7 Supplements That Can Help You Lose Weight, Doctors Say

If you want to lose weight, there's no getting around it: A healthy diet and regular exercise routine are a must. Sleep more, drink less, surround yourself with a good support system, and you could just unlock long-term success. However, when used in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle, certain supplements may also be beneficial in helping you reach your goals, doctors say.

It's important to note that any time you begin taking a new supplement, you should do so under medical supervision. That's because supplements can interact with other supplements or medications, and worsen certain medical conditions. Your doctor can help you determine whether each supplement is right for you.

Still, experts suggest that certain supplements could help you jumpstart your new health routine and tip the scales in your favor. Here are their seven recommendations for supplements that can help you lose weight.

1 Protein

Though it's best to get lean protein sources from your diet—chicken, fish, or beans and legumes, for example—taking a powdered protein supplement can also help you lose weight, experts say.

"Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues, including muscles," explains Dev Batra, MD, an interventional radiologist at Texas Vascular Institute. "Increasing your protein intake can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing overall calorie intake. It also boosts your metabolism, aiding fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass."

2 Green tea extract

Green tea has plenty of known health benefits, including lowered risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. It can also help you lose weight, Batra says.

"Green tea is packed with antioxidants and nutrients that have powerful effects on the body. The extract increases fat burning and improves physical performance, making it an excellent supplement for weight loss," he tells Best Life.

"Consuming green tea, or green tea extract, contains components that may help to mildly boost metabolism and promote fat burning," agrees Megan DeChatelets, MS, RDN, CDN, a registered dietician working with the natural supplements company Hilma.

In fact, a 2013 study published in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences found that "drinking four cups of green tea led to a significant reduction in weight and systolic blood pressure" among diabetic patients.

3 Vitamin D

Taking a vitamin D supplement also comes with a range of benefits: "Its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and neuroprotective properties support immune health, muscle function and brain cell activity," says the Mayo Clinic.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Batra points out that it may also aid in weight loss. "Low levels of vitamin D have been associated with weight gain and obesity. By ensuring you have adequate levels of vitamin D through sun exposure, diet, or supplements, you can support your body's ability to maintain a healthy weight," he says.

4 Fiber

High-fiber diets have long been linked to weight loss, and some experts say that fiber supplements could have similar benefits.

"Fiber supplements, especially those containing soluble fiber sources like chicory root in Hilma's Fiber Gummy, can help you feel full and therefore reduce calorie intake. They may also help regulate blood sugar levels," says DeChatelets. "Further, they help to support a balanced gut microbiome, which is extremely important for maintaining a healthy weight."

Georgia Close, MD, a board-certified gastroenterologist and Hilma's medical advisor, says that fiber is her top recommendation for overall gut health—more so than any other supplement. Though scientists are still working to understand the connection between a healthy gut and weight, the current research suggests that you can lay the foundation for better health as well as weight loss by promoting good gut health.

5 Chromium picolinate

Chromium picolinate is another supplement that may aid in weight loss. According to Mount Sinai's Health Library, 90 percent of diets are deficient in this mineral.

As DeChatelets explains, this particular supplement may help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce cravings, especially in those who are deficient. "Stable blood sugar levels are important for weight loss as it allows your body to more efficiently utilize fat for energy between meals," she notes.

While Chromium from food is widely considered safe, it can be dangerous in excessively high doses when taken as a supplement.

"As a supplement, very high doses of this mineral can reduce how effective insulin is at controlling blood sugar and cause stomach irritation, itching, and flushing," Mount Sinai experts write. "There have also been rare reports of fast, irregular heart rhythms and liver problems from too much chromium. Kidney damage has also been reported from the use of chromium picolinate supplements."

6 Creatine

Many people take creatine supplements to lose weight and increase their lean muscle mass.

"Creatine can be a beneficial supplement for improving body composition. It helps to pull water into the muscles, potentially increasing workload capacity and contributing to muscle growth," says DeChatelets. "It may aid muscle repair and reduce muscle breakdown. Increased muscle mass can ultimately lead to improved body composition and fat loss by increasing resting energy expenditure."

7 Apple cider vinegar

There's no shortage of claims out there about the benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV)—and many of them have been debunked. However, new research suggests that there's one science-backed benefit to taking ACV on a regular basis. A 2024 study in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention, and Health, found that taking a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar before eating may help you lose weight.

The study, which recruited 120 obese and overweight participants, found that those who took ACV before meals lost up to 18 pounds during the 12-week study period. Besides reducing subjects' body mass index (BMI), it also lowered triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

"The results of our study suggest that incorporating apple cider vinegar into the diet could be a beneficial adjunctive therapy for weight management," Rony Abou-Khalil, PhD, a co-author of the study, told Medical News Today.

"Healthcare providers may consider recommending [apple cider vinegar] supplementation as part of a comprehensive weight loss program, alongside dietary and lifestyle modifications," he said, noting that further research is needed to confirm the study's findings and "determine the optimal dosage and duration of [apple cider vinegar] supplementation."

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.