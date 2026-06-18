11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop the best new Dollar General home finds this June, from a $0.75 glass tumbler to a ceramic frypan.

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Dollar General isn’t typically known for home goods, but this month’s drop has a surprising bit of range: a 75-cent glass tumbler and a $20 ceramic nonstick frypan in the same cart, a Margaritaville popsicle mold next to a GoodCook square cake pan, a blue and white ombre planter pot for $3 sitting near a folding outdoor sling chair for $25. Look at the website, and you might very well miss all of it tucked away behind grocery coupons and weekly deals. But here on this list, you’ll find the eleven home finds you definitely don’t want to miss.

1 GoodCook Essentials Ceramic Nonstick Frypan—12 Inch, Gold

GoodCook has been making reliable kitchenware for nearly four decades, and this 12-inch ceramic nonstick frypan in a gold finish for $20 shows exactly why the brand has staying power. It handles daily cooking without the PFAS concerns of standard nonstick coatings, and its durable aluminum frame heats up quickly and evenly.

2 GoodCook Essentials Square Cake Pan—8×8 Inch

Six dollars for an 8×8 square pan from the beloved brand GoodCook? Bring on the cakes and bakes. This handles brownies, bar cookies, small cakes, casseroles, and anything else that requires a square pan.

3 Farm Theme Mug

Next, a cute mug that’s cheerful enough to leave on an open shelf between uses. These farm theme mugs are the morning coffee upgrade that costs less than a third of a latte, meaning you can buy a few for the cabinet and one for a gift. It’s $2.25.

4 Glass Tumbler—14 oz

Seventy-five cents for a glass tumbler with true country quality: “Farm Fresh Since 1876.” At 14-ounces, this glass is the most remarkable price point on this list and the one that makes buying a full set of eight tally to only $6. There is no reasonable argument against it.

5 Bella Latching Tote—71 Qt

Seventy one quarts of latching tote storage for $8 is the seasonal and organizational find that makes moving, storing, or transporting large volumes of anything instantly less chaotic. This Bella latching tote handles blankets, holiday decor, sports equipment, and anything else that needs a large, secure container with a handle.

6 Blue and White Patterned Outdoor Seat Pad

For those in need of a patio chair upgrade, this blue and white patterned seat pad costs $5 and makes an outdoor seating area look polished and pretty. Available at Dollar General outdoor living — it’s the kind of comfy find worth buying for every chair in the set.

7 Folding Outdoor Sling Chair

A folding sling chair at $25 is the portable outdoor seating solution for concerts, sports events, camping, and every backyard situation where permanent furniture isn’t the answer. Find it in the Dollar General outdoor furniture section — lightweight, packable, and ready for wherever summer takes things.

8 Assorted Outdoor Chair Cushions

Lounge chair cushions are the outdoor furniture upgrade that makes the difference between sitting outside for twenty minutes and sitting outside for three hours. These assorted outdoor chair cushions are $18 and available in assorted designs — the seasonal comfort purchase that gets used every single day through August.

9 Margaritaville Popsicle Molds—2 Pack

These two Margaritaville popsicle molds are selling for just $3, making them a high-value, low-investment summer kitchen find. Use them to turn juice, yogurt, or blended fruit into a frozen treat with essentially no effort.

10 Margaritaville Pink Hibiscus Printed Dish Drying Mat—16×18 Inch

A pink hibiscus dish drying mat is the kitchen counter piece that makes doing dishes feel like fun in the sun. This Margaritaville pink hibiscus dish drying mat is 16×18 inches, $3, and perfectly coordinated with the popsicle molds above.

11 Blue and White Ombre Planter Pot

An ombre planter that fades from deep blue at the base to white at the rim is the kind of outdoor accent that looks like it came from a garden boutique. This $3 blue and white ombre planter pot is the porch and garden find with the highest visual-to-cost ratio in this week’s lineup. Buy several and line a set of steps or a railing.