8 Best Affordable Shampoos You Can Buy at Target, Hairstylist Recommends

If you're using this Target Circle Week as an opportunity to stock up on household essentials and self-care products, you'll want to listen up before heading down the shampoo aisle. Pro hairstylist Jeremy Pugh, better known as Jeremy the Fun Hairstylist, recently took to TikTok to share the best affordable shampoos from Target with his 1.1 million followers. He's revealing his top picks for damaged hair, curls, and everything in between—and some of these are as cheap as $3.99.

RELATED: Shopper Shares 13 Target Beauty Dupes "You Probably Didn't Know About."

1. Best for Everyday: Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo Target The big selling point of Garnier Fructis' Pure Clean line is that the products remove residue but contain no parabens, silicones, dyes, phthalates, or DMDM hydantoin. And according to Pugh, the Pure Clean shampoo, which is just $3.99 at Target, "is a great shampoo for most hair types." He adds that it has "vitamins B3 and B6 for strength," so it works well as an everyday shampoo.

2. Best for Damaged Hair: L'Oréal Paris Elive Total Repair 5 Shampoo Target "For damage remedy, this is a really great shampoo," says Pugh. "It has proteins and ceramides that are really gonna help repair." This large, 28-ounce bottle is only $8.99 at Target, or you could pick up the set with the conditioner, which is two 25-ounce bottles for $9.49.

3. Best for Colored Hair: TRESemmé Revitalized Color Shampoo Target Pugh starts of his review of TRESemmé's Revitalized Color Shampoo by saying he never thought he'd be recommending a product from this brand for color-treated hair. "But, it has rosemary, green tea, and even sunflower oil, so it'll keep your hair color vibrant," he shares. The 28-ounce bottle goes for only $5.99 at Target. RELATED: Dermatologists Share the Best Drugstore Skincare Products: "Anything More Is Not Necessary."

4. Best for Curls: SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Shampoo Target "My curly girlies will already know about SheaMoisture, but I like this one in particular because it has coconut oil and hibiscus extract, which helps your curls to retain moisture," Pugh explains. A 3.2-ounce bottle will set you back just $3.79 at Target, while the 13-ounce bottle is $10.99.

5. Best for Dry Hair: OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo Target "If you have dry hair, the argan oil packed in this shampoo is gonna not only hydrate your hair but make it really shiny," says Pugh. Target sells this shampoo for $7.99, and the collection also includes conditioner, hair oils, and body wash.

6. Best for Clarifying: Pantene Pro-V Volume and Body Shampoo Target Hair stylists tend to either love or hate Pantene products, but Pugh selects the brand's Pro-V Volume and Body Shampoo as his pick for the best clarifying shampoo. "It's even safe for color-treated hair," he notes about the $5.99 shampoo. RELATED: 5 Best Shampoos for Gray Hair, According to Experts.

7. Best for Hair Extensions: Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo Target "If you have extensions, this is really great," Pugh shares about Kristin Ess's popular shampoo, which starts at $11.99 at Target. "It's silicone-free, but it still gets the job done, and bonus points for the fragrance on this one," he adds.