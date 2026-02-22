11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

From pop-up tents to inflatable pool rafts, everything is $25 or less.

As much as I love a successful retail therapy sesh, my wallet does not. Luckily, I can still get my shopping fix in and stick to a reasonable budget at Five Below. The discount retailer has smart storage solutions, warm weather essentials, spring decor, and more at prices that won’t break the bank. Ready to hit the mall? Here are the 11 best Five Below new arrivals hitting shelves right now.

1 Arched Plastic Shelf

Maximize storage space with this savvy Arched Plastic Shelf ($10), which is ideal for storing skincare and makeup, or displaying perfume and jewelry.

2 Crocs-Inspired Purse

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you—this small handbag is in the shape of a Crocs Clog! The Shoe-Shaped Purse ($10) has a discreet zipper along the sole, revealing a main compartment for your keys, cash, chapstick, and phone. Choose from four colors.

3 Inflatable Pool Floats

The pool toy brand Rideable Rockin’ released two new rafts just in time for spring break: Banana Float ($7) and Flamingo Float ($7). Both inflatables are over three feet long and come with reinforced handles for stability.

4 Travel Storage Container

This mini Square-Shaped Travel Container ($3) is the perfect size for Q-tips, headphones, bobby pins, loose jewelry, and vitamins/medication. Plus, the clear lid makes it easy to see when you’re running low on supplies.

5 Onyx Professional Cracked Heel Stick

Say goodbye to dry, cracked skin thanks to Onyx Professional’s Cracked Heel Stick ($5). The coconut-scented formula helps lock in moisture, and it’s super easy to apply—just roll the stick over the problem areas for instant relief.

6 Pop-Up Tent

This Pop-Up Tent ($20) is designed to keep you cool and comfortable while enjoying the great outdoors, including the park and beach, this spring and summer. Plus, it folds into a flat circle for easy storage.

7 Bell Jar Candles

Replenish your candle collection with Five Below’s budget-friendly Bell Jar Candles, which retail for just $5 each. Take your pick of four spring-inspired scents, including Citrus Bliss, French Lavender, Raspberry Drops, and Vanilla Santal. (Or in my case, grab one of each!)

8 Compressed Washcloths

These Compressed Washcloths ($4 per 14-pack) are a smart travel hack—or if you’re like me and struggle with sensitive skin, these disposable towels are great for drying your face!

9 Icon Tote Handbag

Mark my words: This Icon Tote Handbag is going to sell out fast. Retailing for just $7, this canvas tote is a dupe for Trader Joe’s Canvas Grocery Bag and LL Bean’s iconic Boat and Tote Bag. However, Five Below’s version has a cute icon patch.

10 Pet Backpack Carrier

Safe for small and medium animals, this Pet Backpack Carrier ($20) allows you to navigate the busy streets hands-free and with your four-legged friend safely in tow. It’s made from soft, mesh fabric and has several pockets for treats, poop bags, leashes, and toys.

11 Giant Wooden Four In A Row Game

Take Connect Four to new heights with this Giant Wooden Four In A Row Game ($25)!