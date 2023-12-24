5 Best Products to Buy at Walmart for Gray Hair, Experts Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Gray hair is beautiful, but it comes with a unique set of challenges that aren't present with pigmented strands. As we get older, our hair follicles produce less oil, which can make hair dryer and more brittle. Gray hair can also be wirier and more damage-prone and often yellows due to factors like pollution, hard water, sunlight, and product buildup. All that means is that you'll want to have the right supplies in your arsenal—and if you shop at Walmart, the supercenter has everything you need. Read on to learn the best products for gray hair at Walmart, from shampoos and conditioners to toners and masks.

1 Pantene Silver Expressions Shampoo & Conditioner

The easiest way to remove any yellow hues from gray hair is with a purple shampoo. (The two colors sit opposite on the color wheel and cancel each other out.)

"Pantene Silver Expressions is one of my go-to shampoos and conditioners for gray hair," says Priyanka Swamy, CEO of Perfect Locks. "The duo is great for keeping the silver tone in gray hair, and the Pro-V formula keeps your hair healthy and nourished."

The shampoo brightens white, gray, and silver hair. "It does a great job at toning down brassy locks," reviewed one Walmart user. Apply the conditioner after your shampoo to ensure your hair stays hydrated but not weighed down.

2 John Frieda Violet Crush Purple Shampoo

Don't let the "for blondes" packaging fool you; John Frieda's Violet Crush Purple Shampoo is great for grays.

"Not only does this product help keep your gray color, but it also gives you an intense burst of moisture," says Swamy. "The purple pigments in this shampoo neutralize any yellow undertones, leaving your gray hair looking fresh and revitalized."

Lather it into your hair and let it sit for two to three minutes for best results.

3 L'Oreal Paris Everpure Anti-Brass Hair Mask

According to Jeimy Flournoy, hairstylist and owner of Salon 809, purple shampoos are known to be drying. But because this one is a mask, too, it more than makes up for it.

"The L'Oreal Paris Everpure Anti-Brass Hair Mask hydrates and tones without the harshness of a purple shampoo, leaving the hair less damaged," she says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Apply the product to damp, towel-dried hair and let it sit for up to five minutes. Then, rinse it thoroughly. You'll only want to use this product once a week.

4 Schwarzkopf Gliss Hair Repair Express Conditioner

You've probably noticed that your hair became a lot less silky and smooth after it turned gray. But that doesn't have to be the case forever—you just need a product that gives it some extra TLC.

"Walmart carries Schwarzkopf's Gliss Hair Repair Total Repair Express Conditioner, which is specifically formulated for color-treated hair, including gray hair, and helps restore and maintain the hair's structure," says Swamy. "I like that it's affordable and effective, making it a top choice for those who want to preserve their gray hair without spending a fortune."

Unlike traditional conditions, use this one after your shower. Simply towel-dry or dry your hair and spray it with the conditioner for a boost of moisture. You don't even have to rinse!

5 Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo

If you prefer your gray hair to have more of a silver undertone, then give Clairol Professional's Shimmer Lights Shampoo a try.

"Available at Walmart, this toner is known for its violet pigments that keep your gray hair looking vibrant and cool, giving you a natural-looking result," says Swamy. It's formulated for dry, damaged hair, which means it can also give your hair some nourishment.

"The best shampoo for gray hair, it has faded yellowing, gave back shine. Top it off it smells like bubblegum which is great," wrote one happy customer at Walmart.