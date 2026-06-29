11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves at the End of June

Dollar General introduces new summer-ready home, kitchen, and travel essentials.

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Dollar General‘s new arrivals section is filled with pieces that feel especially suited for the warmer months ahead. Think gingham comforters that lighten up a bedroom, hydration tumblers and cooler bags for busy days on the go, and floral kitchen accents that add an easy seasonal touch. Treat yourself to a little retail therapy ahead of the busy holiday weekend with these new finds below.

1 3-Piece Green Gingham Comforter Set

Call me crazy, but I like to swap out my comforter every few years to give my bedroom a fresh new look. Lately, I’ve been drawn to earthy hues, which is why this 3-Piece Green Gingham Comforter Set ($35) feels like the perfect fit for my space. From the affordable luxury brand Beverly Hills Polo Club, the set also includes two standard shams to complete the setup.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Under $15.

2 Floating Shelf with Hooks

Style this Floating Shelf with Hooks ($15) in your entryway with candles and photo frames, while using the hooks to keep car keys, dog leashes, and other grab-and-go essentials within reach. It also works in the kitchen as a coffee station, with hooks for your mugs and a shelf for homemade syrups, fresh coffee grounds, and straws.

3 “Howdy” Non-Slip Doormat

This “Howdy”Non-Slip Doormat ($10) adds a warm, welcoming touch to your front doorstep. Style aside, its textured surface prevents dirt, moisture, and allergens from tracking indoors.

4 Morning Dew Candle

Made from a natural soy wax blend, the Morning Dew Candle ($5) features notes of sweet melon, wildflowers, wet moss, and wisteria. It’s a light, refreshing scent that captures the essence of early summer mornings without overwhelming your space.

5 Stainless Steel Tumbler

Iced coffee season is calling! Add this Stainless Steel Tumbler ($8) to your rotating collection of to-go drinkware. Available in green palm tree and pink flamingo prints, the 20-ounce cup features double-wall insulation to keep drinks ice-cold, plus it comes with a matching lid and reusable straw.

6 Rechargeable Portable Table Lamp

TikTok’s latest home decor obsession is touch-controlled wireless lamps. See what all the buzz is about with the Rechargeable Portable Table Lamp ($9). It features three dimmable light settings (warm, white, and daylight), and is built for both indoor and outdoor use.

7 Blue Floral Table Runner

Some tablecloths can make a dining table look like it’s draped in a blanket. If you don’t want full coverage but still want a layer of protection between your table and centerpiece accents, opt for this Blue Floral Table Runner ($10) instead.

8 Igloo Cooler Tote Bag

This Igloo Cooler Tote Bag ($6) is perfect for beach and picnic season. The bag is designed with reinforced shoulder straps, a zip-top closure, and an insulated interior that keeps food and drinks cold for hours. It also features a leak-resistant liner to help contain spills and melting ice packs.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $20.

9 “Life is Sweet” Throw Pillow

Add a touch of whimsy to your cozy setup with this cute “Life is Sweet” Throw Pillow ($10). The blue gingham backdrop, embroidered strawberries, and red trim give it a total summer vibe.

10 Floral Kitchen Mat

This Floral Kitchen Mat will be the best $10 you spend all summer. It has soft, cushioned padding that helps relieve strain on your joints while keeping your feet comfortable during long periods of standing (i.e. at the kitchen sink or stove).

11 4-Piece Kitchen Linen Set

The 4-Piece Kitchen Linen Set includes a quick-drying microfiber towel, dishcloth, oven mitt, and pot holder for $5. The summer-inspired design alternates between lemons and green stripes.