5 Best Shampoos for Gray Hair, According to Experts

Foregoing the dye and embracing your gray hair shouldn't mean skimping on care. In fact, as you go gray, your hair is likely to become more dry and brittle thanks to lower levels of sebum production in the scalp—meaning it's more important than ever to choose shampoo and products that can help restore your strands to their optimal health and beauty.

"Gray hair requires special care to maintain its unique texture and color," explains Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and a hairstylist at Hair by Krysta. The good news? She says it's easier than ever to find shampoos that "address the specific needs of gray hair, from maintaining its unique color to ensuring the hair remains hydrated, strong, and shiny." The right products will enhance, protect, and maintain the natural beauty of your silver strands.

Wondering which shampoos are considered the stars of the salon? Read on to learn which five products are best for gray hair, according to haircare experts.

The Best Shampoo for Gray Hair

1. Best Purple Shampoo: Clairol Shimmer Lights

If your gray hair has taken on a warm, yellow, or brassy tone, using a purple shampoo two to three times per week can help. "Purple shampoos neutralize yellow tones in gray hair, keeping it bright and vibrant," explains Biancone.

There's no shortage of options to choose from, but the hair stylist says a low-cost drugstore option, Clairol Shimmer Lights, is one of her go-to products: "It's a favorite among stylists for its effectiveness and affordability."

2. Best Gloss Enhancing Silver Shampoo: Oribe Silverati Shampoo

Lisa Abbey, founder and CEO of Flygirl Beauty Brands and Strength x Beauty, says that using a silver shampoo once per week can also make the hair look more vibrant. In fact, she and Biancone agreed that Oribe Silverati Shampoo was a must-have product for anyone looking for a whiter, brighter shade of gray.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Specially formulated for silver, white, and gray hair, Oribe Silverati Shampoo not only removes dullness and yellow tones but also enhances the natural sheen of gray hair, making it appear more luminous," Biancone says.

3. Best Hydrating Shampoo: Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

Next, you'll want to tend to your gray hair's texture with a hydrating shampoo. "Gray hair can often become dry and brittle," says Biancone. "Moroccanoil's Hydrating Shampoo infuses hair with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamins, enhancing moisture and shine without weighing hair down."

Abbey says that keeping your hair well-hydrated will also make styling more manageable: "Gray hair is typically more wiry and dry in texture, so this will help it lay smoother."

4. Best Strengthening Shampoo: Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte

Gray hair tends to be finer compared with hair that still has its original color, leaving it more coarse and vulnerable to damage. That's why Biancone says that strengthening shampoos are another great option for anyone who's starting to see grays in their tresses.

In particular, she recommends Kérastase Resistance Bain Force Architecte, which promises to prevent damage and protect your hair against split ends. "To combat the weakening of hair fibers that can accompany graying, this shampoo helps fortify the hair, restoring flexibility and strength, making it less prone to breakage," she says.

5. Best Natural Formula Shampoo: Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo

Finally, the stylists say that natural products can be especially beneficial for people who are embracing their natural grays. "For those preferring natural hair care products, Aveda's Blue Malva Shampoo uses plant-based ingredients to enhance gray hair's color and brightness, while also soothing the scalp," Biancone says.

Abbey adds that even if you don't go entirely au-natural, it's always best to opt for a sulfate-free shampoo, such as Pure No Sulfate Shampoo, which can help smooth and soothe your hair's texture. "Sulfates strip the hair making it more brittle and prone to breakage," she explains.