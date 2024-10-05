I'm a Cicerone and These Are My 8 Favorite Oktoberfest Beers

Fall comes with plenty of traditions and activities to get excited about, but for beer lovers, it also signals the return of Oktoberfest beer. After starting off as the preeminent beverage served during a German crown prince’s wedding centuries ago, millions around the world rush to Munich or even just their local store to partake in the amber and golden-hued brews that come with the season.

By their very nature, these beers have a medium-light body, manageable alcohol content, and a slightly dry, refreshing finish that should make you ready to take another sip. As a Cicerone—which is the beer equivalent of a sommelier—I’ve spent years sampling the seemingly endless options on the market to come up with the ones I like serving and drinking the best. If you’re stocking up for your own celebration, read on for my favorite Oktoberfest beers.

1 | Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen Merchant du Vin / Ayinger Similar to champagne’s geographic limitations, there are strict rules that only beers brewed within Munich city limits can officially carry the label “Oktoberfestbier.” Still, many breweries around the country still get into the Bavarian tradition with their own takes, including this standout option from Ayinger. If I’m being honest, I’ve long told anyone who’s asked without hesitation that this is my all-time favorite way to fill my stein for Oktoberfest. The golden-colored lager has the perfect balance of maltiness and a dry finish with just a hint of minty German hops that make it an unforgettable pour and something of a gateway to the style. And while it might not be a household name, it’s still relatively easy to find across the U.S. at specialty stores with an imported beer section.

2 | Notch Festbier Copyright @notchbrewing / Instagram As more U.S. breweries become lager-focused, fans of traditional styles are reaping the rewards. That’s especially true in the case of this widely adored operation out of Salem, Massachusetts, who’ve added another easy-drinking option to their long list with this festbier. A gold straw in the glass, it’s beautifully balanced on the palate with a bright, doughy breadiness and subtle floral notes that add complexity without sacrificing drinkability. It’s perfect with a pretzel or as a reward for finishing mowing the lawn.

3 | Von Trapp Oktoberfest Von Trapp Brewing Even as a family who made a name for themselves as the basis for The Sound of Music, the Von Trapps have become iconic in the beer world, as well. Their seasonal Oktoberfest-style Märzen lager positively sings with flavor, with notes of baked bread, graham crackers, and subtle caramel that are tempered by a clean, dry finish. Cans of this make for a great home celebration, especially alongside grilled meats, veggies, or sausages.

4 | Sierra Nevada Festbier Sierra Nevada Brewing There are few breweries who know how to embrace tradition while still pushing the envelope quite like Sierra Nevada, and their annual Oktoberfest release is a perfect testament as to why. Each year, the iconic craft producer partners with a traditional German brewery to come up with a slightly new recipe. This year’s brings Brauerei Gutmann into the spotlight, and the results are a decidedly delicious crisp, copper-colored lager with rich, biscuity maltiness and refreshing finish.

5 | Jack’s Abby Copper Legend Copyright @jacksabbycraftlagers / Instagram The trick to producing the most appealing Oktoberfest always comes down to finding the perfect way to marry a complex array of flavors. In the U.S., lager-focused brewery Jack’s Abby has found a way to do this, with caramel-kissed toasted maltiness followed by a pleasingly dry finish punctuating every sip.

6 | Rothaus Eiszäpfle Rothaus Devoted craft beer drinkers in the U.S. might miss this imported option if they don't know where to look. This Märzen-style beer—named for the fact that it's normally set down to lager in March and served in autumn—comes from one of Germany's most beloved traditional producers, located in the Black Forest region. This light amber-colored beer exemplifies balance, with an unmistakable subtle fruitiness working alongside maltiness that becomes crisp and clean on the finish.

7 | Dovetail Festweizen Copyright @dovetailbrewery / Instagram Even when they’re drinkable by design, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to change up from traditional Festbiers after a while in autumn. Fortunately, Chicago’s darling lager-focused brewery has an easy swap-in that will help refresh your palate . This wheat-based brew is a play on the brand’s beloved hefeweizen, boasting flavors of freshly baked banana bread and hints of caramel over a medium-to-full body with hints of clove spice. It’s an infinitely comforting fall beer, no matter how you’re choosing to celebrate the season.