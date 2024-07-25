15 Ways to Incorporate '70s Style Into Your Wardrobe

If you could only choose one decade to inspire your modern-day wardrobe, the 1970s are a great place to start. This era was one of the first times non-conformity was the name of the game, and adhering to your own unique personal style is one of the best fashion tips out there. For many, '70s fashion was all about standing out: There were bright colors, bold sequins, towering platform heels, and oversized sleeves and pants. And while some '70s trends are best left in the past, there are a few you can iterate on and make look totally modern. Keep reading for fashion experts' best tips to do it right.

1 Bell bottoms

Perhaps the first clothing item that comes to peoples' minds when they think of the '70s is bell bottoms.

"It's a fashionable and flattering wardrobe staple," says fashion stylist and Emmy Award-winning costume designer Brenda Cooper. "Combining a pair of flared or bell-bottom pants with a 1970s-style platform has the added benefit of elongating the appearance of the leg by adding anywhere from two to four inches to your height."

For modern times, she likes them with a tank or crop top, a flowy poet blouse, and platform shoes. But really, any styling will work with these versatile bottoms!

2 Crochet

The '70s crochet trend wasn't exclusive to clothing—during this decade, you could find all sorts of things with the snazzy stitching, from home decor to fashion accessories.

"Crochet pieces are amazing as dresses with a sheath underneath," says Jennifer Johnson, owner of lifestyle resale store True Fashionistas. "Or try a crochet duster over a pair of denim shorts and wood heels or faux wood heels."

Crochet crop tops and chunky crochet sweaters are another way to get in on the trend.

3 Wrap dresses

Diane Von Furstenberg created her iconic wrap dress in the 1970s, and it has stayed in fashion every decade since.

"Style the wrap dress with a great heel, and you will be as classic as ever," says Johnson. The silhouette is ultra-flattering on pretty much every body type.

4 Disco shimmer

Nightlife in the '70s followed a more-is-more style code. Sequined dresses and jumpsuits were everywhere on the scene, as were other maximalist accouterments like oversized bat sleeves, ruffles, and feathers. Pick a trend that feels true to your style and go all-in for a '70s-inspired evening wear outfit.

5 Boho maxi dresses

Easy breezy boho dresses were a way women broke conventions in the '70s—and they're still popular today in a range of styles.

"Incorporating them into a modern wardrobe is easy by choosing prints and fabrics that are more in line with today's trends, like florals or minimalist patterns," says Victor Zhu, CEO of Zechuang Clothing Co. "You can accessorize with a belt to define your waist and modern jewelry to keep the look fresh."

6 Corduroy

Corduroy bell bottoms paired with a paisley button-down was a cool '70s combo. However, the material comes back into the trend cycle often enough that it can be considered a classic. Wear it on a shacket or bootcut pants. For a lighter touch, pick up a corduroy bag to add texture to any outfit.

7 Jumpsuits

The jumpsuits of the '70s relied heavily on disco-inspired flair, such as bell-bottoms, psychedelic patterns, bright hues, and glitzy belts. Borrow the silhouette, but update it a bit.

"Look for tailored options in solid colors or subtle prints," says Zhu. "I think pairing them with modern heels or flats and a structured blazer can make the outfit perfect for various occasions."

8 Over-the-knee boots

The over-the-knee boot was a going-out staple. "I still get a thrill just thinking about my high-heeled Charles Jourdan burgundy suede OTK boots, which I bought on Madison Avenue in NYC in 1977—I wish I still had them today," shares Cooper.

They're easier than you'd expect to wear now. "Look to actress Jane Fonda in the movie Klute (1971), where costume designer Ann Roth dressed her in over-the-knee boots, a mini skirt, a turtleneck, a wide, low-slung hip belt with a metal buckle, and a trench coat," says Cooper.

9 Platform shoes

Nothing extends the line of the leg quite like a pair of platform heels. In the '70s, they often came in metallics, brightly colored suede, and snakeskin and were paired with disco attire.

"To reignite this wonderful trend into a modern wardrobe, simply coordinate with a pair of flared denim jeans, a sexy spaghetti-strap mini dress or mini skirt, and a cropped or regular tank top," says Cooper.

10 Head scarves

They were fabulous then, and they're fabulous now. "I always envy the person who can wear headscarves and look effortless," says Johnson. "They simply pull your look together, and you get a day off from doing your hair." Plus, there are lots of designer vintage options available at thrift stores.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

11 Fringe purses

Suede fringe was a key aspect of the '70s boho aesthetic, and wearing it on a purse is one of the simplest ways to bring it into the modern era.

"The longer the fringe, the better," says Cooper. "Add a fringe purse to an outfit of denim cutoff shorts and a T-shirt or a soft, bohemian, romantic, flowy printed dress for a feminine '70s vibe."

12 Aviators

Aviators are an all-time classic accessory, but they enjoyed a real heyday in the '70s.

"They bring an instant sporty kind of cool to an outfit, whether you are wearing a swimsuit or a beach kaftan, a pair of jeans, or a bias-cut spaghetti slip dress, your aviators will elevate your style," says Cooper.

13 Cuff bracelets

Perhaps the most famous example is the Tiffany & Co Bone Cuff by Elsa Perretti, which was even worn by Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman.

"For a casual vibe, wear with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt to elevate the look, or alternatively put together a silhouette of a black top, bottom, and shoe and add a pair of cuffs, either in gold or silver, one for each wrist to look like the height of modern fashion," suggests Cooper. "Or add a pair of bold matching wrist cuffs in gold and silver to a slinky, long black evening dress for a superwoman kind of style!"

14 Wide-brimmed hats

What's a boho gal to do when the sun's in her face? Pull on a wide-brimmed suede hat, of course!

"To incorporate them into a modern wardrobe, choose neutral colors or subtle patterns," recommends Zhu. "Pairing them with simple, elegant outfits can make the hat the standout piece without overwhelming your look."

15 Layered necklaces

To give any outfit a more glam or boho feel, '70s girls threw on as many necklaces as possible. The trend still works—it's just a little toned down.

"They can be updated by mixing metals or adding contemporary charm," notes Zhu. "So, you can wear them with both casual and formal outfits to add a touch of '70s glam without feeling outdated."