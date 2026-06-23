11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves at the End of June

Shop the best new Dollar General finds for late June, from charcoal briquets to patriotic decor.

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Dollar General’s late June lineup is making a full sprint towards the Fourth of July. That means charcoal for the grill, handheld flags, themed hot dog trays, and patriotic decor for your backyard bash. You’ll also find a handful of other summer essentials in the skincare and beauty space — namely, sunscreen and shimmer products ideal for transitioning from summer days to summer nights. There’s more, of course—but for the rest, you’ll have to read on. These are the eleven finds worth grabbing at Dollar General before the end of June.

1 Patriotic Vibes Hot Dog Trays

This set of eight hot dog trays is printed with red, white, and blue stars and stripes, saving you the hassle of mismatched paper plates at a cookout. This Patriotic Vibes hot dog tray set is $3—an easy, themed addition to any Independence Day spread.

2 Flame Glo Instant Charcoal Briquets

Instant-light briquets skip the lighter fluid and matches routine, which matters when feeding a crowd on a tight schedule. This Flame Glo instant charcoal is $10 and ready to go straight from the bag to the grill.

3 Kingsford Hickory Charcoal Briquettes

Want more flavor to savor? Hickory charcoal adds a distinct smoky taste that standard briquettes don’t deliver, which makes a real difference for burgers and ribs alike. This Kingsford hickory charcoal is $9.25 and a trusted name for backyard grilling.

4 Patriotic Glow Bracelets

Glow bracelets keep kids entertained when the fireworks haven’t quite started yet. And as safety-conscious parents know, they also help you keep track of your little once the sun goes down and it’s harder to see. This 3-count pack of patriotic glow bracelets is $1—cheap enough to grab a handful for the whole group.

5 Studio Selection Sport Sunscreen Spray

A sport formula sunscreen holds up better through sweat and water than standard lotions, which matters for active, outdoor summer days. This Studio Selection SPF 50 sunscreen spray is $5.95 and a smart pickup before any travel or staycation plans.

6 Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Shimmer Oil

A shimmer oil adds a subtle glow to skin while still delivering Palmer’s signature cocoa butter moisture. This Palmer’s shimmer oil is $6 and a nice finishing touch for summer skin (just be sure to apply a layer of sunscreen first).

7 Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Shimmer Radiance Shimmer Stick

A companion piece to the spray above, this stick format makes touch-ups easy without needing to reapply with hands, which is useful for travel or a day at the beach. This Palmer’s shimmer radiance stick is $7.

8 Green Vase Planter Pot

A simple green planter works for a small houseplant or an herb on a windowsill, bringing the great outdoors inside. This 6-inch green vase planter pot is $1, and one of the easiest impulse buys on this list.

9 Patriotic Hand-Held American Flag with Gold Stick and Finial

A hand-held flag with a finial top adds a polished touch beyond the standard plastic stick version. This 12×18-inch American flag is $2 and ready for a parade, a porch display, or a Fourth of July photo.

10 Betseyville Patriotic Printed Soft Blanket

A soft blanket in a patriotic print works for fireworks night, a backyard movie, or just lounging through the holiday weekend. This Betseyville patriotic blanket is $16 and comes in two pattern options — popsicles and bows, or flags, cherries, and French fries.

11 Glass Citronella Candle

A citronella candle helps keep bugs at bay during evening cookouts without relying on sprays. This square glass citronella candle is just $1, making it an easy add to any outdoor gathering setup. Choose between four colorways, which conveniently include red, white, and blue.