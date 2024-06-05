The Best Non-Toxic Cookware for the Healthiest Meals

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

You may have heard talk lately about non-toxic cookware and wondered if it really makes a difference. The truth is that pots and pans made with certain materials can leach chemicals or trace metals as your food reaches high temperatures, accumulating toxins in your body. Shelley Balls, MDA, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian and nutritionist for Consumer Health Digest, says that nonstick cookware is among the worst offenders.

"Nonstick cookware can be convenient to cook with, but they can contain PFCs (perfluorochemicals) such as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid)," she tells Best Life. She notes that exposure to these chemicals has been linked to several health concerns, including hormone disruption, immune dysfunction, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, kidney dysfunction, ulcerative colitis, metabolic diseases, and more.

The good news? There are several products health-conscious chefs and dietitians recommend. Read on for the best non-toxic cookware options.

Experts gave us advice on what you might need, and we picked some of our favorite products. Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

RELATED: 40 Best Kitchen Items on Amazon.

1 Lodge cast iron skillet

Gigi Gaggero, a chef and the former academic director at Le Cordon Bleu, says that cast iron skillets are her "go-to" cookware for anything other than acidic foods.

"Although this versatile and durable cookware is used for frying, searing, baking, and even roasting, anything acidic will ruin its seasoning, which we know is essential to non-stick applications," she tells Best Life.

Gaggero says she loves cast iron cookware because it distributes heat evenly and can go from stovetop to oven, making it a great multitasking tool in the kitchen. She adds that cast iron is among the most affordable materials for its value when used in cookware.

"Cooking with cast iron can take a bit of practice to get used to if you've always used non-stick pans, but you'll never go back once you get the hang of it!" Balls agrees.

This popular cast iron skillet from Lodge is incredibly affordable and is even a favorite of Ina Garten! It contains no synthetic coatings or chemicals, including PFAS, PFOA, or PTFE.

$19.90 at Amazon Buy Now

2 Calphalon stainless steel cookware set

Stainless steel is another non-toxic material that can enhance your health and cooking.

"Stainless steel is excellent for boiling, simmering, and making sauces, and I make sure I have several large sizes to make tomato sauces or just for canning," says Gaggero. "They are durable and non-reactive, making them safe to cook from, and can withstand high heat, making them a staple in any kitchen. They're in professional kitchens for a reason; they get knocked around quite a bit and continue to stand up."

Nick Joseph, co-executive chef at Vinyl Steakhouse, recommends the Calphalon Classic 10-Piece Cookware set. These products are free of PFOA, PFAS, PFOS, PTFE, APEO, cadmium, lead, nickel, and bisphenol-A (BPA).

"Calphalon is great quality at an affordable price," he says. "The only caveat is that there's a learning curve to cooking with stainless steel as it is not 'non-stick,' but once you master the technique, it will be hard to use anything else. The ease of mind knowing nothing toxic is being released as you cook is worth it!"

The chef notes that once you've used and cleaned your set a few times, it should become easier to work with. "I recommend getting a non-scratch scraper for easy cleaning," Joseph advises.

$199.99 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: 6 Cheaper Dupes for the Our Place Always Pan.

3 Le Creuset Dutch oven

Le Creuset Dutch ovens are often celebrated for being durable, chip-resistant, and aesthetically attractive. They're also non-toxic, making them a great choice for health-conscious cooks.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I worked for Sur La Table as a culinary instructor at one point in my career and used their Dutch ovens often," says Gaggero. "They are a high-quality, enameled cast iron perfect for slow-cooking, braising, and making soups and stews. It's excellent for stovetop and oven use, and the enamel coating makes it easy to clean."

Balls, who also recommends the Le Creuset Dutch oven, adds that enameled cast iron cookware is an excellent choice when cooking acidic and alkaline foods.

"Normal cast iron can interact with these foods and transfer unwanted flavors into your dish. Cast iron isn't toxic, but it can result in chemical reactions between the cookware and the food, resulting in unwanted substances leaching into your food," she says. "Titanium, stainless steel, glass, and enameled cast iron are considered non-reactive."

$279 at Amazon Buy Now

4 Sur La Table ceramic cookware

The experts agree that ceramic cookware like this set from Sur La Table is a great alternative to standard non-stick pots and pans. Food tends not to stick to the material, and it's produced without the use of harmful PTFE, PFAS, and PFOA.

"It is non-toxic, non-stick, and easy to clean—not to mention stunning to look at," says Gaggero. "Because ceramic cookware is so smooth, it requires only tiny amounts of fat; therefore, it works well for low-fat preparations and can go from the stovetop to the table for serving."

However, Gaggero does admit that she worries about breaking ceramic cookware: "Depending on where you purchase, they can be very costly."

$139 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: 5 Best KitchenAid Mixer Dupes for Less, Retail Experts Say.

5 Glass storage containers

How you store your food is just as important as how you cook your food.

"To reduce exposure to BPAs, I recommend glass food storage containers over plastic," says Balls. "I love my Pyrex glass food containers that have airtight and leak-proof locking lids so I don't have to worry about cleaning the fridge more than I need to! They are also great for traveling since the lids lock in place. I also like glass food storage containers because they don't get stained with certain foods like tomato sauce or beet juice."

$45 at Amazon Buy Now