5 Best Things to Buy at Dollar General

Even compared to well-priced big box stores, Dollar General stands out as a fantastic resource for anyone shopping on a budget. The retailer makes picking up everything from quality cosmetics and groceries to cleaning supplies and home decor easy—and cheap. But within its impressively vast everyday inventory, there are a few items that stand out as particularly great deals. Read on for the best things to buy at Dollar General, according to retail experts.

1 Name-brand Candies

Indulging your sweet tooth shouldn't break the bank. If you're a devoted fan of a particular type of candy brand, you might want to consider Dollar General for your next run, says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com

"Particularly the smaller single-serving packages of things like M&Ms, Peanut M&Ms, Laffy Taffy, Lemonheads, Skittles, and more," she tells Best Life. "These smaller packages go for about $1 each, and if you shop for these kinds of items elsewhere, then you'll likely pay notably more—even up to double."

2 Travel Essentials

There's nothing worse than starting off a trip by losing your favorite products due to size restrictions at a TSA checkpoint in the airport. That's why it's essential to stock up on travel-friendly sized versions of your favorite products before you pack, as well as other odds and ends you might not have realized you needed.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"A few of my Dollar General favorites are their toothbrush cover and travel-sized bottle sets, all priced at $3 or less," says Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. "You can also find some great personal care items in the 'Value Valley' aisle for only a dollar, including Kleenex On the Go and Studio Selection Makeup Removing Towelettes."

3 Febreze Products

In addition to other cleaning supplies, you'll want to stay stocked up on air fresheners such as Febreze. After all, it's impossible for a room to feel totally clean unless it smells as good as it looks. If you're looking for one of the best deals on the popular product, Ramhold says Dollar General is one of your safest bets.

"Many stores will charge around $3.29 for an 8.8-ounce container of the mist freshener, but at Dollar General, you can buy the same size product for $3.25," she says. "Four cents might not seem like much, but if this is a regular purchase, the savings can add up quickly."

4 Gift and Party Supplies

It can be hard to balance a party budget if you're trying to pick up the best food and beverage options for your guests. But whenever you're planning a celebration, Dollar General can be a reliable resource for the things you'll need to create a festive atmosphere.

"Items like decorative bags, tissue paper, wrapping paper, and balloons can be an excellent value at Dollar General," says Bodge.

The store can also be especially helpful for themed or milestone celebrations. "Check out their seasonal party items—including proms and graduations—as well!," she adds.

5 Storage Containers

It's one thing to get your home clean by scrubbing, mopping, and sweeping. But if you really want to keep things organized, you'll likely need a system. Ramhold says that's where a trip to Dollar General can come in handy, thanks to their affordable selection of storage containers perfect for fridges, bathroom cabinets, craft collections, and everywhere in between.

Some of her favorite items include a narrow tray that can be used to keep drawers in order for just $3 and folding linen bins for $5.

"There are other storage options available too, so if you're looking to organize anything in your home, it's worth looking at Dollar General before defaulting to pricey options from places like The Container Store," she suggests.