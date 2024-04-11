Shoppers Say "Run and Grab" These 16 New Beauty Products at Dollar Tree for $1.25

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the best places to score some deals at Dollar Tree is in the beauty aisle. The store stocks skincare, makeup, and body care products—and the best part is you never know what you're going to get. One week, you may find a pile of face masks, and the next, you could stumble upon name-brand lip glosses in a range of colors. A few TikTokers who are up for the hunt recently shared the items they found at their local Dollar Tree. See which products they consider worth the purchase—and try to spot them at your nearest one for the unbeatable price of $1.25.

RELATED: Dermatologist Reveals Her 7 Favorite Dollar Tree Skincare Products for Anti-Aging.

1 B-Pure Cherry Soda Pop Face Mask

It's always good to have a stash of face masks for a rainy day, and Dollar Tree is known to stock them in a variety of scents and specialties. "How cute?" said TikTok user Rachel Burrows (@rachelxburrows) in a recent video. "You know I love cherry."

The hyaluronic acid makes it extra hydrating and cherry extract includes antioxidants that are good for the skin.

2 Scunci Hair Clips

Burrows' Dollar Tree had some goodies in the haircare aisle, too. "These are adorable," she says. "I love these two colors together." The accessories cover both the claw clip trend and the Y2K trend all in one.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Bath Sponge

Upgrade your body care products to introduce a little bit of luxury into your everyday routine. "These look nice—it's a little bath sponge, and they also have a glove," says Burrows. Apply soap and allow it to lather, and the sponge will lightly exfoliate your skin as you suds up.

4 Dispenser Pump

You can fill these with whatever product you want for easy application. "I love these little dispenser pumps in these new cute colors—I have to get the pink one," says Burrows.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 8 Luxury Brands for Just $1.25: "Hit the Jackpot."

5 NextGen Hemp Seed Oil Body Wash

Burrows called this body wash a dupe for the brand Hempz. "It smells really good," she says. To compare, the brand-name product sells for about $16 on Amazon.

6 B-Pure Split End Fixer

Who among us isn't always aiming for fewer split ends? Burrows looked at this mender inquisitively: "Oh, what do we have here, B-Pure?" she asked. She also added the nearby hair serum from the same brand to her cart.

7 Assured Razor

"I'm so glad I was able to find a few more of these," says Rachel. "This is actually a really nice razer."

Shoppers say these are dupes of the Venus-brand razor. But if it gets the job done, there's no use spending more than $1.25.

8 Ioni Sparkleliner

TikTok user Jenn Clayton (@jennclaytonbeauty) says she's a huge fan of Ioni, which is frequently sold at Dollar Tree. "This sparkle liner is really fun for all of those fun, festive looks," she says. "It also applies really beautifully with no skipping."

RELATED: 10 "Spot-On" Luxury Perfume Dupes From Bath & Body Works, Expert Shares.

9 Beauty Intuition Big, Curl Lashes

Many of us use mascara every day, so it runs out quickly! "This mascara is incredible," says Clayton. "I think this Beauty Intuition brand is new to Dollar Tree, and everything I've tried is really good. I can't wait to see what else they bring out."

10 Beauty Intuition Peachy Nudes

A neutral eyeshadow palette is a must-have for everyday makeup. Clayton says she was "shocked to see" this one at her local Dollar Tree. "These are nine-pan eyeshadow palettes," she adds. "They have so many different color stories, everything from nudes to pretty pastels."

11 Beauty Intuition Pretty Pastels

Clayton said this was the "pretty pastel" version of the same Beauty Intuition palette if you're looking for a more colorful lid. There was also a pinkish, mauve-toned neutral palette.

12 B-Pure Essentially Ageless Blush

Blush is trending, and these from Dollar Tree will help you get the look for less. "They are very pigmented," says Clayton. "They apply to the skin beautifully."

RELATED: I'm a Makeup Expert and Just Bought 10 "Stunning" Dollar Tree Beauty Products for $1.25.

13 LA Colors Lip Oil

A lip oil can be applied over a balm, gloss, lipstick, or stain to give your pout a reflective glow. "The scent is amazing," says Clayton. "They last a long time and are very glossy and not sticky."

14 LA Colors Moisturizing Lip Gloss

Clayton was a fan of these LA Colors glosses, too. "These are also very hydrating, very moisturizing, and the color payoff is really good," she says. There were a few colors available so you can take your pick.

15 B-Pure Blender with Handle

We can always get behind a beauty product in a novelty shape. "This is the cutest thing I've ever seen," says Clayton. "This is a beauty blender with the cone as the holder—it actually works really well to blend in your makeup."

16 LA Colors Gelato Lip Balm

You can never have too many lip balms, especially ones in yummy flavors like chocolate and strawberry gelato. "They smell so good, and they're very hydrating and moist on the skin," says Clayton.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.