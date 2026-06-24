11 Best New Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals This Week

Kitchen essentials and appliances are more than 50% off through Amazon Prime Day.

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Ice cream makers, wooden cooking utensils, meal prep tools, and more kitchen essentials are all more than 50 percent off during Amazon‘s Prime Day 2026 sale. The event is officially underway with major discounts running through Thursday. From ceramic cookware to everyday kitchen basics, here are 11 Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals that are too good to pass up.

1 InstantChill Ice Cream Maker

Summer nights just got a whole lot more fun (and delicious) thanks to Instant Pot’s InstantChill Ice Cream Maker (on sale for $200). Equipped with a built-in compressor and cold-plate system, it churns out homemade ice cream (including non-dairy options), gelato, and sorbet in under 20 minutes. You can even mix in your favorite candies and sauces to create endless flavor combinations.

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2 8-Piece Wooden Utensil Set

Swap out your plastic and silicone cooking tools for this eco-friendly 8-Piece Wooden Utensil Set (on sale for $30). Crafted from durable teakwood, the utensils are three times stronger than bamboo and built to last for up to a decade.

3 Ninja All-in-One Pro Kitchen System

On sale for $130, the Ninja All-in-One Pro Kitchen System includes a 72-ounce pitcher, an 8-cup food processor, and two 16-ounce lidded to-go cups, allowing you to tackle a variety of tasks with a single appliance. Plus, the food processor comes with a chopping blade and a cookie dough blade to simplify everything from meal prep to baking.

4 Caraway Mini Cookware Set

If Caraway’s Mini Cookware Set has been at the top of your wish list, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to finally add it to your cart. Available in eight colorways, the nonstick ceramic set is on sale for $179 and includes a 1.75-quart saucepan and an 8-inch fry pan.

5 4-in-1 Food Chopper

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you—TikTok’s viral 4-in-1 Food Chopper is 53 percent off right now for just $24. The dicer can chop, ribbon, and spiral ingredients in one motion, helping streamline meal prep and save time in the kitchen.

6 7-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

More than 10,000 shoppers have snagged this 7-Piece Kitchen Knife Set (on sale for $17) in the last month. The rust-resistant blades come with safety guards and feature ergonomic handles for a studier, more comfortable grip.

7 Smart Meat Thermometer

The Smart Meat Thermometer (on sale for $59) has four internal sensors that can withstand temperatures up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It connects to a mobile app that provides recipe tips, cooking timers, helpful reminders (like when it’s time to flip), and lets you monitor your food from anywhere.

8 Food Container Lid Organizer

Keep your pantry neat and tidy with this Food Container Lid Organizer (on sale for $13), featuring five adjustable dividers to fit lids of different sizes.

“This is an essential for the kitchen—it has transformed my kitchen drawer!!” raved one shopper.

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9 Air Fryer Paper Liners

Designed to prevent grease and food residue buildup, these Air Fryer Paper Liners (on sale for $9) are water- and oil-resistant and limit contact with raw ingredients, making cleanup a breeze. Every pack comes with 125 disposable liners that fit five to 8-quart baskets. I use these almost daily and swear by them.

10 6-Pack BritaPlus Replacement Water Filters

Restocking your kitchen essentials? The 6-Pack BritaPlus Replacement Water Filters (on sale for $23) help trap chlorine, mercury, cadmium, copper, zinc, and other contaminants. Each filter has a 40-gallon life cycle (about two months).

11 Chicken Shredder Tool

I’ve been eyeing this Chicken Shredder Tool for months and it’s finally on sale for just $15. The dishwasher-safe tool has built-in plastic teeth that shreds cooked chicken in seconds. It’s perfect for chicken quesadillas, adding chicken to nachos, chicken noodle soup, or prepping chicken for salads.