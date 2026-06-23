Shop 11 new Dollar General decor finds under $5, from Margaritaville items to daisy decor.

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One of the best things about Dollar General? You can walk in with a $20 bill and leave with a bag full of fabulous merchandise, including home decor. There are tons of great new products this month to get every room in your home looking gorgeous, including an entire Margaritaville collection, inspired by the Jimmy Buffett tropical beach lifestyle, daisy and strawberry decor, and organizing essentials. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Dollar General decor finds under $5.

1 The New Margaritaville Collection

Jimmy Buffett fans, aka Parrotheads, will be happy with the latest product drop at Dollar General, inspired by the islandy lifestyle. “New Margarittaville Collection At Dollar General,” Dollar Tree Queen captioned a post highlighting some of the items, including home decor.

2 Patriotic Hosting Essentials

If you are hosting a patriotic party this summer, from July 4th to Labor Day or just a 250th celebration, run to Dollar General for all your supplies and decor. “Host the most this 4th of July without overspending on all the festive finds,” the store captioned a post. “You guys have the best decorations right now!” a follower commented.

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3 View this post on Instagram Tween and Teen Aesthetic Decor/slidetitle] Bougie on a Budget Shop with Mel shared some of the new collections that have dropped at Dollar General, including preppy tween and teen-aesthetic items. “Dollar General new collection,” they wrote. [slidetitle num="4"]Strawberry Decor

Passionate Painted Lady shared about strawberry decor. “Dollar General has some cute strawberry decorations,” she wrote. “They have lots of really cute strawberry decor. My granddaughters are doing their bathroom in strawberries and something else. Really cute. Thanks for showing us and taking us so long with you,” a follower commented.

5 And Daisy Decor

There is also a lot of daisy decor at Dollar General. “When everything’s comin’ up daisies…AND the prices are staying down,” the chain writes in a post. “Yesss! Immediately hauled some new goodies!” a shopper commented. “Oh my goodness this is the cutest collection!!” another added.

6 Outdoor Candles

Decorate with outdoor candles while keeping the bugs away. The store has a variety of citronella candles in amazing scents, according to Bougie on a Budget Shop with Mel. “Dollar items at Dollar General,” she captioned the post.

7 Lots of Cutesy Items

There are also lots of “cutesy” finds at Dollar General. “The cutest new finds just hit Dollar General and let me tell you… they understood the assignment 👀✨ Run, don’t walk because these shelves are giving main event energy today,” Jennifer Lyn wrote.

8 Pretty Organizational Items

The store has so many cheap and useful organizational items. One influencer found this Lazy Susan-like acrylic organizer, perfect for cosmetics and skincare products, or even kitchen goodies. There are so many other similar items.

9 Initial Letter Decor

Another influencer was shocked to find so many teenager-approved home decor items for super low prices, including these giant initial letters. “I had to go pick up a few things at Dollar General. I walked through the home decor section. What I saw,” she wrote.

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10 The Dolly Parton Collection

Shoppers are also loving the Dolly Parton summer collection, which includes decor and kitchen essentials. “New Dolly Party Summer Collection At Dollar General,” Dollar Tree Queen shared. “Sooooo cute!” a shopper commented.

11 More Americana

Dollar Tree Queen shared about more Americana-inspired decor and home essentials at Dollar General. “32 ounce Glass Tumbler At Dollar General, only $3,” she captioned the post. “I’ve been on the hunt! Three different Dollar Generals so far. No joy,” a follower commented.