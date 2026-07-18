Shop 11 new HomeGoods early fall finds hitting shelves in July, from dorm decor to Nest candles.

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There might be two months of summer left, but fall is already starting at HomeGoods. My local store is slowly shifting from summer to fall merchandise, filling the aisles with warm, earthy decor, Halloween decorations, and back-to-school dorm room essentials. If you want to get the best items, I recommend shopping ASAP as the hottest items sell out long before the first official day of fall. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods early fall finds hitting shelves in July.

1 Dorm Linens

My store had tons of displays dedicated to dorm room decor, with plenty of linens, like bedding sets and towels, for coeds. There were also tons of organizing bins for closets, toiletry totes, and other college-kid-targeted decorations.

2 A Headboard Pillow

It’s more than a pillow but less than a headboard. Meet the genius headboard pillow. HomeGoods had a few in stock, including this Pottery Barn-looking one from Tahari for a queen or full-size bed for $49.99.

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3 Faux Leather Chair Pads

I have seen a few Nate Berkus items sprinkled around HomeGoods, and they all look luxury for less. I love this classy faux-leather chair pad set. It comes with two cushions that tie onto the seat of a chair or barstool, immediately upgrading its look. Get them for $24.99.

4 So Many Stunning Throw Pillows

I am super picky about throw pillows, and currently, HomeGoods has so many bougie ones that look custom-made. This Neiman Marcus antelope print pillow has down filling and a removable cover. I only found one, but it came home with me for just $39.99.

5 Halloween Table Runners

There are always great tablecloths and table runners at Marshalls. New fall styles and even Halloween-specific ones are at stores. How adorable is this pumpkin and ghost-themed runner from Cynthia Rowley? It will literally create your Halloween tablescape for just $19.99.

6 Name Brand Candles

Nest candles at HomeGoods are a major score, and I spotted a few. This one, from the “wellness” line, features a Wild Mint & Eucalyptus scent and costs $24.99. The same candle is selling for $50 at other stores.

7 Gorgeous Window Treatments

HomeGoods has lots of window treatment options that are surprisingly affordable. This set of two Ralph Lauren panels already has rings, making them easy to hang with clips. I love the linen-look and the fact that the set of two is just $49.99.

8 A Classy Vanity Bench

This Rachel Zoe vanity chair is so bougie and luxurious-looking, and I am still kicking myself for not buying it on the spot. The curved metal detailing and the upholstered bench are perfection. It looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn or Anthropologie.

9 Lots of Earthy, Neutral Decor

The decorative accent aisle is getting a lot more earthy, but still neutral, now that fall is coming. There were so many great pieces for under $20.

10 The Prettiest William Morris Bench

The William Morris “Strawberry Thief” motif is iconic and a favorite of interior designers. This bench is covered in the brand’s trademark pattern and looks so upscale for just $199.99.

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11 Lots of Cozy Throw Blankets

HomeGoods has an extensive assortment of throw blankets, especially during the fall and winter months. There are lots of great colors, patterns, and textures, including this neutral, striped, cozy one that looks straight out of the Pottery Barn catalog.