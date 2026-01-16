These Family Dollar new arrivals feel high-end, from chic candles and mirrors.

Similar to Dollar Tree, Family Dollar specializes in selling merchandise priced around the dollar. However, the discount chain also sells more expensive items that are seriously underpriced compared to traditional retail stores. If you have ever shopped at the store, you know that many of the items are high-quality and some feel a lot more expensive than they actually are. What are some of the biggest scores at the store right now? Here are 7 Family Dollar new arrivals that feel way more expensive.

1 This 3-Wick Candle

Never leave Family Dollar without a candle or two in your bag. This Interiors By Design 3-Wick Candle with Lid – Tropical Coconut Breeze smells and looks like designer candles but costs just $6.00. “Smells good and smells up my whole room love it!!!” writes a shopper, who gave it a 5-star rating. There are several scents to choose from.

2 A Wearable Blanket

Wrap yourself in warmth and comfort with the Comfort Hoodie Oversized Plush Hoodie Blanket. Crafted from premium cozy fleece and featuring a sherpa-lined interior, this blanket hoodie offers softness you can feel. It is unbelievably just $20.

3 Curtain Lights for Under $1

If you want to brighten your windows for under a buck, run to Family Dollar. Brilliant Ideas Battery-Operated LED Curtain Lights, 4.6 ft. cost just $0.97. “These are very beautiful. They are easy to unpack, but you must do so slowly,” writes a shopper. Another adds, “they’re pretty swell! Battery operated, the light they gave off was bright, and they added a nice touch of warm lighting and coziness to the room.”

4 An Arch Mirror That Looks Designer

You can also get designer-looking mirrors at Family Dollar. This Interiors By Design Arch Mirror, 15.7×23.6 in. is just $15.00. Choose from two finishes, gold and black. Each looks luxurious and will add dimension to your space.

5 These Bookshelves

Family Dollar even has furniture! Shoppers love these Interiors By Design Black 4-Tier Bookshelves, $20.00. “I have bought a total of 4 of these after the first one bought was so easy to put together and they seam tough enough to last,” one writes. “It holds a lot and organized and it creates a lot,” another adds. “I love it and very strong and sturdy and it helps me.”

6 Gorgeous Floor Tiles

Family Dollar even sells flooring! One option is Nexus Dark Oak Vinyl Floor Tiles, 20 sq ft, priced at $15.75. “I bought these not knowing how it would turn out .. but I absolutely love them! Get some tile adhesive and they will stick perfectly!!” one shopper says.

7 And, Window Treatments

You can also get window treatments, including Interiors by Design Room Darkening Window Panels – Lynwood, 74×84 in., 2-ct. Pack for $14.00. I love this pink color.