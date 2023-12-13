Smarter Living

Top 5 Winter Home Decor Trends, According to Pinterest

You probably have everything you need to incorporate them into your space.

By Juliana LaBianca
December 13, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Juliana LaBianca
December 13, 2023

Winter is a time to make your space cozy and incorporate lots of low light, plush blankets, and seasonal greenery. If you celebrate a winter holiday, you get to decorate for that, too, adorning your space with a Christmas tree, kinara, or menorah. This year, if you want to make your space look especially on-trend, we've got you covered. In a recent report, the interior design team at RubyHome Luxury Real Estate revealed the top decor-related searches on Pinterest for winter. Read on to learn how you can easily incorporate them into your home.

RELATED: How to Make Your Home Cozy Without Spending a Penny, Interior Designers Say.

1
Seasonal front porch decor

Red Wooden Front Door Decorated with Wreath,
HMVart/iStock

The decor on your front porch is the first thing people see when they approach your home, so it makes sense people want to make it look great. According to Pinterest, searches for "winter front porch decor" have surged 975 percent since September.

The pros at RubyHome say there are easy ways to get in on the trend. They suggest starting with a winter wreath made of something like dried leaves, flowers, or elements like pinecones, berries, or cinnamon. Then, add a fun doormat and dress up your outside furniture with festive pillows and blankets.

2
Earthy bedroom colors

A bedroom slash home office with natural wood and mauve accents
FollowTheFlow / iStock

When it comes to the bedroom, you'll want to leave the more traditional winter colors behind in favor of earthier ones, which are trending by 113 percent this year. RubyHome suggests colors like browns, warm grays, and muted reds.

"Choose a duvet cover, sheets, and pillowcases in natural colors like deep brown, olive green, or sandy beige," they say. "A neutral linen duvet cover can also add an earthy texture."

To add even more dimension, consider fabrics like jute or burlap. Swap in wooden furniture pieces for even more of a nature-inspired look. Succulents, ferns, and greenery can add a pop of color.

RELATED: Do These 5 Things Now to Winterize Your Home and "Save Thousands of Dollars."

3
Crochetted items.

Close up of a crocheted Rudolph Christmas ornament.
Maya Shustov / Shutterstock

Searches for "winter crochet" have increased 1,328 percent since May—and no, you don't have to be a master DIY-er to try the trend.

"Several items in your home can be adapted to crochet patterns, such as pillow covers, blankets, throws, or even photo frames," they say. You can often find these at your favorite home goods stores.

4
Cozy coffee bars.

Shutterstock

You probably start every morning at your coffee station, so why not make it a decoration destination? That's especially true when searches for "coffee bar ideas kitchen counter" have increased 117 percent since May.

The experts at RubyHome recommend using festive-inspired elements like warm, earthy colors and seasonal mugs. "Of course, seasonal flavors, such as vanilla, caramel, and peppermint add a festive twist to your drinks," they write. "Include toppings like whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and cinnamon."

5
Green Christmas decor

Luxury living room in house with modern interior design, green velvet sofa, coffee table, pouf, gold decoration, plant, lamp, carpet, mock up poster frame and elegant accessories. Template.
Shutterstock

If there's one color you're certain to see everywhere this holiday season, it's green. Searches for "green Christmas decor" increased a whopping 4,900 percent since July.

To go all-in on the trend, RubyHome suggests painting a small room, like a powder room, in the hue or adding it to your kitchen on the cabinets or backsplash.

You could even try an accent wall. "Choose a warm green shade; this can be a bold and striking way to introduce the color without overwhelming the entire space," they say. "It often works well in living rooms, bedrooms, or even home offices."

We're feeling more festive already!

For more home decor tips sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • St. Peters, United States – December 23, 2008: A US postal service vehicle delivering the mail in a snowstorm in Missouri
    St. Peters, United States – December 23, 2008: A US postal service vehicle delivering the mail in a snowstorm in Missouri
    Smarter Living

    USPS Slammed for Delivery Delays

    "Unacceptable" conditions are also a concern.

  • A young family sitting down at the kitchen table to pay taxes or bills on their laptop
    A young family sitting down at the kitchen table to pay taxes or bills on their laptop
    Smarter Living

    IRS Announces 401k and Tax Bracket Changes

    Will you be affected by the changes for next year?

  • Christmas time. Woman putting knitted winter clothing in a suitcase in the room decorated christmas tree. Travel, holiday
    Christmas time. Woman putting knitted winter clothing in a suitcase in the room decorated christmas tree. Travel, holiday
    Travel

    TSA Issues Warning Ahead of Holiday Travel

    Here's what to pack and what not to pack.

  • Walmart entrance in cherry hill NJ 4/20/20.
    Walmart entrance in cherry hill NJ 4/20/20.
    Smarter Living

    Stores Will Let You Keep Your Holiday Returns

    Walmart and Target will just give you a refund.

  • woman putting in eye drops at home
    woman putting in eye drops at home
    Wellness

    FDA Releases Warnings About OTC Eye Drops

    Over 25 eye drops have already been recalled.

  • Dick Van Dyke at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors
    Dick Van Dyke at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors
    Entertainment

    Dick Van Dyke Shares Secret to “Living Well”

    The star turns 98 years old today.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.