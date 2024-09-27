I'm a Target Superfan, and Here's What I'm Buying This Target Circle Week

When I'm worked up and need to picture my "happy place," I envision myself on a tropical beach sipping a fruity cocktail. When I need to blow off steam, I'll take a spinning class. When I need to relax, I may light a lavender-scented candle. But there's one type of self-care that will cure any of these heightened emotions—and that's a trip to Target.

I'm well into my 30s now, but ever since I was in my early teens, perusing the aisles helped me feel grounded (I blame my grandmother for introducing me to this form of retail therapy).

The displays at Target are neat and cheerful; there's always a new seasonal collection to check out; and don't even get me started on the deals I can get with my Target app. And is there anything Target doesn't do well? Their beauty products rival high-end brands; I've never met a basic white t-shirt I don't love from the store; and their selection of seltzers is supreme.

I could go on all day about my unhealthy obsession with Target, but I will instead put this knowledge to good use and share with you all the things I'm most excited to buy this Target Circle Week, which runs from Oct. 6 to 12 and offers discounts of up to 50 percent off, along with Deal of the Day promotions. Read on for my top picks.

1. Cozy Knit Button-Down Cardigan Target There is perhaps no article of clothing I like buying more than a chunky, cozy sweater. But given that I have more than 40 sweaters hanging in my closet right now (yes, I counted them in self-loathing), I can't really justify spending very much on new ones. But during Target Circle Week, sweaters, sweatshirts, and bottoms for all will be 30 percent off. And I can attest that Target's sweaters will last you just as long as pricier ones from the likes of J.Crew and Madewell. The one sweater I have my eye on this year is this Cozy Knit Button-Down Cardigan from the brand Universal Thread. The speckled gray hue will pop against jeans and look great with either a white tee or blank tank underneath. Also, it just looks so darn cozy! The sweater is regularly $28 but will be $19.60 on sale.

2. Leisure Studio Pullover Sweatshirt Target Every year, Target seems to come out with a new cropped sweatshirt in a range of lovely colors. I currently have quite a few, and I wear them with everything from leggings to black jeans. This year, I'm loving the coral-orange color of this Leisure Studio Pullover Sweatshirt, also from Universal Thread. It's only $25 normally, so the $17.50 sale price is a huge steal.

3. Men's Tapered Tech Cargo Jogger Pants Target My husband hates shopping for clothes, and so he often finds himself in a situation where he has nothing appropriate to wear outside of his standard work wardrobe. Therefore, I plan on using Target Circle Week to buy him some much-needed staples, like stylish joggers that he can wear while doing yard work or running errands. I've bought him a few pieces from Target's Goodfellow & Co. line in the past, and he likes the streamlined, upscale look of the pieces—like these Tapered Tech Cargo Jogger Pants, which are regularly $35 and are set to be marked down to $24.50.

4. Makeup From Ulta Beauty When you like to use the good stuff, makeup gets expensive with a capital E. But the fact that Target has Ulta outposts in their stores means you can take advantage of special promotions you wouldn't normally get at Ulta. For Target Circle Week, if you spend $50 at Ulta Beauty at Target (definitely not hard to do!), you'll receive a $15 Target gift card. One item I'll be picking up is Benefit Cosmetic's Roller Lash Mascara. It retails for $30, but it is truly the best mascara I've ever used, and I've tried a lot of them. I'm also planning to splurge on this trio of the viral Gloss Bomb lip glosses ($36) from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, as well as the uber-popular leave-in conditioner from OUAI ($30).

5. All the Saltair Products Target I recently discovered the body care brand Saltair, and I'm officially obsessed. (I even paid full price for their products, so you know they're good!) Among my favorites is the Golden Hour Body Wash ($14.99). It leaves my skin feeling soft and every-so-subtly shimmery (I don't think that's in my head), and it has a clean coconut-passion fruit scent that's not overly fruity. I also love the moisture-bound hydrating shampoo and conditioner ($11.99 each). My hair dries beautifully with no styling after using these products, but again, it's the amazing smell that really gets me. In this case, you get their popular Santal Bloom scent, sandalwood mixed with jasmine and rose. And I've been wanting to add their leave-in conditioner ($10.99) and deodorant (9.99), both in the Santal Bloom scent. Since this will all amount to a more-than $40 beauty purchase, I'll receive a $10 Target gift card during Circle Week (the promotion applies to health items, too).

6. Threshold Tencel Quilt and Pillow Shams Target My bedroom is in need of a new quilt, but I've been putting off the purchase until Target has a big sale. Well, during Target Circle Week, all Threshold-brand bedding and bath products will be 30 percent off. I love the clean, textured look of this Tencel quilt ($79) and matching shams ($20 each), which works well with the beach cottage vibes of my house. And as the proud mama of two very fluffy cats, I appreciate that these are lightweight enough to go in the washing machine.

7. Lavender-Scented Everspring Cleaning Products Target At the top of this article, I mentioned lighting lavender-scented candles to relax. And while I wouldn't say I find cleaning my house relaxing, I do enjoy the lavender scent of Target's Everspring cleaning products. I also really like how affordable they are. For example, a 2.9-liter laundry detergent is just $11.99, and dish soap is just $2.99. Target Circle Week is a great time to stock up on household essentials like this since you'll receive a $15 gift card if you spend $50 or more in this category.