Feng Shui Bedroom Tips for Better Sleep

Getting a restful night's sleep is something we all strive for every night. But if you've been shutting off your devices hours before bed and taking all the melatonin your body can muster only to find that you still aren't getting meaningfully relaxing rest, it could be due to the way your sleep space is set up. Don't believe us? Try out any of these expert-based feng shui bedroom tips and see how much more rested you feel in the morning.

What is Feng Shui?

Feng shui is an ancient art form that comes from China. Directly translating to "the way of wind and water," it is the belief that how you arrange buildings, objects, and space in an environment can help you achieve harmony and balance, according to National Geographic.

Why is Feng Shui Important for My Bedroom?

You might find it hard to believe that this ancient Chinese art could help you sleep better, but many of today's experts are major proponents of it.

"Feng shui may have been developed over 3,000 years ago, but its principles still allow for the flow of energy into the bedroom that lends itself to a place of rejuvenation," Lisa Lawless, PhD, a clinical psychotherapist who specializes in feng shui guidance, tells Best Life. "The goal is to harmonize your bedroom to promote health as well as happiness."

Bedroom Feng Shui Dos

To achieve the positive energy flow you want in your bedroom, there are particular feng shui principles you need to follow. This requires you to be mindful about the placement, materials, and colors you use in your space. Here are the eight bedroom feng shui do's you should know.

1. Embrace symmetry.

When it comes to the core of good feng shui, Australian-based interior designer Bree Steele says the first thing she thinks about is symmetry in the bedroom layout. According to Steele, arranging things in a symmetrical way fosters balance and harmony, which is an essential part of feng shui guidance.

"For example, placing matching nightstands and lamps on either side of the bed can create a balanced environment conducive to relaxation and peaceful sleep," she explains.

2. Add a soft rug.

One of the most important feng shui principles involves striking the perfect balance between yin and yang energies. Yin is considered to be the more passive and feminine energy, which you can harness in your bedroom through the simple touch of a soft rug, according to Georgina Ross, certified interior designer and founder of Simply Tablecloths.

"A soft rug adds a comforting yin element, promoting relaxation and sense of grounding in your bedroom, which is crucial for quality sleep," Ross says.

3. Use soft lighting.

Soft lighting is also necessary to foster the "serenity crucial for bedtime tranquility," Brad Filliponi, professional real estate photographer and co-founder of BoxBrownie.com, tells Best Life.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Opt for bedside lamps with warm-toned bulbs and consider installing dimmer switches for a customizable ambience," he advises. "This gentle illumination signals to your body that it's time to unwind, promoting relaxation."

4. Choose the right colors.

You need to consider the colors you use around your sleeping space as well.

"The practitioners of feng shui recommend warm, rich earth tones such as copper, coral, cream, and cocoa for creating a cozy and welcoming atmosphere," Karin Sun, textile design expert and founder of Crane & Canopy, says.

Soft, natural colors—light blues, greens, and lavenders—can also create "a quiet, tranquil, and inviting energy in your bedroom," she adds.

5. Balance all five elements.

A fundamental aspect of feng shui guidance involves the five elements of life: fire, earth, metal, water, and wood. When you incorporate all five elements in your bedroom, it is "believed to create harmonious and balanced energy," according to Steele.

"This can be achieved through different colors, shapes, and materials," she says.

For example, Steele recommends using wood furniture, adding fire with candles or accented decor, bringing earth in through brown, beige, or sandy ceramics, mixing in metal with ornate frames or artistic sculptures, and incorporating water through blue hues or room humidifiers.

6. Make sure your head points south.

Another notable bedroom feng shui principle is that your bed should be aligned so that your head points south.

"This is believed to enhance sleep quality and overall well-being," David Mason, interior designer and founder of Knobs.co, explains. "It is also associated with a positive flow of energy."

7. Invest in a solid headboard.

Don't skimp out when it comes to your headboard if you want to practice good bedroom feng shui.

"A solid headboard provides stability, protecting your energy while you sleep," Lawless says. "It's a source of support, acting as a shield for nurturing a sense of grounding, allowing for more rejuvenating sleep."

8. Keep the bed away from the door.

Putting space between your door and your bed is also important for good feng shui.

"When arranging your bedroom, place your bed away from the door yet in a spot where it's still visible," Lawless advises. "This setup is known as the commanding position and is thought to foster feelings of empowerment."

Bedroom Feng Shui Don'ts

But this ancient Chinese art isn't just about how you should set up and decorate your bedroom. It also advises against certain mistakes that could create bad feng shui and foster negative energy in your sleeping space. To avoid potentially harming your sleep quality, here are eight feng shui don'ts you should know about, too.

