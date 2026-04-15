11 Best T.J. Maxx Spring Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This April

Shop the best new spring decor pieces hitting T.J. Maxx shelves this April.

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Shopping the TJ Maxx home section has always been a bit of a sport. You go in for one thing and walk out carrying a throw blanket, a marble side table, and a plant pot you didn’t know you needed. April is when that dynamic is at its absolute peak. The shelves are turning over fast, stuffed with seasonal finds that look expensive, elevate your space, and disappear without warning.

This month’s new arrivals skew cheerful and intentional: handmade textiles, nature-forward prints, outdoor pieces that hold up over time, and small decorative touches to complete every room. Ready to revamp your space in time for spring? These are the eleven T.J. Maxx decor finds hitting shelves this April that you won’t want to miss.

1 Handmade in USA 22×22 Bird Floral Pillow

A throw pillow can make or break a couch, and this one—handmade in the USA with a bird-and-floral print—has a timeless appeal. The 22-inch square size hits the sweet spot between statement and practical, and the nature-inspired print pairs naturally with linen, rattan, and the kind of soft, earthy palette that’s dominating spring decorating right now. The upgrade your sofa has been waiting for, this stylish floral pillow is priced at $39.99.

2 Jamie Young Brass Wall Mirror

Mirrors do two things: bounce light and make a room feel bigger. This brass-framed wall mirror does both while also looking like it costs three times the price at an antique store or boutique home shop. At nearly 43 inches tall, it’s substantial enough to anchor a bedroom wall or lean dramatically in an entryway. Brass hardware is everywhere right now, and this piece earns its spot as a long-term investment, not just a seasonal trend. Priced at $249.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Made in Egypt 5×7 Indoor/Outdoor Wildflowers Flat Weave Area Rug

Flat weave rugs have a quiet confidence about them—no pile, no fuss, just good pattern and easy living. This wildflower-printed indoor/outdoor rug, made in Egypt, works just as well on a covered porch as it does under a coffee table, and the graphic wildflower motif keeps things looking seasonal without locking you into a theme. At five by seven feet, it’s the ideal size for layering or anchoring a smaller seating area. The wildflowers flat weave area rug hit shelves this April for $79.99.

4 5×4.5 Floral Distressed Indoor Planter

Small planters may seem inconsequential—that is, until they’re sitting on your shelf making everything around them look more considered. This floral-distressed indoor planter has the worn, layered look of something you’d find at an antique market: a convincingly weathered pattern, soft edges, and just enough character to make it interesting. Tuck a succulent or trailing herb inside and it immediately upgrades a windowsill or kitchen shelf. The floral distressed indoor planter is priced at $7.99—a low investment for such a high payoff.

5 Made in USA 24x72x4 Outdoor Cabana Striped Extra Thick Lounger Cushion

Pool loungers deserve better than thin, sad cushions that compress after a single use. This extra-thick cabana striped outdoor lounger cushion, made in the USA by Sherry Kline, is four inches deep and 72 inches long—genuinely supportive, not just decorative. The bold cabana stripe (available in green and red) is classic without being boring. It’s also built for the outdoors with fade-resistant fabric, reinforced ties, and sound construction that’ll last for more than one summer. The cabana striped lounger cushion is priced at $79.99.

6 Round Solid Marble Accent Table

Marble accent tables are the home decor equivalent of a great blazer: they elevate whatever is around them and never really go out of style. This round solid marble accent table is compact enough to squeeze beside a chair or sofa, but the 20-inch diameter gives you real surface area for a drink, a candle, and a stack of books. Real marble at this price point is the definition of a T.J. Maxx win. At just $99.99, it may even be your best purchase of the season.

7 Solar Panama Lantern

Outdoor lanterns tend to look cheap or require electrical work you don’t know how to do. This Solar Panama Lantern sidesteps both problems. It charges in daylight and lights up at dusk with zero effort. The Panama styling gives it a warm, resort feel that works equally well on a front porch, strung along a fence line, or set on an outdoor table for evening entertaining. At $49.99, you may want to pick up more than one—the effortless glow up your spring garden needs.

8 2-Piece Pot Holder and Oven Mitt Set

Spring cooking—think fresh vegetables, herbs from the patio, long weekend breakfasts—deserves better than the sad, stained kitchen gear you’ve been tolerating since last fall. In a 10 second swap, replacing your old pot holder with this two-piece pot holder and oven mitt set will immediately elevate the whole room. Functional, cheerful, and easy to replace when the time comes, the set is priced at $16.99.

9 Palmermo Lemon Stripe Blanket

Citrus tones and stripe patterns are a reliable spring combination—sunny without being loud, graphic without being aggressive. The Rachel Ashwell Palmermo Lemon Stripe Blanket is one of the easiest ways to shift a room’s palette for the season without touching the furniture. Drape it over the back of a sofa or fold it at the foot of the bed and you’ve got an immediate spring refresh. Get yours now at T.J. Maxx for $39.99.

10 26-Inch Floral Pleated Scalloped Shade Table Lamp

Table lamps are one of the most underrated decorating tools, mostly because a truly distinctive shade is hard to find at a reasonable price. This 26-inch floral pleated lamp with a scalloped shade is quietly spectacular—the scalloped edge and pleated floral detailing give it a romantic, maximalist quality that punches far above its price point. Set it on a side table or bedroom dresser and watch it become the most-commented-on thing in the room for just $79.99.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 Laura Ashley Petite Flor Cuddler Pet Bed

Spring refreshes aren’t just for humans. They’re also for our furry friends. The Petite Flor Cuddler Pet Bed from Laura Ashley comes in a pretty floral print that’s sweet without being cloying. Better yet, the cuddler shape gives small pets a cozy, enclosed space they’ll actually use. At this price—just $16.99—it’s a no-brainer for anyone whose dog or cat has been sleeping somewhere less intentional. Pick from a range of pastel colors, including spring-inspired blue, green, and pink.