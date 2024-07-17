 Skip to content
Style

How to Incorporate '90s Style Into Your Wardrobe

It'll take your outfits up a notch.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Juliana LaBianca
July 17, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Juliana LaBianca
July 17, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you follow fashion, then you know that trends work in cycles. One decade, slim silhouettes are all the rage; the next, it's all about volume. Or, we all wear statement tops one year and statement pants the next. These patterns mean styles often come back into focus after decades-long hiatuses. Right now, '90s style is all the rage. You can wear '90s fashion trends whether you were alive to try them the first time or not—you just need a little history. Ahead, fashion experts share the key '90s styles to incorporate into your wardrobe. You can ease them into your everyday uniform or wear them to your next Y2K party.

RELATED: How to Incorporate '80s Fashion Trends Into Your Wardrobe.

Classic '90s Fashion Trends

Baggy Jeans

baggy jenas
o.przybysz / Shutterstock

Before the aughts ushered in skin-tight jeans, we had baggy jeans, often lovingly referred to as mom jeans. The style is arguably even more popular now than during the '90s, and it's super easy to style.

"Pair baggy jeans with a fitted or cropped top to balance the loose fit," says fashion stylist Catherine Bibeau. "If crop tops aren't your thing, tuck in a graphic tee or blouse to prevent an outfit from looking too bulky, or add structure with a tailored blazer, cropped jacket, or trench coat."

Cardigans

cropped view of tattooed woman with happy smile holding hanger with blue cardigan near rack with casual clothes at home, sustainable fashion and mindful consumerism concept
Shutterstock

Up top, it was all about the preppy cardigan. "The current style of cardigan follows a cropped look, in either crochet or sheer fabric," says Sophie O'Neil, senior stylist at PrettyLittleThing. "Pair it with a matching mini skirt and knee-high boots or flared trousers to give it a more modern feel."

Athleisure

women wearing leggings with feet up
Edwin Tan / iStock

The '90s was the first time athleticwear as streetwear hit the trend cycle.

"Tracksuits, logo sweatshirts, sneakers, and windbreakers became popular for every day, not just for sports or working out," says Bibeau. "Athleisure wear is bigger than ever today and should be paired with more polished pieces like leggings with a blazer or a hoodie with tailored pants for a contemporary yet chic outfit."

Overalls

Young woman with tattoos on her arms wearing a black-and-white striped t-shirt and denim overalls against a white background
insta_photos / Shutterstock

Overalls have also gotten a second shot in the trend cycle. Olivia Dicopoulos, co-founder and chief creative officer at the AI-powered personal stylist Fytted, likes the ones from Free People Movement. "Grab one of those, throw it over a bralette, add some delicate gold or silver jewelry, and finish with a pair of Birkenstocks," she says.

RELATED: 8 Clothing Items That Make You Look Dated, Stylists Say.

Cargo Pants

A young, stylish woman is walking down a city street wearing a white silk tank, sheer white long open shirt, green cargo pants, and white sneakers
Anna Zhuk / Shutterstock

It doesn't get much comfier than these staple pieces. "I had a few pairs back in the day and have an updated pair right now," says Jennifer Johnson, owner of lifestyle resale store True Fashionistas. "Pair it with a basic white tee tucked in and a denim jacket." She prefers ones with a silky finish.

Crop Tops

Shutterstock

These balanced out the volume of those previously mentioned baggy jeans and cargo pants. "While this trend from the '90s is daring, it can still work when paired with a blazer over a pair of dress pants," says Johnson.

They're available in a range of styles, like baby tees, tank tops, one-shoulder, and more.

Tailored Vests

Young fashion couple posing on the old street in sunny spring. Pretty beautiful woman with yellow flowers and her handsome boyfriend hugging on the street. Couple in love dating. Romantic mood.
Shutterstock

Vests are one of the more unexpected pieces to bounce back from the '90s. "Stores are filled with fabulous tailored vests in bright and neutral colors, so pick up a few," says fashion stylist and Emmy Award-winning costume designer Brenda Cooper.

"Coordinate with a pair of flattering denim cut-offs or '40s-style shorts, your favorite jeans, a pair of flowy palazzo pants, or a pull-on pencil or pleated skirt for a casual look," she suggests. It provides a structural switch-up to the typical T-shirt.

Oversized Trench Coats

Yonug adult trendy stylish beautiful caucasian happy smiling woman enjoy walking by Yalta sea embankment on warm sunny day. Female person portrait wear jeans biege trench coat on urban city street
Shutterstock

The trench is always in fashion, but it sees tweaks often. "Over the years, designers and manufacturers have presented the trench coat in many different styles: cropped, flared, single, or double-breasted, and in a kaleidoscope of colors such as classic khaki, neutrals or brights and bolds, patent leathers, metallic leathers, leopard prints, floral prints, and more," says Cooper. "If you are ever confused about what style of coat to buy, a trench will never disappoint!"

RELATED: 16 Y2K Fashion Comebacks That Will Make You Feel Like It's the Early '00s.

Slip Dresses

Young stylish black woman in slip dress and cardigan at home
Look Studio / Shutterstock

A simple slip can save the day for a night out or even a more formal event. "Try doing smokey eye makeup with a neutral lip, mermaid hair, a slip dress, and flip-flops for a sexy but simple go-to summer look," says Dicopoulos.

