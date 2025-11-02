The #1 Tree to Plant in November for Stunning Spring Blossoms

The flowering dogwood will ensure you get those colorful early blooms.

Part of organizing a truly great garden means planning ahead for seasons to come. In fact, while some take the first signs of turning leaves as a sign to pack it in for the year, experienced green thumbs will keep working through the fall and adding to their yards with new plantings. In many cases, this can help ensure the following year will bring even more blooms and growth—and can sometimes even provide some beautiful winter color. And if you’re hoping to get even more spring blossoms next year, experts say to plant the flowering dogwood tree in November for some great results.

What is a flowering dogwood tree?

There’s a decent chance you’re already familiar with the flowering dogwood tree (officially called the Cornus florida), at least by sight. The species is native to most of the eastern half of the U.S., but has expanded into more areas of the Midwest and southern states, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Besides their broadly adaptable growing zones, they can thrive in full sun and partial shade, making them a popular option for planting in all types of places.

Part of their popularity, of course, has to do with their appearance. In a YouTube video posted last year, Connecticut-based Down to Earth Gardening and Design said they provide a range of “seasonal curb appeal” once planted.

“They’re all very hearty, [and] they flower mid-spring,” they explain, pointing out a native Cornus florida in their yard in springtime covered in blossoming branches. “The flowers are about 3 inches across and tend to last for at least a couple of weeks. So it is a long bloomer when it comes to flowering trees.”

Why should you plant flowering dogwood trees in the fall?

Planting from October through December comes with plenty of unexpected benefits—especially with flowering dogwood trees.

According to the tree information website ShrubHub, waiting for the arrival of cooler autumn weather means your tree will be under less stress from heat and require less watering off the bat. On the other hand, the warmth retained by the soil will help provide great conditions for roots to continue growing strongly well into the season and help them get more established in time for those early spring blooms.

Of course, colder winter weather will also reduce the likelihood of pests, fungal infections, or other diseases taking hold—which is especially important for vulnerable, newly-planted trees.

But this planning ahead will also help ensure that you’re getting plenty of flowers in just a few months, as dogwoods planted in the fall tend to blossom much earlier than early spring plantings, per ShrubHub.

Cornus florida also has other year-round benefits.

While pops of pink or white in April and May might be reason enough for gardeners to go with a dogwood, the aesthetic benefits are far from limited to springtime. According to Down to Earth Gardening and Design, there’s plenty to look forward to in autumn, too.

“They also give seasonal appeal in the fall when the leaves turn a really bright, burnt red, and they get some little red berries, which also provide a food source for the birds,” they explain. “In the winter, they have this beautiful bark. It’s slightly textured, and it’s just fun to look at. And a lot of times, you will see the branches are horizontal, and so the way the snow sits on them is really beautiful.”

You also don’t have to worry about it taking over your yard. Most Cornus florida will grow about 2 feet per year until they reach about 20 to 25 feet, making them ideal even in tight spaces. They can also help improve your yard’s soil, thanks to their relatively fast-decomposing leaves, per the Arbor Day Foundation.