Organizing your home can be frustrating. Not only do you have to go through tons of crap, but you also have to find places to put it where you will be able to locate it when needed. Any organizer will give you the same advice: You need the right tools to get organized. Dollar Tree is a great resource for organizational and storage finds for less. Most of the items hover around $1.50 and work as well, if not better than, more expensive alternatives. What should you buy on your next shopping trip to get organized? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree organization finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Handy Cube Storage Rack

Can’t afford wood shelving? The 6-Cube Storage Rack gets the job done for just $6. Shoppers maintain it is great for craft supplies or organizing a closet. “Incredible value for the money, extremely usable. And even customizable and scalable if you’re a clever/DIYer,” writes one.

2 These Small Woven Baskets

You can’t have too many little baskets. These Weaving Straw Baskets are just $1.25 each and perfect for organizing trinkets and arts and crafts projects. “Ordered for a craft class! Very happy!” writes a shopper. “These arrived on time and i was very happy with the quantity and price!” I recommend grabbing several if you find them in stores, or ordering a set of 24 for $30 online if you want them in bulk. Like similar items, they tend to sell out pretty fast.

3 Amd, These Bigger Rectangular Shaped Ones

These Woven Straw Baskets are available in a few shapes and sizes and will perfectly match the little ones. They are pretty enough to display on shelves or in storage bins. Since they are bigger, they cost a little more, $3 each. “Awesome price,” writes a shopper. “Cheap, and nice is very cute and affordable great for basket gifts.” The biggest complaint? They can be hard to find in stores.

4 Wire Baskets for Mail and Documents

These Essentials Wire Storage Basket Trays, available in gold and black, are perfect for keeping your desk organized and stashing documents, mail, and random items. “Excellent product! These wire trays are just great and a real value for the money!!” writes one shopper. If you find them, stock up. The biggest complaint shoppers have is that they are hard to find.

5 Clear Plastic Drawers

These Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizers are $1.50 and will keep everything from hair ties to push pins in their place. “I’m converting a small old DVD/cd cabinet and looked high and low for something that would fit in the tower section of the cabinet. On a whim I got a couple of these little drawers. I’m so glad I did! Can’t beat the price and they fit perfectly! I have a few left to finish my storage section. I can fit all my jewlery and extra make up hair items etc. 10/10,” writes a shopper.

6 Over-the-Door Hooks

I love having hooks in every room to hang items quickly. Shoppers maintain that this Essentials Over the Door 6-Hook Hanger is a deal that can’t be beat at $1.25. “I love how much these hold for $1. I have 4 kids and 7 kids that visit who don’t have suits! I have little girls, big girls, little boys, and big boys suits. I need a fourth rack, which I am buying this weekend to complete the pallet by the pool,” writes a shopper.

7 And, These Colorful Plastic Bins

These Essentials Harvest Rectangular Woven Looking Baskets with Handles, 10.5×8.7×5.2 in. are perfect for organizing everything from files to crafting supplies. Get them for $1.50 each. “Perfect to hold paper crafting supplies,” writes a shopper, adding “they hold a lot,” but “best of all they are sturdy!” Another shopper uses them for organizing television remotes. “Love this orange one for all my entertainment system devices,” they write.