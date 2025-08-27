The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you are furnishing your first apartment or dorm room or looking for pieces to decorate your multi-million dollar home, IKEA is a great resource. I have been shopping at the Swedish home goods stores for decades and have several pieces in my home, ranging from bookshelves to blankets, that I purchased there. This month, the aisles have been stocked with the latest fall goods. Here are the 7 best new IKEA finds hitting shelves now.

1 A Coastal Chic Cabinet

The SÅGMÄSTARE Cabinet, light gray-blue, 32 3/4×14 1/4×50 ¼ gives off serious Serena & Lily vibes on a budget. The piece costs just $99.00 and seriously adds storage and aesthetics to a small space. “This unit is very sturdy metal, takes about an hour to assemble, and is nicely proportioned for a small bedroom,” one writes. “This was relatively easy to put together, and it looks elegant in person. The design details are charming.”

2 A Minimalist Modern Headboard

Shoppers are obsessed with MANDAL Headboard, birch/white, a minimalist modern headboard with clever storage for $200.00. Use it to keep books and glasses within easy reach and pair it with the MANDAL bedframe for a matching set.

3 A Spooky Blanket

It’s Halloween, and IKEA is a great resource for festive but classy decor. KUSTFYR Throw, ghost pattern white/black, $19.99, offer a little BOO! to your room. “It’s Great,” a shopper writes. “I don’t know why I expected a seasonal product to let me down but I’m pleased to report this blanket is good quality. Soft, cozy, and decently warm. It’s everything I want in a blanket.”

4 A Soft and Girly Pink Dinnerware Set

IKEA sells great dishes, especially if you feel like buying a more stylish, supplemental set. FÄRGKLAR 18-piece dinnerware set, light pink, $59.99, is clean but just girly enough to give me goosebumps. Choose a matte glazed rustic surface or a glossy modern one.

5 This Purr-Fectly Adorable Tiger Pillow

These 20×20 NATTHÄGER Cushions, blue/tiger, $17.99, are made for kids, but I honestly think they are a fun addition to any eclectic space. Playful yet sophisticated the soft and cozy pillows will certainly spark conversation. “My two year old grandson loved this on display in the store!! There weren’t anymore, so ordered online! Recieved and he loves it at home!!!!!” writes a shopper. “My 3 year old son loves his tiger cushion. Drags it everywhere through the house by its tail. Makes bed time a breeze as he is excited to sleep in his bed with his tiger buddy. Bright colours and the design is soft!” adds another.

6 Clever Storage Boxes

I am all about staying organized, and IKEA always develops new products to help. KLIPPKAKTUS Storage box for fridge, set of 3, clear, $7.99, is perfect for organizing and maximizing the vertical space in your fridge door. Stackable and dishwasher safe.

7 And, a Great Duvet Cover Set

IKEA sheets and duvets are shockingly soft and durable. My son’s duvet lasted five years before I finally retired it. This BJÖRKGRÅMAL Duvet cover and pillowcase(s), black white/dotted, $39.99 for a King, is very on-trend and oh-so-soft.