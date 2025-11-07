11 Best Dollar Tree New Arrivals This November

Dollar Tree’s newest November arrivals include festive décor, gifts, and clever wrapping finds.

I can’t believe we are already a week into November, which means Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. Dollar Tree has been getting shipments in daily, ranging from brand-new products to returning customer favorites. There is a heavy emphasis on holiday stuff, including wrapping essentials, gifts, decorations, and everything needed to entertain throughout the season. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree new arrivals this November.

1 These Boxes with Bows That Eliminate the Need for Wrapping Paper

Dollar Tree is filling its aisles with gift wrapping supplies. I love the Square Gift Box With Bow, as it eliminates the need to wrap a present. These come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, including red, silver, yellow, and purple. The square-shaped ones are $1.50 each.

2 Holographic Tissue Paper

Why settle for regular tissue paper when you can use Holographic Tissue Paper? It comes in so many colors —white, yellow, blue, red, and green included —and adds a lot of pizazz to your wrapping project with shimmer and shine.

3 Little Woven Baskets

Dollar Tree has lots of woven baskets, including these little Straw Baskets, just $1.25 each. They are perfect for organizing trinkets and for arts and crafts projects. “Ordered for a craft class! Very happy!” writes a shopper. “These arrived on time and i was very happy with the quantity and price!” I recommend grabbing several if you find them in stores, or ordering a set of 24 for $30 online if you want them in bulk. Like similar items, they tend to sell out pretty fast.

4 Christmas Placemats

These holiday-themed placemats are a customer favorite, offering a hefty dose of spirit for a small price. The store recently added a few new items to stock, including the Holly Print Holiday Placemat. It features a classic holiday design with a festive flair, adding seasonal charm to dinners, parties, or everyday meals. It is also easy to wipe clean and reuse throughout the season, and a bargain at $1.50.

5 These Adorable Letters to Santa Mail Boxes

These Christmas Mailbox-Shaped Tins With Lids are an affordable option available in many designs for just $1.50 each. You can fill them up with holiday gifts, cookies, or candies and give them to friends and family this holiday season. Or, use them for your child’s letters to Santa. They will appreciate the special (and unique) delivery.

6 A Floating Picture Frame

Framed photos make great holiday gifts. If you want to buy frames on a budget, head to Dollar Tree. This Special Moments Black Plastic Float Photo Frame, 4×6-in, is a new arrival, just $1.25. It is the “best looking frame and can’t be beat,” writes a shopper. “I was at a market and a vendor was using these beautiful frames for his pictures. I have since bought it to sell my pictures at markets. My pictures look fantastic in them and customers love them.”

7 These Little Metal Prayer Boxes

These Tin Prayer Boxes are a fan favorite for $1.25. “Very Inspirational,” writes a shopper. “I go to ALL the surrounding DOLLAR TREES in North Fulton County looking for these Prayer Boxes as gifts, as well as your small and large Bibles, black and white ones, mostly white.” Another adds: “These Prayer Boxes are a gift from the Lord Himself. Simple yet powerful! I pray they send me my order in Jesus’s name.”

8 These New Lattice Jars

This Lattice Pattern Glass Jar With Rose Gold Metal Lid is a more beautiful Mason jar alternative for $1.50. “These jars are quite lovely. They are a good size and I plan to use them as the top of a lantern. The bottom half will be made from the glass candlesticks,” writes a shopper. “I bought one and fell in love with the lattice work. The size is perfect,” adds another.

9 New Barbies

If you are stuffing a Barbie girl’s stocking, head to Dollar Tree! The stores are getting stocked with so many dolls, and they are cheaper than other toy stores, such as Target and Walmart. Choose from a variety of Barbies, all $10 each. These are only available in-store, not on the website. I am guessing they will set out fast, so run over there.

10 Clear Glassware, Including These Mugs

Dollar Tree just got a big shipment of glassware, ranging from wine and martini to drinking glasses. If you are hosting over the holidays, this Clear Glass Mug With Handle is an elegant tea, coffee, or hot chocolate mug for just $1.50. “Large, stylish and fits any aesthetic. Holds heat well and doesn’t doesn’t break easily,” writes a shopper. “Everyone loves my mugs and can’t believe I got them at Dollar Tree!” adds another.

11 And, This Aromatherapy Diffuser

Treat yourself with this Luminessence Aromatherapy Diffuser, just $1.25. “I bought two today. I own a variety of fragrance oils (for making soap and candles). I put 6 drops on the felt circle, added batteries, and turned on. I had placed it in a small room off of my living room. To my surprise, in about 5 minutes I could smell it in my living room as well as the small room!” a shopper writes, adding that it’s battery powered, so perfect for traveling or camping.