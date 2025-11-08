11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

Act fast before these items sell out!

In need of a little pick-me-up? Dollar General just replenished its aisles with new must-have items. From festive fall finds to nourishing beauty products and games for the whole family, there’s something for everybody (and every occasion!). Here are the best new Dollar General items hitting shelves this month.

1. Thanksgiving Paper Plates

Skip the dirty dishes and use these festive Thanksgiving Paper Plates for appetizers and dessert. An eight-count pack costs $1—we won’t judge you if you forgo the fancy China and serve turkey and mashed potatoes on these instead.

2. Olay x Wicked Holiday Gift Pack

In anticipation of the new Wicked: For Good movie, Olay has come out with a gift set, which includes its Ultra Moisture Body Wash with Shea Butter and Effortless Glow Body Lotion. The Olay x Wicked Holiday Gift Pack costs $10.

3. LEGO 3-in-1 Fantasy Forest Creatures Set

The LEGO 3-in-1 Fantasy Forest Creatures Set ($16) comes with 175 building blocks and challenges kids to create different animal scenes, including an owl and hedgehog, deer and rabbit, or a squirrel.

4. Fall Crew Socks

I’m a sucker for funky socks, and these Fall Crew Socks from DG are right up my alley! They’re available in four autumn-inspired prints. Since they cost just $1 a pair, I might buy myself all four!

5. 12-Piece Hair Accessory Kit

Included in this 12-Piece Hair Accessory Kit ($5) are nine hair ties (designed to reduce breakage and discomfort), two medium claw clips, and a large claw clip.

6. 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

You can’t beat the low price ($15) of this 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. Its high-speed capabilities can simultaneously charge your phone and smart headphones, including AirPods.

7. Twilight Forest Candle

I think both Team Edward and Team Jacob fans can get behind this moody Twilight Forest Candle ($7).

8. LED Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Bring your popstar dreams to life with this LED Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($6). It has a splash-proof design and built-in color-changing LED lights.

9. Classic Game Kit

We found the entertainment for your next party: DG is selling assorted Classic Game Kits, including bingo, chess, and checkers, for just $5 a pop.

10. Fresh Lavender & Cotton Air & Fabric Refresher

“The scent is so calming and clean—it instantly freshens up my space without being overpowering. I spray it on my bedding, couch, and even in the closet. It gives everything that cozy, just-washed feeling,” says one shopper.

Snag a 16-ounce bottle of Fresh Lavender & Cotton Air & Fabric Refresher for $4.

11. Giant Earbud Speaker

I love a funny gag gift, and so far, this Giant Earbud Speaker ($10) is at the top of my white elephant list. You can play music and make phone calls via Bluetooth, plus it has a surround sound feature.