. The kitchen goods selection is unparalleled, which is why so many caterers, even planners, and chefs shop there. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds hitting shelves this week that you should buy before they sell out.

1
The Perfect Water Goblet

Lexington Water Goblet Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Caterers and cooks love the Lexington Water Goblet, $1.50. “Excellent Quality and perfect condition that’s exactly what I was looking for,” writes one shopper. “Can’t tell any difference in these vs a more expensive style. Great buy!” adds another.

2
A High-Quality Steel Cooking Pan

cookie pan Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Chefs and caterers stock up on these Cooking Concepts Steel Cookie Pans, just $1.25 each. “Cookie sheet heaven,” one shopper calls them. “Wonderful cookie sheets almost free! What a deal. I bake and these are a godsend.” Another adds they are “great value for your baking need,” while a third adds they are “Great cookie trays, great holiday gifts, with dry cookie mixes.”

3
Cute and Functional Baskets

baskets Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

These Collapsible Baskets with 2 Handles come in a few color options and can be used inside or out of the house. At just $1.50, it “holds a lot for a tiny price!” writes a shopper. “Works well for our college students odds and ends. Holds a lot of school supplies.”

4
Gorgeous Glass Water Bottles

water bottles Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Your guests will be impressed when you serve water from these Clear Glass Bottles with Flip-Top Metal Clasps, $1.50. “Beautiful Bottle,” writes a shopper. “I am in love with these bottle! Thank you Dollar tree,” she says. “I make my own drinks and these bottles are perfect. I usually need quantities. I went to two dollar tree stores and they did not Have any left And they were unavailable online. I hope you can restock these items,” adds another.

5
Pumpkin Mugs for Your PSL

pumpkin mugs Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Why drink your pumpkin spice latte out of a regular mug when you can drink it from a Pumpkin-shaped Mug, 18-oz, instead? At just $1.50 each, these also make great gifts. Choose between orange and white, both with major autumn vibes.

6
Woodland Animal Kitchen Towels

kitchen towels
Dollar Tree

These adorable Home Collection Kitchen Towels, $1.50, add a touch of woodland decor to your home. Other prints are available.

7
Seasonal Oven Mitts

oven mitts
Dollar Tree

Another easy way to add fall vibes to your kitchen? These Home Collection Fall Kitchen Potholders and Oven Mitts, $1.50. Use them to take the turkey out of the oven, bake Halloween cookies, or a seasonal pie.

