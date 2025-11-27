11 Best Dollar General Black Friday Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

Including name brands like Pyrex, Disney, and Frigidaire.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General is ringing in the holiday season with an epic three-day sales event, running through Nov. 29. On Black Friday, D.G. shoppers can score 50 percent off Christmas decor, including trees, string lights, tree toppers, and ornaments. The retailer also has steep discounts on kitchen essentials and gift finds. Here are the 11 Best Dollar General Black Friday deals hitting shelves right now.

1 Indoor Sherpa Slippers

Every winter, I treat myself to a new pair of house slippers, and these Smiley Face Indoor Sherpa Slippers ($8) are at the top of my list. They’re lined with fleece-like material for optimal warmth.

2 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones

Have a tech guru on your holiday shopping list? Pick up these Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones ($12), which promise up to 50 hours of playtime. Plus, their collapsible design makes them easy to pack for on-the-go use.

3 Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set

Ditch plastic containers once and for all with the help of this Pyrex Glass Food Storage Set. The set, which is currently on sale for just $10, comes with five containers (sizes: two large, one medium, and two small) and matching lids.

4 Over-the-Door Basketball Hoop

Santa Claus came early! Pick up this Over-the-Door Basketball Hoop for $20 before it sells out.

5 Disney Princess Doll Trio

Available in assorted styles, this Disney Princess Doll Trio ($9) is an easy stocking stuffer idea, or complete the gift with a Disney princess book or perhaps a wearable tiara!

6 Toastmaster Non-Stick Electric Griddle

Through Nov. 29, D.G. shoppers can nab this Toastmaster Non-Stick Electric Griddle for just $15. It’s equipped with an adjustable temperature dial as well as a detachable drip tray that’s also dishwasher-safe.

7 Frigidaire Portable Mini Fridge

This Frigidaire Portable Mini Fridge (on sale for $15) has a retro, vintage-inspired aesthetic with its sleek black profile and heavy-duty locking latch. It offers ample storage, including enough space for nine soda cans and snacks.

8 Smartphone Projector Cinema

No TV? No problem. Now, you can cast images and videos from your photo albums and your favorite shows with this Smartphone Projector Cinema ($12). Its lightweight, compact, and portable design makes it easy to travel with, too.

9 Toastmaster Stand Mixer

D.G. shoppers can save $10 on the Toastmaster Stand Mixer ($50 originally) from now until Nov. 29. The appliance features a 5.28-quart stainless steel mixing bowl and a variety of attachments, including a flat beater, dough hook, and whisk.

“Mine works great…I have used it multiple times now and have never had a problem with it,” says one shopper.

10 Hot Wheels Classic Stunt Cars

Calling all speed racers! Dollar General has Hot Wheels Classic Stunt Cars ($9) with buildable race tracks (three courses per pack).

11 Lego Animal Crossing Playset

This 78-piece Lego Animal Crossing Playset ($10) features the owl Celeste from the viral video game, and it’s astronomy-themed, encouraging kids to learn more about space.