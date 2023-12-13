Top 5 Winter Home Decor Trends, According to Pinterest

Winter is a time to make your space cozy and incorporate lots of low light, plush blankets, and seasonal greenery. If you celebrate a winter holiday, you get to decorate for that, too, adorning your space with a Christmas tree, kinara, or menorah. This year, if you want to make your space look especially on-trend, we've got you covered. In a recent report, the interior design team at RubyHome Luxury Real Estate revealed the top decor-related searches on Pinterest for winter. Read on to learn how you can easily incorporate them into your home.

1 Seasonal front porch decor

The decor on your front porch is the first thing people see when they approach your home, so it makes sense people want to make it look great. According to Pinterest, searches for "winter front porch decor" have surged 975 percent since September.

The pros at RubyHome say there are easy ways to get in on the trend. They suggest starting with a winter wreath made of something like dried leaves, flowers, or elements like pinecones, berries, or cinnamon. Then, add a fun doormat and dress up your outside furniture with festive pillows and blankets.

2 Earthy bedroom colors

When it comes to the bedroom, you'll want to leave the more traditional winter colors behind in favor of earthier ones, which are trending by 113 percent this year. RubyHome suggests colors like browns, warm grays, and muted reds.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Choose a duvet cover, sheets, and pillowcases in natural colors like deep brown, olive green, or sandy beige," they say. "A neutral linen duvet cover can also add an earthy texture."

To add even more dimension, consider fabrics like jute or burlap. Swap in wooden furniture pieces for even more of a nature-inspired look. Succulents, ferns, and greenery can add a pop of color.

3 Crochetted items.

Searches for "winter crochet" have increased 1,328 percent since May—and no, you don't have to be a master DIY-er to try the trend.

"Several items in your home can be adapted to crochet patterns, such as pillow covers, blankets, throws, or even photo frames," they say. You can often find these at your favorite home goods stores.

4 Cozy coffee bars.

You probably start every morning at your coffee station, so why not make it a decoration destination? That's especially true when searches for "coffee bar ideas kitchen counter" have increased 117 percent since May.

The experts at RubyHome recommend using festive-inspired elements like warm, earthy colors and seasonal mugs. "Of course, seasonal flavors, such as vanilla, caramel, and peppermint add a festive twist to your drinks," they write. "Include toppings like whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and cinnamon."

5 Green Christmas decor

If there's one color you're certain to see everywhere this holiday season, it's green. Searches for "green Christmas decor" increased a whopping 4,900 percent since July.

To go all-in on the trend, RubyHome suggests painting a small room, like a powder room, in the hue or adding it to your kitchen on the cabinets or backsplash.

You could even try an accent wall. "Choose a warm green shade; this can be a bold and striking way to introduce the color without overwhelming the entire space," they say. "It often works well in living rooms, bedrooms, or even home offices."

We're feeling more festive already!

