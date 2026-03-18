11 Best New IKEA Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

This latest drop has everything, including stylish planters, shelving options, and must-have furniture.

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It’s safe to say that spring is the one season of the year when home updates just feel right. And while IKEA’s new arrivals always have some worthwhile buys, their latest drop of new outdoor items is one of their best in recent memory. From stylish-looking planters and cafe furniture to functional shelving and even an entire kitchen setup, you could easily transform your yard with a few purchases. Read on for the best new IKEA patio and garden finds that are hitting shelves this week.

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1 HASSELBUKETT Plant Pot

Nothing says “it’s spring again” more than getting some new flowers for your outdoor space. These brand new planter options from IKEA pull off what the retailer typically does by providing a design-forward piece at a fraction of the price you’d pay elsewhere. And with such a nice array of colors, we’d recommend mixing and matching them to get an even better overall look!

2 LÄCKÖ Shelving Unit

Outdoor spaces have a special way of becoming cluttered before you even realize it. Get a little patio, balcony, or back deck organization with this LÄCKÖ Shelving Unit ($130), which provides plenty of space for your new planters and helps them really shine.

And with a 4.8-star average review out of five, customers clearly agree. “This is my second time purchasing this shelving unit,” writes one happy customer. “I use it as an indoor/outdoor plant stand. It has worked beautifully.”

3 HÖGÖN Umbrella

As much as we’ve been craving the return of warm sunlight in our lives, there’s always a limit to how much you can take. Create some much-needed shade (and look good doing it) with this HÖGÖN Umbrella ($70), which is available in four different colors to match your space’s look. The canopy can even be machine-washed to keep it looking nice and fresh for years to come!

4 GRYTSHOLM Nesting Tables

Patio furniture should ideally be a little more manageable than its indoor counterparts. These GRYTSHOLM Nesting Tables ($90) certainly achieve that by coupling together into a compact unit and then expanding into double the tabletop space when the need arises. It’s great for hosting or for times when you suddenly need two end tables!

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5 SUNDSÖ Table and Chairs

Having a good set of outdoor dining furniture doesn’t mean you have to go all out on a large, expensive set. This SUNDSÖ Table ($50) is the perfect size for sipping your morning coffee, an afternoon spritz, or an evening cocktail on your patio or balcony.

And of course, this also pairs with the SUNDSÖ folding chair ($50), which comes in a variety of gorgeous colors! We recommend mixing and matching to find the right combination that really pops.

6 SOLVINDEN Decorative Table Lamp

Looking for some serious mood lighting for when the sun goes down? This SOLVINDEN Decorative Table Lamp ($18) sets a seriously relaxed ambiance. And because it’s battery powered, it can go wherever you need it!

7 DJURTRÄNARE Storage Basket

If we’ve learned anything from IKEA, it’s that just because something is used for storage doesn’t mean it can’t be part of the aesthetic. Celebrate organization with a combination of these DJURTRÄNARE Storage Baskets, which come in various colors and sizes to suit your needs. Whether it’s stashing gardening supplies or safely storing games, they’re a fun way to add even more personality to your outdoor space.

8 BÅTSKÄR Outdoor Kitchen

If you’re really swinging for the fences this spring, it might be worth it to invest in a BÅTSKÄR Outdoor Kitchen ($1,674). In true IKEA fashion, this is a one-stop shop item that can turn your patio into a cooking space, complete with a charcoal grill, sleek cabinets, and plenty of counter space for food prep.

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9 KORKGRAN Plant Pot

Looking for something a little more rustic for your plants? These KORKGRAN Plant Pots are all made of galvanized steel, running the gamut from large to small—and even including a hanging option for even more planting possibilities.

10 LÄRKAR Gardening Set

Getting down and dirty with yardwork has never looked better, thanks to this LÄRKAR Gardening Set ($10). The simple yet eye-catching trowel and cultivator are perfect for all of your potting and planting needs, made of solid wood and galvanized steel.

11 GARDJÄRN LED String Light

Outdoor illumination can be a tricky setup if you’re not too careful. Fortunately, customers say this GARDJÄRN LED String Light ($45) set makes it all too easy, with reviewers saying it’s perfect for patios.

“These lights look lovely on my patio and are bright enough to let me keep the big light off, without being too bright,” writes one five-star reviewer. “The color is comfortably warm, and the bulbs don’t have the sharp, eyeball-piercing glow that some other clear Edison-style bulbs do.”