11 Best New Target Living Room Finds Under $25

Shop the best new Target living room finds under $25, from marble bookends to a reactive glaze vase.

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Your living room is the heart of the home, and summer is the perfect time to gather. That means if you’ve been considering a family room refresh, there’s really no reason to wait.

This week, Target’s living room accessories section covers the full range of shelf and surface styling, starting with some beautiful vases, marble bookends from Hearth & Hand, and a Studio McGee marble canister. The lineup also includes a rattan scalloped bowl, a gold floral arrangement, a round wall mirror, and a cast metal silver camera that looks right at home on a coffee table or a bookshelf—all small additions with big impact. Offering great style for $25 or under, here are eleven finds worth knowing about.

1 3-Piece Ceramic Vase Set

These three coordinated ceramic vases sit at different heights in coordinated but mismatched colors, giving a shelf or a console a layered look. This Room Essentials 3-piece set starts at $9—a complete shelf styling solution in one purchase.

2 2-Pack Window Pane Gingham Toss Throw Pillows

Gingham throw pillows are perfect for summer: they work together and they work with almost everything else in the room. These pretty ones in pink have a clean, classic, garden picnic aesthetic that holds up through multiple seasons without going out of style.The set is just $20.

3 20.5-Inch Round Wall Mirror

There’s a reason this 20.5-inch mirror is a bestseller at Target right now. It adds light and depth, can be placed anywhere, and softens the architecture of the room with its circular shape. This Room Essentials round wall mirror in black is $20.

4 Cast Metal Silver Camera

Putting a cast metal camera sculpture on your coffee table or bookshelf says something specific about the person who placed it there: you’re curious, creative, interested in analog things in a digital world. This Room Essentials cast metal silver camera is $15 and the most conversation-starting find in this week’s drop.

5 Green Marble Canister

Placed on a bookshelf or console, this green marble canister serves as a surface accent that’s also surprisingly functional. It can hold the remotes or be a chic catchall for small toys of knick knacks. This Threshold Studio McGee marble canister is $22 and one of the more distinctive finds in this week’s drop.

6 Set of 2 Marble Bookends

These marble bookends are simple, stylish, and substantial—a shelf styling detail that defines the collection. Made by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia (so you know it’s cute), the set is $24.99 and the most classic find in this week’s living room drop.

7 Rustic Ceramic Bud Vase

This rustic ceramic bud vase has an uneven, organic finish that gives it the quality of something made by hand—perfect for adding a little personality to your living room space. The Threshold rustic ceramic bud vase is $15, and pairs beautifully with virtually all of the other neutral toned vases in the collection. Mix and match away.

8 Floral Arrangement

Unlike live plants, this gold-toned floral arrangement requires no maintenance, no water, and no eventual replacement. But unlike most faux plants, it’s highly rated for mimicking the real thing. The Threshold gold floral arrangement—delivered in a pretty, white scalloped bowl—is $22.

9 Textured Knot Sculpture Decord

This Threshold knot sculpture looks like a decorative object you’d find at Pottery Barn, but without the sky-high price tag. Its only purpose is to add visual intrigue and texture, creating a focal point to your shelf of table. It’s $15.

10 11-Inch Rattan Scalloped Rim Centerpiece Decorative Bowl

This rattan bowl has a scalloped rim, bringing natural texture and a contemporary style together in one place. The organic material and edge detail make it look like a market find rather than a mass-produced piece. This Threshold natural rattan scalloped rim centerpiece bowl is $25.

11 Reactive Glaze Vase

And because you can never have too many vases full of flowers, consider this one. Its reactive glaze produces a different finish on every piece fired in the kiln. (The color depth, variation, and slight irregularity of this green vase means no two are exactly alike.) This Threshold reactive glaze vase in green is $22 and a beautiful addition to any living room.