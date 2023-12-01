85 Adorable Grandma Names for Your Family Matriarch

Goldie Hawn's oldest grandson is now 19 years old, and he's been calling her "Glam-Ma" ever since he can remember. Judi Dench regularly appears on TikTok alongside her grandson, who endearingly calls her "Ma." Apparently, Kris Jenner insists on being called "Lovely" by her grandkids, and Sharon Osbourne is "Shazza" to hers. If it hasn't already been made clear, grandma names are evolving fast and often deviating from the traditional. The reason? It's hard to separate certain titles from the stereotypes that surround them. While there's nothing wrong with the quaint image of a little old lady with white hair and butterscotch candies in her purse, not all women are eager to embrace it as their own. If you find yourself in a similar position, then keep reading below. This original list of cool grandmother names may help you find your most important nickname.

When Did We Start Assigning Nicknames for Grandparents?

We can thank the Boomer generation for the recent uptick in hip grandmother names, but the traditional concept goes much further back. There was a point in time where the word "grandma" didn't even exist. The most closely related term was "ealdemodor," an Old English word sounds similar to "old mother" when said out loud. It wasn't until the early 1400s that the Anglo-Saxons decided to borrow from the French and came up with the word, "grandam," which is "grand" and "dame" merged together. From that point on, English speakers had a new word to use when referring to an "old lady," "great lady," or even a "great mother."

RELATED: 57 Flower Names for Girls (With Meanings).

What Are the Most Popular Nicknames for Grandmother?

It's estimated that there are over 350 languages signed and spoken across the U.S. So it's no surprise that the list of names we commonly call our grandmothers varies widely from state to state.

According to a study conducted by Preply, a language tutoring platform, names such as "Granny," "Nana," and "Mawmaw" remain the most popular across the country, though alternative picks like "Gigi," "Bibi," and "Momo" steadily gaining steam. "Abuela" also ranks high on the list in states with large Hispanic populations, including Texas, Arizona, and California. Other top contenders include "Nanny," Grammy," and "Gram."

RELATED: 100+ Gender-Neutral Names (With Meanings) and Why It Matters.

How to Choose a Cute Grandma Name

Coming up with fun nicknames for the modern grandmother is an important task. Check out the tips below for figuring out the right nickname for you and your family:

Family History: Many grandparent names are dictated by language and culture. While some folks may like the idea of coming up with something new and original, others are proud to accept more traditional names associated with their heritage.

For instance, according to the study mentioned above, "Bubbe," the Yiddish word for grandma remains one of the most popular nicknames within New Jersey, a state with one of the biggest Jewish populations in the country. Similarly, the top pick for residents of Pennsylvania is "Oma," the German equivalent of grandmother. Unsurprisingly, the state houses the largest German population in the country.

Personal Preference: Whether you want to go with something that screams, "She's the fun grandmother," or stick to a name that's more representative of your background, it's entirely up to you. There are few wrong answers here.

How Easy It Is to Pronounce: Wanting to come up with a cute nickname that represents who you are outside of being a grandmother is perfectly valid, but it's also important to consider who will be using it most often. Certain words are harder for kids to pronounce than others. Even if you go with a more traditional title, you may want to tweak things for the very little ones who have yet to perfect their speech.

RELATED: 194 Popular Girl Dog Names for Your Furry New Best Friend.

Modern Grandma Names

Abba Abbi Amma Babe Bama Bamba Bebe Bella Gigi Glam-Ma Glancy Lala Lovely Kiki Kitty Mimzy Momo Nini Pippa

Traditional Grandmother Names

Gram or Grams Grammy or Grammie Grandame Grandma Grandma [Last Name] Grandmama Grandmom Grandmother Granny or Grannie Gran or Gran Gran Mama [Last Name] Nana Nan

RELATED: 200+ Cool Last Names From Around the World.

Funny Nicknames for Grandma

Big Mama Big Mom Bobo Bubbles Cookie Gramma Bear Granno Granny Cupcakes Granny Pie Huggy Instagran Marmar Moo Moo Yutu

Cool Grandma Names

Babs Cha-Cha Coco Didi Gee G-Mama G-Mom Grana Ma Mu Nandy Viva Zaza

RELATED: 118 Muslim Girl Names (With Meanings!).

Cute Grandma Names

Apa Birdy Honey Lollie or Lolly Lulu Mimi Nanny Queenie Sassy Sugar Sweetie Teenie or Teeny Tootsie

Southern Grandmother Names

Bomma Bunny Maw-Maw Mamaw Meemaw or MeMaw Gramma Gammie Gramaw Mama [First Name] Mammy Mimi Mimsy Nene

RELATED: 50+ Beautiful Japanese Baby Names (With Meanings!).ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

How to Say "Grandma" in Other Languages

Arabic: The most common Arabic name for grandmother is "Jadati," though there are many different words you can use depending on the dialect being spoken.

French: The most common grandmother names in France are "Grand-mère," "Grand-maman" and "Mémé."

Gaelic: Scottish Gaelic speakers use the word "Seanmhair" for grandma, which means "good mother." Other commonly used Scottish grandmother names include "Nana," "Nanna," "Mhamó" and "Mamó."

German: The German word for grandmother is "Oma."

Greek: The Greek name for a grandmother is "Yia-yia." Popular variations also include "Yiayia," "Yaya" and "Ya-ya."

Hawaiian: In Hawaii, the formal word for grandmother is "Kuku Wahine" or "Tutu Wahine," but many shorten the term to "Tutu."

Mandarin Chinese: In Mandarin, maternal and paternal grandparents are assigned different names. In other words, grandmothers are named based on which side of the family they stem from. The paternal grandmother typically goes by "Zu mu," though "Nai nai" is also commonly used. Maternal grandmothers may be called "Wai zu mu," "Lao lao," or "Wai puo."

Polish: The traditional grandma name in Poland is "Babcia" though "Babunia" is also commonly used.

Russian: The Russian word for grandmother is "Babushka."

Spanish: In Spanish, grandmothers are known as "Abuela." Some families also use "Abuelita" as a more informal term of endearment.

Swahili: Those who speak Swahili call their grandmothers "Bibi."

Yiddish: The Yiddish word for grandmother is "Bubbeh," which can also be spelled "Bubbe" and "Bubbie."

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of grandmother names, but be sure to check back in with us soon for even more ways to connect with the ones you love. You can also sign up for our newsletter to enjoy similar content, as well as the latest in wellness, entertainment, and travel.