"WTM" Meaning: How to Use the Texting Abbreviation

Most of us want to believe we're up to date on all the internet slang out there: We have no fear of misusing "FOMO," we can laugh with the rest of them while sending an "LOL" (or an "IJBOL"), and we obviously know what "BTW" means. But what happens when the acronym "WTM" comes across your phone? If you're not sure what the meaning of "WTM" is, don't worry—we've broken down all the possible interpretations of this texting abbreviation, and how you can use and respond to it.

What Does "WTM" Mean in Texting?

Decoding a "WTM" text can be difficult, because this is a very versatile abbreviation. In other words, it could mean several different things depending on how it is used. Here are five common meanings for the acronym "WTM" that you might come across during a casual text conversation.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1. "What's the Move?"

The most common "WTM" meaning you're likely to see is when it's standing in for "What's the move?" As Max Williams, digital communication expert and founder of HeroBot.app, explains, "'WTM' is often used to ask what plans are for the day or night."

"It's a way of inquiring about someone's intentions or inviting them to participate in an activity," he explains.

So, you might text your friend "WTM tomorrow?" to see if they want to hang out on your day off, or someone might post "WTM tonight?" on social media to find out if there are any parties or events they can score an invite to.

2. "What's the Matter?"

Another popular meaning for "WTM" is "What's the matter?"

"This is something you say when you're concerned about someone or want to check in on them," says Brooke Keels, PhD, licensed counselor and chief clinical officer of Lighthouse Recovery in Dallas. "It's a very simple and casual way to ask someone how they're doing."

You might text this to a friend if you've noticed a shift in their mood, like, "You've been quiet all day, WTM?" or "WTM? You seem upset."

3. "Whatever That Means."

A third way of using "WTM" is to stand for "whatever that means." This phrase is often used in a sarcastic or dismissive way whenever someone is upset, annoyed, or confused about something they've heard or been told.

While it's been shortened to "WTM," the virality of the phrase "whatever that means" can be traced back to NeNe Leakes using it on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

You could reply to someone's confusing text with "OK, WTM," or relay a prior conversation you had with someone else to your friend and punctuate it with a "WTM."

4. "What's the Meaning?"

On the other hand, "WTM" could also be used to sincerely "seek clarification or understanding about a specific topic or statement," according to Williams.

In this case, "WTM" stands for "What's the meaning?" For example, you might text a coworker, "I heard that new policy at work is going into effect next month. WTM exactly?" Or you might message a classmate after a lecture, "The professor mentioned a term I didn't understand. WTM of 'antidisestablishmentarianism'?"

5. "Want to Meet?"

According to Keels, "WTM" may also mean "Want to meet?"

"It's a casual and straightforward way to ask someone if they want to hang out or meet up in person," she shares.

If you are a parent, you might decide to take your kid to the park and text a friend, "I'm going to the park later. WTM?" Or if you haven't seen someone in a while, you might shoot them an, "It's been a while. WTM for lunch next week?" message.

How Do I Respond to "WTM"?

Your response to a "WTM" text should match the context in which it was used by the sender.

"If someone is asking about plans, respond with your suggestions or ask for more details," Williams suggests. "If they're checking on your well-being, provide an honest update on how you're feeling. And for clarification questions, provide the needed explanation or information."

But if you're not 100 percent positive about what someone meant with their "WTM" text, you don't have to jump to any conclusions on your own.

"Understanding the context of abbreviations like 'WTM' is crucial for effective communication," Williams notes. "Misinterpretations can lead to confusion, so it's always good to seek clarification if you're unsure of the meaning."

Wrapping Up

That's it for our expert-backed guide on the meaning of "WTM," and how to use the texting abbreviation properly. Be sure to check back with us soon for more tips on texting etiquette and other forms of communication.