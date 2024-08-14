You Can Get These 4 Spanx and Alo Dupes at Target for $113 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether your gym drawer needs a major refresh or you're embarking on a fitness journey, buying new active clothes is always the answer—though our credit cards would beg to differ. Stocking up on high-performance leggings and tennis dresses from high-end brands like Spanx and Alo can come at a steep price, especially if you look to social media and fitness influencers for inspiration. Thankfully, Target's active brand, All in Motion, has athleisure dupes for these retailers at a fraction of the price. Keep reading to see what Target shoppers are buying.

1. Dupe for Spanx's Get Moving Zip-Front Dress

Described as the "do it all" dress, Spanx's active racerback dress is a customer favorite. It's designed to be worn to the park, yoga, or pickleball or as an everyday casual outfit.

The Spanx piece retails for $138, but there's a dupe at Target for just $30. Like the Spanx version, the Target dress also features a zip front, built-in shorts, and a hidden pocket.

"Absolutely love this dress," wrote one happy Target customer. "It's so comfortable and much more affordable than a lot of athletic dresses I have seen."

"It is slimming yet supportive in all the right places. The material is breathable and dress is flowy at the bottom," shared another. "I always get so many compliments when I wear this dress & people are always shocked when I say Target and not a higher end brand."

2. Dupe for Alosoft Backspin Skirt

If you can't fathom coughing up $74 for the Alosoft Backspin Skirt, you'll want to check out Target.

The retailer's active brand, All in Motion, just dropped its Women's Knit Slit Skort, which is essentially an Alosoft dupe, according to shoppers. Available in sizes XS to 3X, the bottoms come in four different colors and are nearly $50 cheaper than Alo.

"This is hands down the best skort I have ever worn! I absolutely love this style," wrote a Target reviewer. "It is extremely comfortable, fashionable, and convenient (especially the pockets)."

3. Dupe for Alo's Airbrush Streamlined Skirt

For $53 less, shoppers are buying Target's lookalike version of Alo's Airbrush Streamlined Skirt.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

While Alo's version features a thigh-high slit, Target's skort offers side pockets. Plus, Target is more size-inclusive.

"I love the length, simple curved hem and the style. All of it, A+!!!! I have both the white and the black. The white is not, I repeat, is NOT see through- WIN!" raved a Target shopper. "The handfeel is so soft and smooth, and it juts looks a little more sophisticated than some of the other skirts I have."

4. Dupe for Alo's Airbrush Streamlined Dress

Alo's best-selling athletic dress is $128, but at Target, All in Motion has two similar versions for $30.

The necklines are a bit different than Alo, Target's Asymmetrical Active Dress and High-Neck Wrap Active Dress feature the same stylish two-toned piping and A-line silhouette.

"This is SOOOO flattering! I'm a curvy girl and can barely find athletic dresses that look good on me. Material is buttery soft," said a shopper of the Asymmetrical dress.

"Obsessed with this dress! Great stretchy material and love the soft, but bright pink color. Has built in shorts and a zipper on the back. Padding in the chest that can be removed. The stretchy fabric is very flattering," shared a fellow shopper of the High-Neck version.