How to Incorporate '90s Style Into Your Wardrobe

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you follow fashion, then you know that trends work in cycles. One decade, slim silhouettes are all the rage; the next, it's all about volume. Or, we all wear statement tops one year and statement pants the next. These patterns mean styles often come back into focus after decades-long hiatuses. Right now, '90s style is all the rage. You can wear '90s fashion trends whether you were alive to try them the first time or not—you just need a little history. Ahead, fashion experts share the key '90s styles to incorporate into your wardrobe. You can ease them into your everyday uniform or wear them to your next Y2K party.

RELATED: How to Incorporate '80s Fashion Trends Into Your Wardrobe.

Classic '90s Fashion Trends

Baggy Jeans

Before the aughts ushered in skin-tight jeans, we had baggy jeans, often lovingly referred to as mom jeans. The style is arguably even more popular now than during the '90s, and it's super easy to style.

"Pair baggy jeans with a fitted or cropped top to balance the loose fit," says fashion stylist Catherine Bibeau. "If crop tops aren't your thing, tuck in a graphic tee or blouse to prevent an outfit from looking too bulky, or add structure with a tailored blazer, cropped jacket, or trench coat."

Cardigans

Up top, it was all about the preppy cardigan. "The current style of cardigan follows a cropped look, in either crochet or sheer fabric," says Sophie O'Neil, senior stylist at PrettyLittleThing. "Pair it with a matching mini skirt and knee-high boots or flared trousers to give it a more modern feel."

Athleisure

The '90s was the first time athleticwear as streetwear hit the trend cycle.

"Tracksuits, logo sweatshirts, sneakers, and windbreakers became popular for every day, not just for sports or working out," says Bibeau. "Athleisure wear is bigger than ever today and should be paired with more polished pieces like leggings with a blazer or a hoodie with tailored pants for a contemporary yet chic outfit."

Overalls

Overalls have also gotten a second shot in the trend cycle. Olivia Dicopoulos, co-founder and chief creative officer at the AI-powered personal stylist Fytted, likes the ones from Free People Movement. "Grab one of those, throw it over a bralette, add some delicate gold or silver jewelry, and finish with a pair of Birkenstocks," she says.

RELATED: 8 Clothing Items That Make You Look Dated, Stylists Say.

Cargo Pants

It doesn't get much comfier than these staple pieces. "I had a few pairs back in the day and have an updated pair right now," says Jennifer Johnson, owner of lifestyle resale store True Fashionistas. "Pair it with a basic white tee tucked in and a denim jacket." She prefers ones with a silky finish.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Crop Tops

These balanced out the volume of those previously mentioned baggy jeans and cargo pants. "While this trend from the '90s is daring, it can still work when paired with a blazer over a pair of dress pants," says Johnson.

They're available in a range of styles, like baby tees, tank tops, one-shoulder, and more.

Tailored Vests

Vests are one of the more unexpected pieces to bounce back from the '90s. "Stores are filled with fabulous tailored vests in bright and neutral colors, so pick up a few," says fashion stylist and Emmy Award-winning costume designer Brenda Cooper.

"Coordinate with a pair of flattering denim cut-offs or '40s-style shorts, your favorite jeans, a pair of flowy palazzo pants, or a pull-on pencil or pleated skirt for a casual look," she suggests. It provides a structural switch-up to the typical T-shirt.

Oversized Trench Coats

The trench is always in fashion, but it sees tweaks often. "Over the years, designers and manufacturers have presented the trench coat in many different styles: cropped, flared, single, or double-breasted, and in a kaleidoscope of colors such as classic khaki, neutrals or brights and bolds, patent leathers, metallic leathers, leopard prints, floral prints, and more," says Cooper. "If you are ever confused about what style of coat to buy, a trench will never disappoint!"

RELATED: 16 Y2K Fashion Comebacks That Will Make You Feel Like It's the Early '00s.

Slip Dresses

A simple slip can save the day for a night out or even a more formal event. "Try doing smokey eye makeup with a neutral lip, mermaid hair, a slip dress, and flip-flops for a sexy but simple go-to summer look," says Dicopoulos.

Corset Tops

Sleepwear as streetwear was another way '90s trendsetters subverted norms. The corset has been back for a while—and it's ideal for date nights and parties.

"Pair it with a long flowy skirt, a… messy bun, and a statement necklace," advises Dicopoulos.

Grunge

You can run with this aesthetic for a Y2K party outfit or use bits of it to inform your personal style.

"Grunge was all about flannel shirts, ripped jeans, oversized sweaters, combat boots, and more—a rebellion of the polished '80s fashion," says Bibeau.

"For a modern twist, pair a slip dress over a fitted tee with chunky sneakers and layered gold necklaces or pair a vintage flannel shirt with a sleek leather jacket and high-waist jeans," she recommends.

RELATED: 9 Classic Fashion Trends That Are Offensive by Today's Standards.

Cool '90s Accessories Trends

Fashion Sneakers

There are several styles to choose from: "Dad sneakers, platform sneakers, retro running shoes, and classic white sneakers were huge in the '90s, and they've definitely made their way into the 20th century," says Bibeau. "I love pairing retro running sneakers with tailored pants, a tank or jeans, and a tucked-in blouse or blazer."

Colored-Lens Glasses

These provide subtle interest to your outfit. "Monochromatic outfits are definitely on trend right now, and although I love this trend, sometimes it's good to have a pop of color," says Dicopoulos. "For example, wear beige trousers, a beige top, and black-framed sunglasses with orange lenses." The entire outfit will look much more elevated.

Chokers

A choker is a '90s necessity. "Vintage ones from the '80s and '90s are a girl's dream come true," says Jordan Grossman, a celebrity stylist and expert at ShopGoodwill. Just tie one on with any outfit in a coordinating color.

Headbands

Again, you have tons of styles to choose from. "A zigzag one is the perfect accessory to complement the current clean girl makeup trend," says Dicopoulos. And it helps keep stray hairs out of your face.

RELATED: 6 Retro Fashion Trends Everyone's Wearing Now, Stylists Say.

Scrunchies

Alternately, throw your hair up in a scrunchy. "I still have so many to this day, and I have short hair," says Johnson. "The best scrunchies right now have a cute bow on them." You hit the modern coquette trend with a bit of vintage flair.

Fanny Packs

It's practical and cute! "They have gained such a resurgence in the last few years thanks to Lululemon," says Johnson. "Fanny packs tend to be worn best with sporty outfits—however, if you have a classy leather kind, you can wear it with anything. "

Baguette Bags

These were the "it" bags before crossbodies came into the picture. "Choose a pastel color or one with embellishments for a feminine and flirty flair—they're extremely versatile," says Bibeau. "I also love the look of carrying a baguette on the forearm the way French girls walk around the streets of Paris!"

Tiny Sunglasses

Modern fashionistas like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid are hardly ever photographed without these. "Small, oval, or rectangular sunglasses look fabulous when paired with hair-wasted jeans, a cropped tee or an oversized blazer for an effortlessly cool look," says Bibeau. The tinier, the better.