Costco’s New Kirkland Nike Dunks Have Fans Losing It

You might not know this, but Kirkland Signature is one of the world’s biggest and most popular brands. Costco‘s private label brand, which makes everything from milk to diamond engagement rings, was launched in 1995 and has produced many items in the past 30-plus years. In 2024, the Kirkland Signature brand recorded $86 billion in revenue, more than all the revenue earned by consumer products giant Procter & Gamble. So many Kirkland Signature items are better than name brands, as it is famous for duping everything from Ugg boots to Lululemon leggings for less. Now and then, KS collaborates with major brands. The most recent has been creating quite the buzz, especially amongst sneakerheads. The Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low is coming soon, and according to insiders, it keeps getting better.

Insiders say the shoe’s previously unveiled design will be complemented by an attention-grabbing hangtag true to Costco’s spirit. “Costco Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low⁠,” Sneaker News wrote in an Instagram post, sharing official images. “This upcoming collaboration between Nike SB and Costco will feature a membership card hang-tag 🤣 (unclear if it’s an actual membership)⁠.”

There were also some Costco insider jokes. “They need to release some pairs at Costco for executive members only!” one suggested. “I need a hot dog with it,” added another.

Sneaker fans, who are in-the-know about highly anticipated drops, hope those with memberships will have early access to the kicks. In case you don’t know, sneaker collaborations and “drops” can sell out in minutes. “It would be fire if us Costco members got access to this drop,” writes one.

In another post shared by Nice Kicks, one shopper suggested the Nike’s should only be sold on the Costco website. “Sell these only at Costco or the collab won’t make sense. Need to have a $1.50 glizzy while I’m rocking these ,” they wrote.

Generally, fans of both the sneaker company and membership club approve of them. “I’m bringing out the tent ⛺️ for these; we’re going camping,” one commented. “Hard 🔥,” added another. “I’d rock them 🔥,” a third chimed in.

The good news? The Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The bad? The highly anticipated sneaker won’t have Costco’s bottom-barrel pricing. Like other Nike SB Dunk Lows, it is going to retail for $130.