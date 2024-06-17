10 Worst Things to Buy at Dollar General
Experts share which products you should skip at the dollar store chain.
No matter where you are in the contiguous U.S., you can pretty much guarantee that you're not far from a Dollar General. These stores can make for convenient (and economical) shopping trips. Because the dollar store chain carries everything from groceries to household essentials, you can often get most of the items you need all in one place. But retail experts actually advise against this, noting that there are some products you might actually be better off purchasing elsewhere. Not sure what to avoid? Read on to discover the 10 worst things to buy at Dollar General.
RELATED: 5 Best Things to Buy at Dollar General.
1
Over-the-counter medicine
Whether you're battling seasonal allergies or need something to take care of aches and pains, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines can be a massive help in managing symptoms. But according to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, you might end up spending more shopping for these at Dollar General than you would at a warehouse club or even big-box stores like Walmart—especially if you purchase name brands.
"For example, Dollar General has a 30-day supply of Zyrtec for around $21, but at Walmart, you can get the same thing for $19.97," she shares. "This might not seem like huge savings, but big-box stores also offer bigger sizes, so you could opt for a 90-day supply of Zyrtec at Walmart for $42.47—which is even better than the 30-day supply—working out to about $14.16 per month, in that case."
2
Kitchenware and dining items
Even if you're not a great home chef, having decent cookware at hand can make a huge difference in the experience. But according to experts, picking up bargain kitchenware or other dining items at Dollar General can wind up blowing out your budget.
"Not only are these things that consumers need and use daily, but if they need to be replaced, then the actual cost can skyrocket to two or three times the sticker value over time," says Marie Clark, editor of shopping and retail site CostContessa. "Consumers are better off paying for kitchen gadgets or tools or pans that will last longer."
She suggests checking Ikea, Walmart, or Target instead for better quality options that "only cost a small amount more."
RELATED: The 5 Best Household Items to Buy at Dollar General, Experts Say.
3
Electronic accessories
While it can be tempting to opt for cheap replacements when your original ones break, you might want to avoid getting your electronic accessories from Dollar General.
"Shoddy phone chargers, extension cords, and other electronic accessories are notorious fire hazards," warns Chris Young, personal finance professional and the Co-Founder of Coins Value. "Opt for reputable brands from electronics stores or online retailers instead."
4
Batteries
Buying your batteries from Dollar General can also be a gamble, according to Young.
"They have a reputation for leaking, rusting, and dying prematurely," he explains. "These subpar batteries can damage your electronics and leave you stranded when needed, so stick to name-brand batteries from trusted retailers."
5
Cosmetics
Cosmetics can be tricky to work into your budget if you're watching what you spend. But if you're concerned with getting the best deal out there, this discount store likely isn't your best option.
"You can find name-brand products at Dollar General, which is great, but the price usually isn't the best," Ramhold cautions. "For instance, Maybelline Cheek Heat gel-cream blush at Dollar General goes for around $7.25, but at Walmart, you can find more colors, and it comes in at just $5.98."
She continues, "Another example is Covergirl Lash Blast Mascara, which at Dollar General is about $10.75 for a tube—but at Walmart, you can pick up a 2-pack of this product for $13.56."
It's not that all Dollar General makeup is a bad buy, but it's always worth doing some comparison shopping.
"Even if you find cosmetics you like, it's still better to shop around because big-box stores will generally have them at better prices," Ramhold recommends.
RELATED: 10 New "Designer" Beauty Items at Dollar Tree for Just $1.25.
6
Boxed food
Dollar General has been working to improve its grocery inventory, especially in terms of fresh food offerings. But when it comes to boxed food items like macaroni and cheese, Ramhold tells Best Life that it is usually cheaper to shop elsewhere.
"For example, Velveeta Shells & Cheese is about $4 for a 12-ounce box at Dollar General, but at Walmart, the same thing is $3.43," she points out. "The same goes for things like Kraft macaroni and cheese, too: A 4-pack of individual serving cups sell for $5.35 at Dollar General, but $4.92 at Walmart. And the standard boxes of Kraft dinner go for $1.35 at Dollar General, but they're only $1 at Walmart."
Ramhold says that while the prices might not seem vastly different, they can add up over time depending on how much and how often you're buying.
"And it's not just mac and cheese, either: Products like Hamburger Helper are much cheaper at stores like Walmart compared to Dollar General," she adds.
7
Gift cards
Gift cards can make for a great stocking stuffer or last-minute present in a pinch. But just because you see them for sale at the dollar store doesn't mean you should add them to your cart at checkout.
"Shopping gift cards at Dollar General means paying face value, but if you shop at warehouse clubs, you can save anywhere from $15 to $50 off the face value of gift cards," Ramhold shares. "And even by shopping at stores like Target, you can save 5 percent on products by using your RedCard to pay for them."
Ramhold adds that there are also plenty of discount sites online where you can shop for gift cards as well.
"Don't pay face value for these items unless you have no choice," she suggests.
8
Tools
You might think turning to Dollar General for tools instead of going to Home Depot or Lowe's could save you a pretty penny—but think again.
"While the prices may seem appealing, these tools often break under minimal stress, rendering them useless for anything beyond the simplest tasks," Young warns. "Invest in durable tools from hardware stores that withstand real wear and tear."
RELATED: 10 Best Money-Saving Secrets of Dollar General.
9
Toys
Sure, you can probably score a great deal on toys for your kids at Dollar General. But "safety and other quality issues make buying toys from this retailer a risky venture," according to Zai Zhu, consumer expert and CEO of My Gift Stop.
"Several of these products don't meet the tough safety standards required for children's products," he says. "This could lead to some potential hazards, such as small parts that may be considered a choking risk, or the materials it's made of could possibly be a material that has toxic chemicals applied to it."
10
Pet food
According to Zhu, the quality isn't always there when it comes to pet food and treats at Dollar General either.
"A lack of quality and nutritional value, in addition to not hitting the mark for diet requirements for your pets, is a common concern you should be aware of," he says. "The use of inferior ingredients can lead to adverse health concerns for your pets."
This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.