1. Don't display books you aren't reading.

Any type of clutter can disrupt energy flow in your bedroom, according to feng shui guidance. So you should remove unnecessary items from your space, including "books you aren't actively reading," Robin Aebischer, interior designer and co-founder of BUYnBLUE, warns.

"This is essential for maintaining a serene environment," he adds.

2. Don't use hanging mirrors.

Hanging mirrors that reflect the bed are a "big no-no" when it comes to good bedroom feng shui, Steele notes.

"This arrangement is believed to lead to restless energy and disrupt sleep," she explains.

3. Don't use nightstands with sharp edges.

When it comes to the nightstands you use in your space, it is crucial to pick pieces with softer and rounded corners.

"Furniture with sharp edges can emulate 'sha chi,' which is an attacking energy," Steele says.

4. Don't rely on under-the-bed storage.

Under-the-bed storage can block energy flow in a bad way, according to Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla.

"Keep this area empty and allow the energy to flow freely around you when you're sleeping," he advises.

5. Don't hang paintings above the bed.

Having heavy objects situated over you as you sleep "can create a feeling of unease," according to Shaffer. "So no hanging paintings above the bed," he cautions.

6. Don't buy bulky furniture.

Similarly, bulky furniture "can create a sense of constriction" in your space, according to Aebischer.

"Opt for streamlined and proportionate pieces to allow for a smoother energy flow in the room," he recommends.

7. Don't have too many plants.

Plants bring life energy to your bedroom, which is good feng shui. But this can easily turn into bad feng shui if you go overboard.

"Having too many plants will end up bringing a sense of imbalance and can be overstimulating," Shaffer says.

8. Don't install water features.

As the opposite of yin, yang is considered to be the more active and masculine energy. As Ross explains, water elements can bring too much yang energy into your space.

"This is not ideal for a bedroom because it can make it hard to get a restful night's sleep," she says.

How Can I Maintain Feng Shui in My Bedroom?

While it is important to change up the placement, materials, and colors you use in your space to create better bedroom feng shui, you also need to maintain that positive energy flow. Here are three ways you can do just that.

1. Make your bed.

In the philosophy of feng shui, the act of making your bed each morning is "more than just a task," according to Lawless.

"It's a way to harmonize your personal space with your internal psychological state," she explains. "Making your bed also sets the tone for the entire room and your day, promoting organization."

2. Open your blinds.

You should start every morning by opening your blinds, too.

"Letting in natural light and fresh air can promote positive energy flow," Steele shares.

3. Light candles.

Consider lighting a candle to maintain feng shui as well. Steele recommends candles in calming scents, as they "can purify and uplift the room's energy to cultivate a soothing sleeping environment."

Feng Shui Layout Ideas for Dorms or Small Bedrooms

It may feel a bit harder to incorporate feng shui principles when you're working with a space that is more constricted. After all, you can't change the wall color in most dorm rooms, and it's not always possible to keep your bed away from the door in a small bedroom. But here are four feng shui ideas specifically tailored to these kinds of sleeping spaces.

1. Embrace minimalism.

When it comes to small bedrooms, "less is definitely more," Adam Chahl, a Vancouver-based real estate agent, tells Best Life.

"Embracing minimalism can help create a sense of calm and spaciousness in a limited living space," he says. "This is especially important in feng shui where clutter can block the flow of chi, or energy, and disrupt sleep."

2. Hang your artwork.

You can also minimize clutter is smaller spaces by raising artwork onto your walls, according to Lawless.

"By positioning art thoughtfully, you can promote balance," she notes. "Avoid placing art in a way that feels overcrowded, as this can disrupt the serene atmosphere."

3. Keep your space clean.

Even the smallest of messes may become disruptive in a small bedroom or dorm room.

"By keeping things clean and tidy, you are allowing for a smooth flow of energy throughout the space," Chahl says. "This not only promotes better sleep, but also creates a sense of peace and harmony."

4. Redecorate with mirrors.

In feng shui, mirrors are believed to bring energy into a space. And while this may lead to too much energy in a bigger bedroom, "in more compact areas, mirrors can create the illusion of a more expansive space, making it feel more open," Lawless explains.

"To maintain a balanced environment, consider positioning small mirrors to reflect more calming views rather than placing them directly opposite windows or doors where the energy flow is strongest," she adds.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of feng shui bedroom tips to help you get better sleep, but be sure to check back with us soon for more home hacks.