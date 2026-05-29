Shop 11 Target furniture finds that look like Pottery Barn, from dining tables to chic beds.

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I am going to let you in on a little secret: You don’t have to shop at Pottery Barn to get Pottery Barn-looking furniture. Target is a sneaky source of designer-looking furniture for less, and all the interior designers I know shop there. From bed frames and dining room tables to outdoor and patio furniture, there are so many fantastic finds that can help you save hundreds to thousands of dollars. Here are 11 Target furniture finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 A Stunning Dining Room Table

Why spend over $1,000 on a dining table when this farmhouse-style Target version is on sale for $213.50? I am obsessed with the 71″ Long Farmhouse Wooden Rectangular Dining Table. Sized for up to eight people, the table is simple and functional but really refined-looking. The chairs are sold separately.

2 An Upholstered Bed

Pottery Barn sells many upholstered beds, but Target offers options that look almost the same. This Dyonery Boucle Bed Frame Full Size is on sale for $169. “Love the color! I ordered cream one and it looks just like the picture. It’s sturdy and easy to put together,” a shopper says.

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3 A Farmhouse Style Dresser

This Classic 3 Drawer Wooden Vertical Dresser from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is a total find at Target for just $349.99. “We bought this for a sitting room and it beat our expectations. It is very sturdy, attractive and great quality,” writes a shopper. “Very solid and quality,” adds another.

4 An Upholstered Chair with Braided Arms

This Upholstered Accent Chair with Braided Arms and Legs, Natural Threshold by Studio McGee , looks super designer with its wood frame and linen-like upholstery. It is currently on sale for $340 online and is not available in stores. “This is beautiful chair and has an expensive look. It’s actually pretty comfortable as well,” writes a happy shopper.

5 A Wicker Lamp

This Wicker Lamp Shade, Brown Threshold, designed with Studio McGee, looks super bougie. “Lamp shades can be so expensive these days. This is a quality, well made shade that would probably be nearly $100 at Ballard Designs. You won’t be disappointed for only $20!” writes a shopper. “True wicker. Exactly what I wanted provides a beautiful hue and flush of color in the evening,” another adds.

6 A Console Table with Shelf

The Natural Linen Console Table with Shelf, Mahogany Brown, is another new furniture item, available only online, that looks like it should cost triple as much. Get it on sale for $240 and transform your hallway. I love the two-toned look of it.

7 The Thatcher Wood Bench

The Thatcher Wood Bench Threshold, designed with Studio McGee, $120, is a great accent piece or plant stand. “Perfect size, been looking for a small bench for years! This one fits the bill perfectly!” writes a shopper. “Super cute bench. Bought for the entry way of our new cabin and it’s a perfect fit. I’m not sure how stable it is to sit on but our is mostly for looks. Came assembled and no issues with shipping,” another adds.

8 The Eden Wood Bench with Cushion Seat

The Elden Wood Bench with Woven Back and Loose Cushion Seat is another designer-looking piece at a lower price point than name-brand stores. “Awesome! Beautifully made, great quality! This bench would look great in any room!” writes a shopper. “The perfect entryway bench,” adds another. “Absolutely love this bench and it’s perfect for our narrow entryway! Looks very clean and the cushion is a nice added touch.”

9 An Outdoor Planter Box

This Square Outdoor Planter Box, 15.98″ x 15.98″, from Threshold, designed for the Studio McGee collection, is a great indoor or outdoor option. “Perfect! Great size, the design is beautiful and it’s very functional for planting,” writes a shopper. “Stunning piece that is resort chic!” adds another.

10 A “Versatile” Console

The Castalia Console Table Threshold is a versatile piece and available in a few color options. “A great addition to my entry way. Excited about adding a few accessories on it. Its very versatile,” writes one shopper. “This piece is solid wood, super easy to put together, high quality. Really happy with this purchase,” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

11 A Stunning Arched Cabinent

This gorgeous Grooved Wood with Glass 4 Door Arch Cabinet, Sage Green Hearth & Hand with Magnolia can be styled so many ways and comes in a few color options. The massive piece, which will upgrade your space, is $599.99. “The unit feels durable and it’s a beautifully unique piece,” a shopper writes.