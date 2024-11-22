Whether you have a tight budget or simply enjoy a great deal, it’s hard to overlook just how helpful a stop at Dollar General can be on a shopping run. The store is filled with all kinds of items, from toiletries and skincare to groceries and essentials—sometimes even for just a penny . But if you’re really trying to get the best bang for your buck, experts say there are a few highlights among the shelves that are worth focusing on. Read on for the best things to buy at Dollar General.

1 | Name-brand candy Shutterstock Indulging your sweet tooth shouldn't break the bank. If you're a devoted fan of a particular type of candy brand, you might want to consider Dollar General for your next run, says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com "Particularly the smaller single-serving packages of things like M&Ms, Peanut M&Ms, Laffy Taffy, Lemonheads, Skittles, and more," she tells Best Life. "These smaller packages go for about $1 each, and if you shop for these kinds of items elsewhere, then you'll likely pay notably more—even up to double."

2 | Ice cream cups Shutterstock Dollar Tree isn't only good for wrapped sweet treats. You can also find plenty of options in the freezer section. While there's plenty to choose from, one of the better deals that stands out is 3.6-oz. cups of Haagen Dazs Caramel Cone ice cream, which sell for just $1.50 apiece. Meanwhile, the same product runs for $1.99 at Kroger.

3 | Travel essentials Shutterstock There's nothing worse than starting off a trip by losing your favorite products due to size restrictions at a TSA checkpoint in the airport. That's why it's essential to stock up on travel-friendly sized versions of your favorite products before you pack, as well as other odds and ends you might not have realized you needed. "A few of my Dollar General favorites are their toothbrush cover and travel-sized bottle sets, all priced at $3 or less," says Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. "You can also find some great personal care items in the 'Value Valley' aisle for only a dollar, including Kleenex On the Go and Studio Selection Makeup Removing Towelettes." RELATED: 8 Best Affordable Shampoos You Can Buy at Target, Hairstylist Recommends.

4 | Healthy snacks Shutterstock The grocery section at Dollar General can be full of hits and misses, but there’s certainly one area where it can come in handy: Your snack supply. In a video posted to TikTok, registered dietician Olivia Clement took time to run down a In a video posted to TikTok, registered dieticiantook time to run down a variety of small bites you can find in the aisles at your local store that are both filling and relatively healthy. She pulls a combo of Core Power protein shake and a bag of Boom Chicka Pop popcorn; a bag of pistachios and Babybel cheese that she calls a “classic combo”; Belvita crackers she suggests keeping in your car for bites on the go; a combo of Pretzel Crisps and a pouch of StarKist tuna; and even a Turtles pecan bar as a sweet option.

6 | Gift and party supplies Shutterstock When planning a celebration, Dollar General can be a reliable resource for the things you'll need to create a festive atmosphere. "Items like decorative bags, tissue paper, wrapping paper, and balloons can be an excellent value at Dollar General," says Bodge. The store can also be especially helpful for themed or milestone celebrations. "Check out their seasonal party items—including proms and graduations," she adds.