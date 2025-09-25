 Skip to content
Daily Living

The #1 Shrub to Plant This Fall for Beautiful Winter Color

Gardening experts say winterberry holly can add that pretty offseason pop.

Avatar for Zachary Mack
By
September 25, 2025
Avatar for Zachary Mack
By
September 25, 2025

Just because the boom months of garden growing season are over, it doesn’t mean there aren’t trees, bushes, and flowers you should plant in the fall for a little prolonged beauty. With the right coordination, you can elevate your yard’s color beyond brown before spring is even close to starting. This includes winterberry holly, which gardening experts say is pretty much the perfect shrub to plant in the fall to ensure a pop of winter color.

RELATED: The #1 Plant to Give Your Yard a “Mass of Blooms” This Fall.

What is winterberry holly?

closeup of a winterberry holly plant with green leaves
Shutterstock

Winterberry holly shrubs (also known as Ilex verticillata, or even more familiarly by its cheeky nickname, “Berry Poppins”) are a hearty bush that sprouts green leaves throughout the warmer months alongside brilliantly red berries, per Midwest Living.

Once fall rolls around, the shrub begins to shed its glossy green leaves. As its name suggests, this means that by the time winter is in full swing, the bush’s branches are covered in striking scarlet clusters that stand out beautifully against dormant plants—and especially alongside fresh snowfall.

Why does the winterberry holly work well for winter color?

Gardeners who take their design plans very seriously will likely find something to appreciate about this plant. In a recent TikTok post, landscaping influencer @GardenCrossings says that winterberry holly is a great way to plan ahead for winter and beyond.

“[These are] excellent for winter interest in your landscape,” they say. “But I also like to use these as cut flowers in my winter porch pots.”

Because the plant is native to North America, it’s also particularly well-suited for a wide range of conditions. Not only can it handle different soil types (including very moist or wet ground), but it’s also well adapted to most climates, especially zones 3 through 9, according to Midwest Living.

@gardencrossings

Whether you like to use Winterberry Hollies in your winter arrangements, or you like to enjoy them in the garden, Berry Poppins® is sure to not disappoint! Use the link in our bio to order online. #wintergarden #shrub #gardens #garden #gardening #gardencrossings

♬ original sound – gardencrossings

RELATED: 7 Plants You Can Buy That Are Actually Dangerous Invasive Species.

What’s the best way to plant winterberry holly?

row of winterberry holly shrubs
Shutterstock

Beyond being a hearty shrub well-suited for most areas in the U.S., winterberry holly bushes are versatile in other ways. They work well as individual focal points as they do in clusters or groups. And with most bushes growing up to about four feet tall, they also can work well as privacy screens that flesh out with foliage in the warmer months.

However, there are still a few things to consider before getting your shrubs into the ground. As berry-bearing plants are females, they require a male pollinator plant to produce the colorful fruit you’re looking for, according to the gardening site Proven Winners.

And it’s not just limited to Berry Poppins, either. You can also opt for “Berry Heavy” (which even has a golden berry variety), “Winter Red,” “Red Sprite,” and “Blue Princess Holly,” the last of which holds onto its sturdy evergreen leaves all winter long.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Aldi
    Aldi
    Daily Living

    7 Best Aldi Items to Grab Before Month's End

    These Aldi finds are worth nabbing.

  • 7 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds
    7 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds

    The grocer is selling fall decor for as little as $1.

  • Dollar Tree
    Dollar Tree
    Daily Living

    7 Best Dollar Tree Items Before Month's End

    Don’t miss these popular deals.

  • A Goldfinch sitting on a winterberry holly bush branch.
    A Goldfinch sitting on a winterberry holly bush branch.
    Daily Living

    #1 Shrub to Plant This Fall for Winter Color

    It will really pop during the colder months.

  • New at HomeGoods
    New at HomeGoods
    Daily Living

    7 Best New HomeGoods Storage Finds

    Perfect for organizing your home this week.

  • Five Below storefront with a light blue graphic background
    Five Below storefront with a light blue graphic background
    Daily Living

    7 Best Five Below New Arrivals

    From cozy slippers to Sol de Janeiro dupes.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family