203,000 Stoves Sold at Sears Are Being Recalled Because They "Turn on Spontaneously"

Even if you aren't that into cooking, chances are you use your stove at least a few times a week. You know that given the high temps and open flames, it's best to proceed with some caution, but aside from basic cooking safety, you probably don't give your stove much thought. Now, however, you might want to be aware of some unforeseen dangers. According to a May 16 recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 203,000 stoves sold at Sears have been recalled for a number of potential safety issues.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The recall applies to Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges. Ranges were available in four colors—white, bisque, black, and stainless steel—and had rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. The stoves were sold at Sears and independent appliance stores nationwide between June 2001 and Aug. 2009, retailing for between $1,000 and $2,500.

According to the recall notice, the surface heating elements on the stoves can "turn on spontaneously" even though they haven't been switched on; fail to turn off after being switched off; or heat to different temperatures than the ones they are set to. The CPSC notes that all three issues can pose "fire and burn hazards to customers."

The ranges were initially recalled in Aug. 2009, but since then, Electrolux has received approximately 212 reports of the appliances "behaving erratically." This included 14 reports of fires and eight reports of injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation. As of the Aug. 2009 recall, the company had received 126 incident reports, including burn reports and instances of minor property damage.

Twenty-four Frigidaire models are included in the recall, all of which have serial numbers between VF122xxxxx and VF936xxxxx. Four Kenmore Elite models are also recalled, with serial numbers between VF122xxxxx and VF334xxxxx. The brand name, model, and serial number can be found on the frame of the stove's bottom drawer when it's opened.

If you do have one of these stoves at home, the CPSC asks that you contact Electrolux to determine if your range can be repaired or if you qualify for a partial refund.

In the event your stove can be repaired, Electrolux will provide a professional inspection and repair it for free. Otherwise, the company will provide a "depreciated refund" in the form of a $50 gift card and provide reimbursement of up to $60 for the haul-away charge of your old range, the CPSC states.

To receive the refund or reimbursement, Electrolux will require a photograph of the recalled range with the serial tag visible, a receipt for the purchase of a new stove, and a receipt for having the old stove removed.

You can check to see if your range is recalled via Electrolux's website, or you can reach out via email at [email protected] or by phone at phone at 888-845-8226. More information and tools to track the status of your range recall repair are listed on Electrolux's recall page.