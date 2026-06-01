11 Walmart Summer Shoe Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems

Find out which budget-friendly summer shoes Walmart shoppers call hidden gems.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Considering some sneakers can cost upwards of $200 on a good day, Walmart made me realize that shoes don’t need to cost hundreds of dollars to be cute (or functional). Especially when they experience a lot of wear and tear being thrown on nearly every day in the summer with a pair of shorts heading to the fair or a BBQ, or laced up for a long hike. Here are 11 Walmart summer footwear finds that shoppers rave about.

1 Avia 5000 Women’s Walking Sneaker

Avia Women’s 5000 Performance Sneakers are the ideal walking sneaker and consistently gets top reviews from customers for their comfort. “I got these shoes for the price, but got a bonus when I put them on! They are so comfortable. I do a lot of walking and these are the perfect shoes for me,” a reviewer said.

2 Avia Men’s 5000 Performance Walking Sneakers

Avia Men’s 5000 Athletic Performance Running Sneakers are under $30, and customers are a big fan of their quality for such an inexpensive sneaker that comes in a variety of colors. “Look good, nice tread for my winter walking. They are a great price compared to more expensive shoes that will likely have less longevity. They are a bit stiff at first but are breaking in nicely. Bought a second pair to put away to fight future inflation,” a reviewer said.

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3 Crocs Unisex Baya Clog

Crocs Adult Unisex Baya Clog are a favorite among customers with some colors costing under $20. “These are so comfortable and easy to use. I highly recommend them, I would have foot pain walking in my home (all hardwood floors and tile). With these, I no longer have this issue. I tried various slippers, etc before buying these. I paid around $40 for them, worth every penny!! Highly recommend,” a reviewer said.

For a nice summer sandal that looks like a Birkenstock dupe, the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandals for Women comes in a variety of colors for under $50. “I love these sandals, I had a pair just like these years ago and I wore them out. So when I saw these I just had to have them. I got half size bigger than I usually wear and they fit perfectly. My feet don’t hurt me at the end of the day either. Great sandals I give them a 10 !!!!,” a reviewer said.

5 Crocs Unisex Baya Platform Slide Sandal

The Crocs Adult Unisex Baya Platform Slide Sandal is an easy to slide on sandal for the summer that customers are loving. “The most comfortable footwear I ever have experienced. Every shoe I own hurts my feet and back. I don’t know want to take these off when I get home, truly so comfy,” a reviewer said.

6 Dream Pairs Men’s Fisherman Sandals

DREAM PAIRS Men Fisherman Sandals Casual Hiking Sandals are perfect for those active summer days and outdoor adventures. “Well, these were a surprise. Modeled after a much more expensive pair, these things are adjustable for many widths and are all day comfortable. Lots of support and spring. Okay, the looks aren’t for everyone, but my feet stayed cool with great airflow and I felt comfortable walking over a whole lot of different surfaces,” a reviewer said.

7 Reebok Go-To Slide Sandal

The Reebok Men’s Cushioned Comfort Slip-On Slides work as an everyday shoe, from running to the grocery store, to heading to a barbecue, these are a great go-to sandal for the summer. “[I] bought these for my husband and he loves them! Great quality and super comfortable! they have a nice strap that goes across the foot keeping them on securely. They will work for most feet. You might need to size up if you have wide feet. They are perfect to just slide on. He likes them better [than] his more expensive ones,” a reviewer said.

8 Reebok Water Shoe

Water shoes aren’t only for kids, and this Rugged Shark Men’s Water Shoe can keep your feet protected during a hike or outdoor adventure in the summer months. “This shoe is very comfortable in and out of the water. Very durable after taking water aerobics 3 times every week. And it adds the added support for knees,” a reviewer said.

9 Wonder Nation Girls Two-Strap Slingback Sandals

The Wonder Nation Girls Two-Strap Slingback Sandals is the perfect go-to sandal for girls, or women with petite feet. “They are so cute. Very well made sandal for kids and adults with small feet. They might be a little bigger than I would like but they work. Strap is adjustable and very comfortable. The material looks like it will be easy to wipe down and maintain to keep clean. Also very fashionable,” a reviewer said.

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10 Athletic Works Women’s Banded Jogger Sneakers

These Athletic Works Women’s Banded Jogger Sneakers are perfect to slip on as you run out the door. “I love these slip-on sneakers. First they never come untied! Second they are super easy to slip on and off. Then, the the color, WOW. I always get compliments when I wear them. I’m older but still very active. Wearing these bright color pink slip-on sport shoes makes me feel like I did when I was participating in sports in my younger days,” a reviewer said.

11 Avia Women’s Comfort Performance Sneaker

The Avia Women’s Comfort Performance Sneakers are both comfortable and functional, a popular choice among shoppers. “I always have trouble finding shoes that fit me really well. These shoes are absolutely terrific. They feel good and they look good,” a reviewer said. “I’ve used them a few times now and I like them so well I bought three more pairs I run and walk every day so I go through them fairly quickly the price and the quality of these are really good.”