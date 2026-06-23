11 Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Finds on Sale This Week

Amazon furniture deals that upgrade every room for less

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Amazon‘s Summer Prime Day event is finally here. Through Thursday, June 26, the retailer is offering steep discounts across all major home categories, including furniture. Whether you’re moving or redecorating your current space, deals like this don’t come around often—so it’s worth taking advantage of them now or else you’ll be stuck paying triple the cost at competing retailers. Shop the 11 best furniture deals happening during Amazon Prime Day 2026 below.

1 14-in. Queen Metal Bed Frame

Living in a shoebox-sized New York City apartment, I rely on my 14-in. Queen Metal Bed Frame (on sale for $50) as a store hub for seasonal clothing. The easy-to-assemble frame comes together in minutes and hides an impressive amount of storage underneath. Plus, its extra height keeps comforters and blankets from dragging on the floor.

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2 Swivel Armchair with Ottoman

Perfect for a nursery, home office, or reading nook, this Swivel Armchair with Ottoman (on sale for $306) rotates a full 360 degrees and is mounted on a glider base for a smooth, soothing rocking motion. The machine-washable slipcovers come in three neutral colors: olive green, cream, and oat.

3 63” Rattan TV Console

If your entertainment center doesn’t double as storage, you aren’t doing it right. The 63” Rattan TV Console (on sale for $161) features adjustable wooden legs, a built-in power strip, and two fluted sliding doors that conceal ample storage space with adjustable shelving. There’s also an exposed shelf and tons of surface area for displaying photos and family mementos.

4 Electric Standing Desk

Sitting for hours at a desk can wreak havoc on your joints and contribute to back pain. That’s why I invested in an Electric Standing Desk (on sale for $76), which has also helped me combat the afternoon energy slump and power through creative roadblocks. Available in six sizes and six finishes, it’s easy to find an option that fits both your workspace and style.

5 Rolling Kitchen Island

Instantly double your kitchen storage and counter space with this Rolling Kitchen Island (on sale for $103). It’s built with a storage drawer for utensils or bar tools, a deep cabinet for pots and pans, a three-level adjustable open shelf, and a convenient towel rack. Use the countertop for meal prep or turn it into a coffee bar station.

6 Round Wooden Dining Table

This Round Wooden Dining Table (on sale for $152) comfortably seats four to six people. Its stylish pedestal base adds a touch of flair, while the rounded edges help prevent accidental bumps and bruises.

7 Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair

More than 1,000 shoppers have already scooped up this Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair (on sale for $63) ahead of Prime Day—beware of sellout risk, this one is going to go quick! It features a padded backrest and a U-shaped density foam seat that comes in 25 fabric colorways.

8 4-Tier Rolling Narrow Storage Cart

Make the most of those awkward gaps and spaces with the 4-Tier Rolling Narrow Storage Cart (on sale for $52). Its slim design is perfect for maximizing storage in tight spaces, whether you’re organizing kitchen essentials, laundry supplies, or spare toiletries in the bathroom.

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9 6-Drawer Dresser

Shoppers say the 6-Drawer Dresser (on sale for $135) arrives with all the necessary tools and parts, along with easy-to-follow assembly instructions. Its sturdy construction and polished gold hardware make it a stylish addition to any bedroom, while the drawers provide plenty of room for organizing clothes.

10 48” Corduroy Loveseat Sofa

This 48” Corduroy Loveseat Sofa (on sale for $142) is filled with high-density foam and supportive springs for lasting comfort. It assembles in just a few simple steps and is a smart choice for small apartments or adding extra seating to offices, bedrooms, and sunrooms.

11 Storage Bench

Place this Storage Bench (on sale for $99) in your entryway as a shoe station, in a walk-in closet, or at the foot of your bed. It can also double as an ottoman in the living room.