Corset Tops

young woman wearing a white corset top and a white blouse standing against a blue blue
Alones / Shutterstock

Sleepwear as streetwear was another way '90s trendsetters subverted norms. The corset has been back for a while—and it's ideal for date nights and parties.

"Pair it with a long flowy skirt, a… messy bun, and a statement necklace," advises Dicopoulos.

Grunge

woman wearing low rise denim and flannel
Shutterstock

You can run with this aesthetic for a Y2K party outfit or use bits of it to inform your personal style.

"Grunge was all about flannel shirts, ripped jeans, oversized sweaters, combat boots, and more—a rebellion of the polished '80s fashion," says Bibeau.

"For a modern twist, pair a slip dress over a fitted tee with chunky sneakers and layered gold necklaces or pair a vintage flannel shirt with a sleek leather jacket and high-waist jeans," she recommends.

RELATED: 9 Classic Fashion Trends That Are Offensive by Today's Standards.

Cool '90s Accessories Trends

Fashion Sneakers

Dad sneaker trend worst modern style trends
iStock

There are several styles to choose from: "Dad sneakers, platform sneakers, retro running shoes, and classic white sneakers were huge in the '90s, and they've definitely made their way into the 20th century," says Bibeau. "I love pairing retro running sneakers with tailored pants, a tank or jeans, and a tucked-in blouse or blazer."

Colored-Lens Glasses

Green sunglass lenses
Dariia Chernenko/ iStock

These provide subtle interest to your outfit. "Monochromatic outfits are definitely on trend right now, and although I love this trend, sometimes it's good to have a pop of color," says Dicopoulos. "For example, wear beige trousers, a beige top, and black-framed sunglasses with orange lenses." The entire outfit will look much more elevated.

Chokers

worst fashion trends
iStock

A choker is a '90s necessity. "Vintage ones from the '80s and '90s are a girl's dream come true," says Jordan Grossman, a celebrity stylist and expert at ShopGoodwill. Just tie one on with any outfit in a coordinating color.

Headbands

Three Colored Headbands
Anjurisa/Shutterstock

Again, you have tons of styles to choose from. "A zigzag one is the perfect accessory to complement the current clean girl makeup trend," says Dicopoulos. And it helps keep stray hairs out of your face.

RELATED: 6 Retro Fashion Trends Everyone's Wearing Now, Stylists Say.

Scrunchies

Hair scrunchies, clips, and headbands
Jelena990 / Shutterstock

Alternately, throw your hair up in a scrunchy. "I still have so many to this day, and I have short hair," says Johnson. "The best scrunchies right now have a cute bow on them." You hit the modern coquette trend with a bit of vintage flair.

Fanny Packs

2018 fashion trends
iStock

It's practical and cute! "They have gained such a resurgence in the last few years thanks to Lululemon," says Johnson. "Fanny packs tend to be worn best with sporty outfits—however, if you have a classy leather kind, you can wear it with anything. "

Baguette Bags

Fashionable young woman with stylish bag on city street
Shutterstock

These were the "it" bags before crossbodies came into the picture. "Choose a pastel color or one with embellishments for a feminine and flirty flair—they're extremely versatile," says Bibeau. "I also love the look of carrying a baguette on the forearm the way French girls walk around the streets of Paris!"

Tiny Sunglasses

Woman wearing Balenciaga shirt, studded headband, and tiny sunglasses
Creative Lab / Shutterstock

Modern fashionistas like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid are hardly ever photographed without these. "Small, oval, or rectangular sunglasses look fabulous when paired with hair-wasted jeans, a cropped tee or an oversized blazer for an effortlessly cool look," says Bibeau. The tinier, the better.

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Dollar Tree sign and entrance
    Dollar Tree sign and entrance
    Smarter Living

    Dollar Tree Shopper Finds Skincare Dupes

    There are alternatives to Olay and Cetaphil.

  • Country Bear Jamboree attraction at Disney
    Country Bear Jamboree attraction at Disney
    Travel

    Disney Is Axing "Culturally Insensitive" Character

    The Country Bear Jamboree character is 50 years old.

  • Redhead nutritionist working from home on laptop at her article about deficiency of food supplements and its influence on human body and health sitting at kitchen table with vitamin bottle
    Redhead nutritionist working from home on laptop at her article about deficiency of food supplements and its influence on human body and health sitting at kitchen table with vitamin bottle
    Wellness

    Nationwide Recall Announced for Herbal Supplements

    They're tainted with hidden drugs, the FDA says.

  • Sick man holding his chest in pain while coughing in the living room.
    Sick man holding his chest in pain while coughing in the living room.
    Wellness

    COVID Levels Are "Very High" in These 7 States

    Summer infections continue to surge across the U.S.

  • trendy woman in baggy jeans leaning on wall
    trendy woman in baggy jeans leaning on wall
    Style

    How to Wear '90s Trends in Your Wardrobe

    They're back in style.

  • jealous woman making face at partner
    jealous woman making face at partner
    Relationships

    Signs Your Partner Has Serious Trust Issues

    Keep an eye out for these indicators.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.