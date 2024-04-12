How Sephora Can Ban You From Making Returns, According to an Ex-Manager

Shopping online has its perks, but making in-store returns isn't one of them. Thankfully, marquee brands like Sephora have adopted generous policies with extended return windows and refund options. That said, makeup lovers still need to play by the rules. A former Sephora manager is now warning customers of a little-known rule that could get you banned from making returns.

Anna is a TikToker who went viral in March after she shared with followers that she "gets stressed out" any time she returns products to Sephora because of their strict return ban policy. Sephora manager-turned-beauty creator Jennie Pham stitched her own TikTok video to help shed some light on the situation, and how customers can sidestep the rule if needed.

"Yes, you can be banned from making returns at Sephora," Pham confirmed in the clip, which has accumulated 3 million views and nearly 220,000 likes.

While it's possible for Sephora customers to get returning privileges revoked, Pham said it only happens to people who return a certain dollar amount of items. She emphasized that the retailer isn't so much concerned with how many products you're returning, but rather their collective value.

"It's not as simple as the ratio of purchases to returns—that doesn't really matter. What matters is the dollar amount of what you're returning," she clarified.

According to Pham, that dollar amount is $2,500 per year.

"If you return more than $2,500 of product in the last calendar year, you will get banned," she said.

Customers who try to return over $2,500 worth of products will be denied and redirected to a service representative, Pham said.

"A little ticket is going to print out when you try and it will say [your return] was denied, and you can call customer service to inquire why. When you call that number, they'll be like, 'Girl, you're done.'"

In the comment section of Pham's post, beauty enthusiasts weighed in, arguing that the $2,500 limit isn't a fair threshold given the high price value of Sephora's products. "2500 isn't a lot considering every item is at least $100," one person wrote.

Another said, "10 billion in revenue. I'll return what I want…"

"I legit scared to go in and return at sephora, like im committing a crime," a different customer shared.

Meanwhile, a TikToker raised the question of whether returns for broken items go toward the $2,500 sum. "I returned a serum because the pump didn't work. That's not my fault," they noted.

On the other hand, several Sephora fans said that an annual limit of $2,500 is more than sufficient.

"$2,500 in returns is CRAZY," reads the top comment. "I mean I worry about my $10 returns but $2500 in a year?!? That's A LOT of returns."

At the end of the day, Pham told followers it's all about being mindful of how much you're returning and why. If you're nearing the $2,500 limit, she suggested opening another Sephora account with a different email and phone number.