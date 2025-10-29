11 Best New Dollar Tree Stocking Stuffers Hitting Shelves This Week

Dollar Tree just dropped amazing new stocking stuffers for all ages starting at only $1.25.

It’s time to start doing all your holiday shopping. Even if you are on a budget, there are lots of great stores to buy affordable presents, and Dollar Tree is one of the better options. The discount store is a mecca for items averaging $1.50 a pop. I recently visited my local store and found so many great holiday gift ideas, especially for stocking stuffers. Dollar Tree has so many great options for little (and big) hands to dig into on Christmas morning. There are stuffed animals, Barbie dolls, pencils and erasers, and tiny notebooks for kids. There are also great ideas for adult stockings, including prayer tins, little candles, and even a diffuser. Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree stocking stuffers hitting shelves this week.

1 Barbie Dolls

If you are stuffing a Barbie girl’s stocking, head to Dollar Tree! The stores are getting stocked with so many dolls, and they are cheaper than other toy stores, such as Target and Walmart. Choose from a variety of Barbies, all $10 each. These are only available in the store and not via the website. I am guessing they will set out fast, so run over there.

2 Animal Pals Plush Toys

Stuffed animals are a sweet, gender-neutral stocking stuffer idea. These Animal Pals Plush Toys are just $5 each at the store. If you prefer to order online, get 10 for $50. There is a monkey, elephant, and lion. “Cuddle up with these cozy wild friends! These plush pals are made for hugs, play, and everyday adventures. With irresistibly soft textures and charming details, they’re the perfect companions for little ones and big imaginations alike,” the store writes.

3 Little Spiral Notebooks

Little notebooks are a great stuffer. Jot Small Spiral Notebooks come in a 3-pack for $1.25 and are perfect for students and little artists. “The spiral-bound memo notepad is a perfect choice for school students, professionals, and warehouse employees who seek a note-taking solution. Each notepad contains 60 sheets, and the strong spiral binding secures each page quite well. You can also tear a page from the notepad and pin it to the board without having to worry about other pages disintegrating,” Dollar Tree writes.

4 A Coloring and Activity Book

Does your child or grandchild enjoy coloring? This Christmas Coloring And Activity Book for $1.50 is another cute trinket to put in a stocking. There are four to choose from, each with lots of pages to keep them busy. “The coloring book not only keeps your child intrigued but also brings more creativity to their mind. This Christmas, the Christmas Coloring and Activity Book is a good gift option for the children in your family. See your child away from screens, occupied with colors and creativity,” writes Dollar Tree.

5 Christmas Pencils

Don’t forget pencils! Buy a set of Christmas House Pencils and divide them among all the stockings you need to fill. Each bag comes with 16 ready-to-sharpen pencils with a different holiday design, just $1.50 per pack. Each is topped with an eraser. “Just stock up on the pencils and use them whenever required. Get your pack of Christmas House Pencils before they go out of stock,” writes Dollar Tree.

6 Erasers Shaped Like Santa, Reindeer, and More

These Christmas House Holiday Character Pencil Topper Erasers also make an adorable stocking stuffer. Each pack has 18 Christmas-shaped pencil toppers, including Christmas trees, snowmen, reinderr, and Santa faces, all for just $1.50. ” You can stock up and share the Christmas House Pencil topper Erasers for play schools, art classes, daycare centers, and more. If you have a child at home, the Christmas House Pencil Topper Eraser is a good gift choice for Christmas and can make great stocking stuffers,” says Dollar Tree.

7 A Festive Paddle Ball Set

This Christmas Paddle Ball Set is another adorable stocking stuffer idea from Dollar Tree for just $1.50. It comes in three designs: A Santa, a snowman, and a penguin. The set has a flexible string attached to the paddle and will provide endless fun. Long after Christmas morning, the ball will keep bouncing on the paddle even if minimal effort is used.

8 A Tiny Diffuser

The Luminessence Aromatherapy Diffuser is a great stocking stuffer for an adult for just $1.25. “I bought two today. I own a variety of fragrance oils (for making soap and candles). I put 6 drops on the felt circle, added batteries, and turned on. I had placed it in a small room off of my living room. To my surprise, in about 5 minutes I could smell it in my living room as well as the small room!” a shopper writes. It’s also battery-powered, so perfect for traveling or camping.

9 Tiny Tin Prayer Boxes

These Tin Prayer Boxes, a regular sell-out item at the store for $1.25, are sized for a stocking. “Very Inspirational,” writes a shopper. “I go to ALL the surrounding DOLLAR TREES in North Fulton County looking for these Prayer Boxes as gifts, as well as your small and large Bibles, black and white ones, mostly white.” Another adds: “These Prayer Boxes are a gift from the Lord Himself. Simple yet powerful! I pray they send me my order in Jesus’s name.”

10 Little Candles

Dollar Tree candles make the best stocking stuffers for adults and teens. The store just got this new Luminessence Scent Jar Candle with Lid Soothing, just $1.25. “Best deal,” writes a happy shopper. “I buy these for my care packages and I swear they smell and look just like high end candles!” There is also a new apple cinnamon-scented jar that is a little more holiday-friendly.

11 And, an Uno Card Game

And, don’t forget a Mattel UNO GO Card Game for $1.75. “Great for young kids to play and hold help them learn colors and numbers,” writes a shopper. “I bought this last year, and it’s still playable! My sister and I play it on long car rides. Even though the pack says 2-4 players, I’ve brought it to school and played it with up to 6 people with no issues. Considering the low price, I think that this is a must buy for any frequent travelers or people who go out with friends a lot,” adds another.