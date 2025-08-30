The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There is a reason why everyone is obsessed with Dollar Tree: The discount store has unbelievable deals on everything from food to home decor. The kitchen goods selection is unparalleled, which is why so many caterers, even planners, and chefs shop there. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds hitting shelves this week that you should buy before they sell out.

1 The Perfect Water Goblet

Caterers and cooks love the Lexington Water Goblet, $1.50. “Excellent Quality and perfect condition that’s exactly what I was looking for,” writes one shopper. “Can’t tell any difference in these vs a more expensive style. Great buy!” adds another.

2 A High-Quality Steel Cooking Pan

Chefs and caterers stock up on these Cooking Concepts Steel Cookie Pans, just $1.25 each. “Cookie sheet heaven,” one shopper calls them. “Wonderful cookie sheets almost free! What a deal. I bake and these are a godsend.” Another adds they are “great value for your baking need,” while a third adds they are “Great cookie trays, great holiday gifts, with dry cookie mixes.”

3 Cute and Functional Baskets

These Collapsible Baskets with 2 Handles come in a few color options and can be used inside or out of the house. At just $1.50, it “holds a lot for a tiny price!” writes a shopper. “Works well for our college students odds and ends. Holds a lot of school supplies.”

4 Gorgeous Glass Water Bottles

Your guests will be impressed when you serve water from these Clear Glass Bottles with Flip-Top Metal Clasps, $1.50. “Beautiful Bottle,” writes a shopper. “I am in love with these bottle! Thank you Dollar tree,” she says. “I make my own drinks and these bottles are perfect. I usually need quantities. I went to two dollar tree stores and they did not Have any left And they were unavailable online. I hope you can restock these items,” adds another.

5 Pumpkin Mugs for Your PSL

Why drink your pumpkin spice latte out of a regular mug when you can drink it from a Pumpkin-shaped Mug, 18-oz, instead? At just $1.50 each, these also make great gifts. Choose between orange and white, both with major autumn vibes.

6 Woodland Animal Kitchen Towels

These adorable Home Collection Kitchen Towels, $1.50, add a touch of woodland decor to your home. Other prints are available.

7 Seasonal Oven Mitts

Another easy way to add fall vibes to your kitchen? These Home Collection Fall Kitchen Potholders and Oven Mitts, $1.50. Use them to take the turkey out of the oven, bake Halloween cookies, or a seasonal pie.