11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $20

Shop the best new Dollar General kitchen finds under $20, from cake pans to a ceramic frypan.

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Stocking a kitchen doesn’t have to mean a big-box shopping trip—not when there’s a Dollar General around. This week’s batch of kitchen essentials covers everything from baking essentials to everyday drinkware, with the priciest item still coming in low at $20. It’s a solid roundup for anyone restocking the basics or looking to swap out worn-out kitchen tools. These are the eleven Dollar General kitchen finds you won’t want to miss this week.

1 Sponge Holder—2 Assorted Styles

A dedicated sponge holder keeps the sink area from looking like a soggy mess and collecting mildew, a subtle but welcome upgrade to leaving your sponge out on the counter. This sponge holder comes in two fruit-themed styles—lemon and strawberry—so there’s a little room to match a kitchen’s existing look. At $3, it’s a small but mighty fix for an annoying everyday problem.

2 GoodCook Essentials Nonstick Oblong Cake Pan

A 9×13 pan is the workhorse size for casseroles, sheet cakes, and pretty much anything that needs to feed a group. This GoodCook Essentials nonstick cake pan releases food easily thanks to the nonstick coating, which saves a lot of scrubbing later. It’s $8.

3 20-Pack of True Living Dishcloths

Buying a set of 20 dishcloths means not having to do laundry constantly just to keep the kitchen stocked. These True Living dishcloths measure 12 inches, giving enough coverage for wiping counters or drying dishes. At $6.50 for the full pack, it’s a smart bulk buy.

4 4-Pack True Living Utility Knife Set

A set of basic utility knives covers the everyday cutting tasks that don’t require a larger chef’s knife—opening packages, slicing fruit, or prepping a meal. This colorful True Living utility knife set comes with four knives, so there’s always a backup if one goes missing. It’s just $2, making it one of the easiest add-ons on this list.

5 True Living Egg Container with Lid

An egg container with a lid keeps eggs protected and organized in the fridge—especially helpful for anyone who buys in bulk. This True Living egg container holds 14 eggs and stacks neatly compared to the flimsy cartons they usually come in. It’s $6 and a practical fridge upgrade.

6 GoodCook Essentials Ceramic Nonstick Frypan

A 12-inch frypan with a ceramic nonstick coating can handle everything from eggs to stir-fry without much sticking or scrubbing. This GoodCook Essentials ceramic frypan comes in a gold finish that looks a little more polished than a standard black pan. At $20, it’s the priciest item on this list but still a fair deal for the size and coating.

7 Embossed Lemon Small Glass Bowl

A lemon-embossed design gives this small glass bowl a cheerful, summery look that works well for snacks or sauces. These embossed lemon glass bowls come in two color options, so mixing and matching is easy. At just $1 each, get as many as you like.

8 Glass Tumbler with Lid

A lidded tumbler is great for keeping drinks spill-free, whether that’s iced coffee, juice, or water. This flower pattern glass tumbler adds a decorative touch that elevates it above a plain plastic cup—but it’ll still only set you back $2.25.

9 GoodCook Essentials Square Cake Pan—8×8

An 8×8 square pan is the standard size for brownies, bars, and smaller cakes. This GoodCook Essentials square cake pan has the same reliable nonstick coating as the larger version above. It’s $6 and a useful size to have on hand for smaller batches.

10 Rubbermaid Pitcher—1 Gal, Assorted

A gallon-sized pitcher covers iced tea, lemonade, or iced water for a thirsty summer crowd, which makes it a kitchen staple during the warmer months. This Rubbermaid pitcher comes from a brand known for durable, no-fuss kitchenware. At $6.50, it’s a reliable option that should last for years.

11 Melamine Round Serving Tray with Turner—Assorted

A serving tray with a built-in turner makes it easy to transport and serve food in one trip, especially for cookouts or casual entertaining. This melamine serving tray—pretty in a blue tile and lemon print that’ll remind you of the Mediterranean—is sturdy enough for regular use without much worry about chipping. It’s $8 and a handy two-in-one tool for grilling season.