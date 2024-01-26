Style

7 Best Women's Hairstyles That Will Never Go Out of Style

These timeless looks can help you stay on trend no matter what.

By Kali Coleman
January 26, 2024
Over the years, we've seen many "trendy" hairstyles come and go. While we once coveted Farrah Fawcett blowouts and messy buns, we've moved on to wolf cuts and slicked-back ponytails. But these newly popular looks will one day be considered retro, too. So if you're tired of trying to keep track of what's in and what's not, you might want to go for a more timeless 'do instead. To help you out, we consulted experts to get the inside scoop on what you should ask for at your next hair appointment. Read on to discover seven timeless women's hairstyles that will never go out of style.

1
Waves

Hair coloring gradient from light golden to brown on a girl with long curly hair in the back
iStock

The "most timeless style" of all time is waves, according to Danny Bizzotto, hair expert and co-founder at beiLondon. He says one major reason for this is how versatile waves are.

"Waves suit all hair lengths, types of hair, and personal styles," Bizzotto explains. "They're classic too—which means they look great on women of all ages."

2
Classic bob cuts

One senior woman with a grey bob in front of a dark grey background. Portrait of smart senior woman in her 60s, looking away from camera.
iStock

Bobs are getting a lot of attention lately, but that's really nothing new—especially when it comes to a classic bob cut, Adam Garfield, hair expert and marketing director for Hairbro, tells Best Life.

"The simplicity, versatility, and flattering nature of the bob make it enduring," Garfield says. "Unlike trendy styles, a classic bob provides longevity and ease of maintenance, making it a practical choice. It exudes sophistication and complements diverse fashion trends."

3
Styled bobs

A young beautiful girl with short dark hair who turned away from the camera and shows her new hair styling.
iStock

If the sleek, classic bob look doesn't appeal to you, don't be afraid to go for a more styled look instead—it can still be timeless, according to Natalie Crank, hair expert and director at HEIR Salon.

"Think vamping up a bob with beach waves, Hollywood glam, volume and bounce, sleek and shiny, flicky, hair accessories, and more," Crank suggests. "It is such a versatile and fun hairstyle—and it's a haircut that suits almost everyone."

4
Pixie cuts

Side view portrait of beautiful senior woman in her kitchen
iStock

Prefer to keep your hair even shorter than a bob? Then look no further than a pixie cut if you still want a timeless style, Caroline Broadbent, salon director at the UK-based Avenue Boutique, advises.

"The versatile pixie cut can be tailored to suit many face shapes, with a few tweaks to bespoke to each individual client," Broadbent says. "It can work on both smooth textured and wavy hair, so the same haircut can look completely different on various clients depending on their hair texture, face shape, and even color."

5
Long layered cuts

Beautiful young woman getting her hair cut
iStock

On the opposite end of the spectrum, long hair can also stay looking stylish when you consider layers.

"This style adds volume and dimension to the hair," Kate Ross, hair and beauty specialist at Irresistible Me, explains. "It's always in vogue because it's feminine and can be styled in numerous ways."

6
Face-framing layers

Young woman having her hair cut
iStock

When you focus the long layers around your face, your hair will evoke classiness and elegance à la Jennifer Aniston.

"Face-framing layers give subtle movement and shape around the client's face," Broadbent explains.

According to the salon director, this haircut is specifically designed to suit each person's particular face shape. It also comes with a ton of versatility.

"This style looks sleek and professional blow-dried smooth, but can be enhanced into a bouncy wavy blow-dry when heading out," Broadbent adds. "And for our curly clients, the simple layering can take much needed weight out of the hair to encourage the curl."

7
Straight hair

Young Women's Hair
iStock

You don't have to worry about getting intricate cuts or buying the most innovative styling tools if you don't want to. Nikki Corzine, master hairstylist and owner of The Canyon Salon in California, says classic straight hair can stand the test of time no matter what.

"Straight hair has a sleek and polished look," she says. "It's also easy to achieve and maintain, making it a [choice] that will always be in style."

