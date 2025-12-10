7 Best New Dollar General Christmas Crafts Hitting Shelves This Week

From handmade ornaments to festive totes, the bargain retailer has you covered.

When it comes to the holidays, there’s almost nowhere quite like Dollar General. Not only is the retailer a great place to pick up stocking stuffers and the household essentials you’ll need while celebrating, but the prices are also about as budget-friendly as it gets, even when there’s no sale in sight. And that’s what makes their selection of fun and festive DIY products all the more enticing. If you’re looking to let your creativity run wild, here are some of the best new Dollar General Christmas crafts that are just getting to stores this week.

1. Wood Ornaments

While it can be tempting to load up your tree with plenty of dangly, shining ornaments, everyone knows the best way to decorate those branches is with something a little more personal. Grab a few of these wooden ornaments (just $2 at Dollar General), which come in assorted holiday themes such as stars, snowflakes, trees, stockings, and more. Each set of two comes with the markers you need to make them look nice.

2. DIY Ornament Activity Kit

Looking for something a little more advanced? This DIY activity kit comes with everything you need to make adorable felt ornaments that will really put a personalized touch to any pine branch. The different shapes include stars, mittens, reindeer, stockings, and more, with enough supplies to make 20 ornaments overall. It also makes for a perfect DIY party favor for anyone who’s hosting.

3. Christmas Foam Ornament Activity Kit

You can never have too many ornaments! If you’re looking to fill your tree up this year, this foam ornament activity kit can help. Each comes with enough materials to make four festive pieces like penguins, Santa, gingerbread houses, snowmen, and more. And it only costs $1!

4. DIY Window Clings

The tree isn’t the only place around the house that needs special decorating. This DIY window cling kit is an easy holiday project with plenty of payoff. It even comes with five markers so you can get right to coloring!

5. DIY Christmas Tote Bag

Arguably, the best piece of Christmas decor is the one you can take with you wherever you go. And with this DIY tote bag kit, you’ll be able to design your own charming winterscape, complete with the markers you’ll need to get the job done. It’s way more of a standout than your traditional Christmas sweater!

6. Figurine Paint Set

Want to put a little personality into your entryway or table decorations? This figurine paint set is the perfect way to do it. It includes four shapes (Santa, a snowman, a dog, and a reindeer) and a full set of paint for you to color them in. Besides costing just $5 at Dollar General, you won’t be able to find a more approachable yet creative Christmas crafting project!

7. DIY Cross Stitch

Anyone who needs an easy way to work on their needle skills will love this DIY Christmas cross stitch kit. For just $2, you’ll get everything you need (including yarn) to create a festive piece of decor. It’s also perfect for any young crafters who have shown interest in the hobby, too!