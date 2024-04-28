10 Most Affordable Home Decor and Furniture Sites

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Redecorating your home can be a daunting and expensive endeavor. And while you may long for a designer sofa, high-end hallway mirror, or a piece of custom artwork, the realities of your budget may make it seem like you'll never get the look you want. Fortunately, there are still plenty of options for people hoping to freshen up the look of their dwelling without entering a showroom—and, more importantly, without going broke in the process. Read on to discover the most affordable home decor and furniture sites, according to experts.

1 Joss & Main

When you think about shopping for furniture on a budget, you may picture sifting through the remainder of last year's pieces. But one expert says Joss & Main can be a great resource for getting a cutting-edge look for less.

"This online store has an extensive selection of everything from lamps to furniture, and its daily sales can save you as much as 70 percent off," says Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. "In addition to sorting by price point, you can also sort items by discount level."

She adds that Joss & Main offers several options for delivery, including curbside, front door drop-off either outside or inside, room of choice, and even all-inclusive delivery and assembly.

2 Bed Bath & Beyond

There are few retailers who've been through as much as Bed Bath & Beyond over the past half-decade. The once ubiquitous home goods store famously went bankrupt and shuttered its brick-and-mortar locations with liquidation sales that made it look as though its days were numbered. But in a surprise twist, the brand's assets were purchased by Overstock last year, breathing new life into the iconic store as an online-only retailer that experts say still offers up great deals.

"If you're looking for affordable furniture for the home, it doesn't get much better than the classic Bed Bath & Beyond," says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "You can pick up things like bed frames, accent chairs, and more under $150, but there is a wide range of prices to suit every budget, too."

3 World Market

World Market stores are already known as a fantastic place to score big on interior design purchases. However, Bodge says its online offerings add another layer to the retailer's already impressive stable.

"The World Market website's specialty is eclectic items, like unique wall décor, outdoor rugs, and pillows," she tells Best Life. "There's even a section on the site dedicated to coupons and online offers that make it even more affordable, so scour this area for deals."

4 IKEA

The process of walking through an IKEA store to make purchases can notoriously be stressful and overwhelming. Luckily, you can still get a good deal by using the company's website to research and shop instead.

"This may be the quintessential example of affordable furniture, and while there are physical IKEA stores, they aren't widely available," says Ramhold. "Some people may have to drive several hours in order to shop at one in person, but most items should be available for delivery online."

As long as shoppers can make the delivery cost worth it, it can still be an excellent bargain. "And you don't have to worry about battling crowds amidst the smell of those famous meatballs," she adds.

5 AllModern

While many furniture and design stores traditionally started as brick-and-mortar operations before moving online, other companies such as AllModern have done the opposite. These days, experts say the brand is still known for being a great place to get a good deal on home furnishings.

"This easy-to-browse site has furniture and accent pieces at reasonable prices," says Bodge. "The outlet section has great deals on overstocked items, as well as deals on open-box items—just look for the 'open-box deals' option in the search feature."

6 Costco

Everyone knows Costco as the place to go for bulk purchases of everyday items—and even a famously great deal on a hot dog combo meal. But according to Marie Clark, retail expert and editor of the shopping site CostContessa, it's also an invaluable online resource for furniture sets and home decor.

"The store carries a ton of great furniture options online," she tells Best Life. "From dining sets to patio sets, Costco offers deep value when it comes to affordable furniture. And when it's not the absolute cheapest sets you can find, it's reliably better quality, in my opinion."

She also cites the store's famously gracious return policy as another benefit. "I know I can return something if it doesn't meet my expectations, which gives me huge peace of mind when ordering furniture I haven't seen in person," she says.

Clark adds that delivery fees are also generally included and that most furniture comes assembled or only needs minimal assembly. When assembly is required, it's often available at really reasonable prices.

"I recently ordered a patio dining set for eight," she says. "Delivery was free, and I paid about $85 extra to have it assembled, set up, and boxes and packing materials removed. I thought that was a very fair price!"

7 Wayfair

There aren't many online furniture and decor shopping options with the level of name recognition that Wayfair enjoys. But just because the brand has become something of a household name doesn't mean they've gotten any less reliable for fantastic finds.

"When I'm looking for furniture online, one of my first stops is Wayfair," says Bodge. "Their selection is massive, and I appreciate that you can search by price and—perhaps most importantly—by assembled vs. unassembled, which is particularly helpful if you are buying something that is tricky to put together, like a dresser."

Ramhold shares a similar opinion of the online retailer. "This is another company that offers a wide range of items and prices to suit different budgets," she tells Best Life. "Depending on what you're shopping for, you can find living room and bedroom furniture for $400 or less. And if you want an entire suite of bedroom furniture, you can even find collections for around $850-$1200, too."

8 Amazon

There aren't many purchases shoppers won't turn to Amazon for these days. Whether it's light fixtures or loveseats, the e-commerce giant has some surprisingly great finds when it comes to making your home look its best.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Amazon provides shoppers with lots of home decor," says Bodge. "The e-commerce giant also owns two furniture brands, Rivet and Stone & Beam, that offer everything from stylish bookshelves to rugs at affordable prices."

9 Kaiyo

Just because you're shopping on a budget doesn't mean you won't get your heart set on a specific piece of furniture or decor. That's where relative newcomer Kaiyo can come in handy.

"It's a resale site, so while inventory can be hit or miss, if you have your heart set on a pricey brand that's not in your budget, it's worth a look to see if they've got it at an affordable price!" says Clark. "They often run deals for free delivery or a few hundred bucks off if you spend over a set amount."

She says Kaiyo is worth checking for second-hand deals on otherwise less affordable brands such as Restoration Hardware, Crate and Barrel, West Elm, Pottery Barn, and more.

"They also have a 'Fixer Uppers' section with super discounted furniture that's ideal for refinishing, in case anyone is looking for a project!" she adds.

10 Article

The rise of e-commerce has made it easier to shop for what you need and compare prices. But online retailers such as Article have built savings right into their business plans, which Bodge says makes them a standout option for shoppers who know what they're looking for but want to spend less.

"This site boasts affordable prices on designer furniture for the home due to its direct-to-consumer model," she says. "The selection is also vast, with no shortage of pieces for every room. And not to be missed is its sale section where you can find some incredible markdowns."